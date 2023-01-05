Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Reunites Popular WWE Faction Vince McMahon Had Broken Up
Triple H continues to delight WWE fans as tonight’s WWE Raw (January 9) teased the reunion of a popular WWE faction. While some may fear that Vince McMahon may pop back into WWE creative like a boogeyman, it isn’t stopping Triple H’s creative plans from marching forward.
wrestletalk.com
Update On Pretty Deadly WWE Status Following Live Event Debuts
Former two-time NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly were one of the breakout teams on the brand in 2022. Pretty Deadly lost the NXT Tag Team Championship to the New Day at NXT Deadl1ne on December 10. The duo of Kit Wilson and Elton Prince have continued their feud with...
wrestletalk.com
Update On Bo Dallas Future With WWE
Bray Wyatt’s brother Bo Dallas was reported backstage at WWE Raw in Birmingham, Alabama as speculation continues over a return. With the often touted speculation that he is the man behind the Uncle Howdy mask, recent reports have suggested that the wearer of the mask does so backstage as well as in the ring.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Announces Injury To Popular Star
WWE has announced that a popular star would not appear on tonight’s WWE Raw due to an injury. Find out who is out of action!. According to Kevin Patrick on commentary, Johnny Gargano would not be appearing on tonight’s WWE Raw because of an AC sprain. Meeting up...
wrestletalk.com
Update On Kylie Rae WWE Status Following Tryout & Debut
WWE held it’s most recent tryouts last month, which were attended by a number of independent wrestlers. One name who was at the tryouts was former AEW, IMPACT and NWA star Kylie Rae. Kylie, under the name Briana Ray, not only attended the tryout, but also went on to...
wrestletalk.com
Wrestler Portraying Uncle Howdy Revealed?
Ever since the mysterious Uncle Howdy made his first appearance on WWE television, fans have wondered just one thing, who is behind the mask?. There have been various names speculated, from Bo Dallas to Vincent to Cameron Grimes. Fightful noted on Friday that WWE was playing it’s cards close to...
wrestletalk.com
Eric Bischoff On Vince McMahon’s Next Move Following WWE Return
Eric Bischoff has shared his honest thoughts on Vince McMahon’s WWE return, sharing his predictions for the company’s future. Vince initially announced his retirement in July 2022, amid an investigation into ‘hush pact’ allegations. Filling his roles, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan became co-CEOs of WWE,...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Confident They’ll Sign Major Star Whose Contract Is Set To Expire
MJF has hyped up the ‘bidding war of 2024’, well we may be on the cusp of the ‘bidding spree of 2023’. Per Fightful Select (subscription required), former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White’s contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling is up relatively soon, and he is expect to leave the company.
wrestletalk.com
Alexa Bliss Comes Face To Face With Uncle Howdy On WWE Raw
Alexa Bliss has finally come face to face with Uncle Howdy on WWE Raw. Find out what happened during the intriguing segment!. With a recap package first playing of Alexa Bliss’ vicious attack on Bianca Belair on last week’s Raw, then Bliss herself appeared. Hopping on top of...
wrestletalk.com
Alexa Bliss Comments On ‘Awkward Stare Off’ Segment With Uncle Howdy
Hey, Byron Saxton’s words – not mine! Alexa Bliss comments on the ‘awkward stare down’ with Uncle Howdy on tonight’s WWE Raw. In a segment from Raw Talk, Alexa Bliss elaborated on her run in with Uncle Howdy on tonight’s WWE Raw. In case...
wrestletalk.com
Another Future Mercedes Mone Match Revealed?
A future Mercedes Mone match has potentially been revealed, with another star calling the former WWE star out. After months away from the ring, the former ‘Sasha Banks’ returned to wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17. During her NJPW debut, she confronted IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI, before issuing a...
wrestletalk.com
NJPW’s Will Ospreay Praises AEW Title Match
Will Ospreay has praised Jade Cargill and Skye Blue for the finishing spot in their recent AEW TBS Championship match. Blue challenged for Cargill’s gold during the January 6 Battle of the Belts V show. After nine minutes of action, Cargill reversed a hurricanrana into her Jaded finisher with...
wrestletalk.com
NJPW President Addresses Future Of STRONG US Brand
NJPW President Takami Ohbari has commented on the future of the STRONG brand following Hiroshi Tanahashi’s recent comments. In late-December 2022, Ohbari teased that the Japanese promotion’s US based brand will be rebuilt. Hiroshi Tanahashi caused a stir recently, stating in a blog post that the NJPW STRONG...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Jokes About Returning On Raw
A former WWE star that is rumored to possibly be making a return to the company joked about appearing on tonight’s show, well sort of. After one former WWE star rumored to be making a return to the company featured on Monday Night Raw tonight in stuffed figure form, he hopped on Twitter to note the return.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Issues Statement After Injury Announcement On Raw
After an announcement earlier in the evening that a fan favorite WWE star was out of action with injury, the star has spoken out. Sharing his thoughts on Twitter, Johnny Gargano posted after being announced as dealing with an AC sprain and currently out of action. Gargano wrote on Twitter:
wrestletalk.com
Find Out Who Are Number One Contenders For WWE Raw Tag Team Championships
WWE has named the number one contenders to the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships; could this spell the end of the Usos Undisputed reign?. Tonight on WWE Raw (January 9) Adam Pearce declared a Tag Team Turmoil match for the main event to determine who would become number one contender to one very important championship.
wrestletalk.com
Current Champion In WWE ‘Not 100% Cleared’
The New Day made history when they captured the NXT Tag Team Championship for the first time against Pretty Deadly back at NXT Deadl1ne. The victory means that they have now held the Raw, SmackDown and NXT Tag Team Championships, with Kofi Kingston capturing the most tag team titles out of every wrestler in WWE history.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Plans For Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay Revealed?
With Kenny Omega vs Will Ospreay at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 being highly applauded, AEW’s plans for the pair may have been revealed. It was a thirty-minute-plus encounter that saw Dave Meltzer give it a mighty six-and-a-quarter stars, with the Wrestling Observer journalist also reporting that both men had “held back” as this wasn’t the end of the feud.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Says ‘Any Company’ Would Be Glad To Have Mercedes Mone’
Mercedes Mone’ officially made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 earlier this week after officially becoming a free agent. Mercedes (Sasha Banks) became a free agent on January 1 when her contract with WWE officially lapsed following an agreement between her and WWE last Summer. With Mercedes no...
wrestletalk.com
Former Champion Teases WWE Return
Former WWE Divas Champion Michelle McCool has teased a dream match with Charlotte Flair, following Flair’s recent comments. On WWE The Bump, Flair noted that McCool is one of her dream opponents, along with Mickie James and Lita. Naming the stars she wants to one day face in singles...
