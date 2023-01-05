Read full article on original website
Mayor Lightfoot Received the Best News From This Democratic State Concerning MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Major League Baseball Star Diagnosed With CancerOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Two Longstanding U.S. Denny’s Locations Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergElgin, IL
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensIllinois State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NapervilleTed RiversNaperville, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks’ shorts and scandals
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Baseball's 'Twain' at the Examiner, Part 2
This post continues the saga of the 1909 Cubs, as seen through the eyes and pen of Charles Dryden, "the Mark Twain of Baseball," who covered the team for the Chicago Examiner. Dates are those on which the games were played; Dryden's stories, of course, appeared in the Examiner the next day.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
P. J. Higgins has elected free agency
Last Friday, I reported here that P.J. Higgins had cleared waivers and had been sent to the Triple-A Iowa roster, after having been designated for assignment when the Cubs signed Tucker Barnhart. Today, there’s an update on Higgins’ status:. Higgins had the right to elect free agency because...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
A way-too-early look at the Cubs’ Opening Day 26-man roster
Opening Day 2023 is still 80 days away, Thursday, March 30 when the Cubs will take on the Brewers at Wrigley Field. We’ve still got Spring Training ahead and Jed Hoyer has said he’s not done putting together this year’s roster — hopefully relief help and maybe another hitter.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
BCB After Dark: Will The Professor take a sabbatical?
Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the swingin’ spot for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. So glad you could join us again tonight. We’ve got more music, movies and baseball for everyone this evening. Thank you for braving the cold, snow and the rain to stop in. There are still a few tables available. Come on in and relax for a whole. Bring your own beverage.
Cal McNair Reveals New Role in Texans Coach Search: 'The Trump Card'
HOUSTON - Cal McNair walked up to the podium inside the Houston Texans’ auditorium Monday night one day after firing coach Lovie Smith and launching a coaching search for the third consecutive year. It’s the same room where Smith used to lead team meetings until his dismissal. For...
