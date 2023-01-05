Read full article on original website
Related
Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 10, 2023 : ACI, SNX, BBBY
The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/10/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 20.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ACI is 7.25 vs. an industry ratio of -22.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
Will EQT Corporation (EQT) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering EQT Corporation (EQT), which belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. This company has an established record of...
Why Perion Network (PERI) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Perion Network (PERI), which belongs to the Zacks Internet - Content industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This digital media company has...
Will Ametek (AME) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Ametek (AME), which belongs to the Zacks Electronics - Testing Equipment industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This maker of electronic instruments...
Why Paypal (PYPL) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Paypal (PYPL), which belongs to the Zacks Internet - Software industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This technology platform and digital payments...
Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio
There's a lot of uncertainty about what's ahead for the economy and stock market. We could experience an economic downturn this year as rising interest rates to combat inflation begin to impact the economy. That could send stock prices even lower, making it hard to know where to invest. However,...
Unusual Options Activity in AT&T, Verizon, JPMorgan and 7 Other Stocks
Many investors don’t pay attention to it, because options are too confusing and there can be multiple implications from a single data point. However, traders who are looking for opportunity often like to see their thesis line up with unusual options activity. Simply put, when large traders or big...
Will Arch Capital (ACGL) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Arch Capital Group (ACGL), which belongs to the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. This property and casualty insurer has an established record of topping...
ETFs to Buy for January
The broader market kicked off 2023 on a moderate note. And why not? Traditionally, January brings with it seasonal tailwinds for the equity world. A consensus carried out from 1950 to 2022 shows that January ended up offering positive stock returns in 43 years and negative returns in 30 years, per moneychimp.com, with an average positive return of 0.85%.
All You Need to Know About Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is...
Why Amgen (AMGN) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Amgen (AMGN), which belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. When looking at the last two reports, this world's largest biotech drugmaker has...
American International Group (AIG) Shares Cross 2% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) were yielding above the 2% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.28), with the stock changing hands as low as $63.96 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 2% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) closed the most recent trading day at $84, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Heading into today, shares of the...
2 Top Semiconductor Stocks and 1 ETF for 2023: Nvidia, AMD, and Invesco Semiconductor ETF
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXQ). Jose has an interesting approach to getting exposure in chip stocks, but does Nick agree? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
BBJP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Monday, shares of the BBJP ETF (Symbol: BBJP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.29, changing hands as high as $45.51 per share. BBJP shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBJP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
‘Impending Recession Will Be Shallow and Short’: Evercore Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy
As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Julian Emanuel, Evercore ISI Chief Equity & Quantitative Strategist. Emanuel sees clues for an impending downturn, pointing out that the last market trough, this...
Ford Motor Company (F) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $12.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.87% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
TEL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Monday, shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (Symbol: TEL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $122.62, changing hands as high as $122.76 per share. TE Connectivity Ltd shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Phillips 66 (PSX) to Acquire All Public DCP Midstream Units
Phillips 66 PSX entered an agreement to increase its stake in DCP Midstream LP DCP, one of Colorado’s largest oil and gas businesses. Phillips 66 will purchase all of the public common units of DCP Midstream for $3.8 billion. The acquisition will double its stake in DCP Midstream to 86.8%.
KHC June 2025 Options Begin Trading
Investors in Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) saw new options begin trading today, for the June 2025 expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 893 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the KHC options chain for the new June 2025 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
