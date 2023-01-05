Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Teaser Shows Rydell High Before Danny & Sandy (VIDEO)
Grease is the word. Paramount+ has dropped the first look at its upcoming Grease prequel, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, and it feels like Glee went back in time to the 1950s. “Witness the rise of the original girl gang,” the teaser trailer says as Rydell High’s students sing...
WFMZ-TV Online
‘The Company You Keep’: Milo Ventimiglia Explains His Pivot From TV Dad to Con Man
After six years of heartstring-pulling as This Is Us’ beloved (but tragic) patriarch Jack Pearson, Milo Ventimiglia could have chosen to take a nice break from working. Instead, he did the exact opposite in The Company You Keep. “I just wanted to go faster on the gas. I didn’t...
Prince Harry Writes That Prince William Was “Drunk” on the Morning of His Wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011
To Harry, William’s wedding day represented “yet another farewell.”
Prince Harry received ‘cold-blooded’ Christmas present from Princess Margaret
Prince Harry recalls his relationship with his late great aunt, Princess Margaret, in his new memoir Spare.The Duke of Sussex’s tell-all memoir that details family feuds, adolescent rebellion and the inner workings of the royal family, has officially released today (10 January), after being leaked five days prior.In it, Harry discusses his relationship with his great aunt, Princess Margeret, Queen Elizabeth II’s sister who died in 2002.Recalling his early memories of “Aunt Margo”, Prince Harry explains that he felt “nothing for her, except a bit of pity and a lot of jumpiness”.“She could kill a houseplant with one scowl,”...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
housebeautiful.com
Prince Harry Was "Embarrassed" by His IKEA Furniture After Visiting the Cambridges' Museum-Like Apartment
Prince Harry's book is out tomorrow, January 10, but much of the major talking points have already been leaked. And according to the Daily Mail, Harry chats about this one uncomfortable time he and Meghan Markle visited Prince William and Kate Middleton at their Kensington Palace apartment. "The wallpaper, the...
musictimes.com
GloRilla Arrested: Rapper Shares Hilarious Reason Why She Spent 3 Years in Jail
GloRilla might be one of the biggest female rappers in the industry today, but it wasn't an easy journey for her as she worked hard to achieve her dreams. Recently, an old interview of the rapper resurfaced in which it was revealed that she spent time behind bars due to a bizarre reason.
WFMZ-TV Online
‘Carnival Row’ Teases an Epic Battle in Full Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)
Prime Video has unveiled the full trailer for the final season of Carnival Row, which is set to debut on February 17, 2023, with ten episodes and a weekly release. The new preview joins previously released key art shared by the streaming service. The second and final season of Carnival...
Royal family thinks Prince Harry has been ‘kidnapped by a cult of psychotherapy and Meghan’
Prince Harry’s family believes he’s been “kidnapped by a cult of psychotherapy” and his wife, Meghan Markle, according to a report. Harry admitted in his memoir, “Spare,” that as far back as 2019, Prince William, feared his brother “was being ‘brainwashed'” by therapy — sparking the final fight in their tense relationship. Now a royal source has told The Independent that the family fears it has fully lost him to the cult-like beliefs it clearly blames on his Californian actress wife, Markle. “He has been kidnapped by a cult of psychotherapy and Meghan,” the source told the UK paper. “It is impossible for him...
WFMZ-TV Online
'No role' for Prince Harry at King Charles' coronation
Prince Harry will have "no role" in King Charles' coronation. The Duke of Sussex – who stepped down from senior royal duties with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to start a new life in America in 2020 - has refused to confirm if he will return to the UK to see his father formally take the throne in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey on 6 May, but if he does, he will be there purely as a spectator.
The 10 Australian films to look out for in 2023
What do Eric Bana, the Wiggles and a child-stealing spirit have in common? They’re all teaming up to star in a new musical comedy from the director of The Dry! Just kidding. But they are all in Australian films set to come out later this year, both in cinemas and on streaming platforms. Here are 10 to look out for.
WFMZ-TV Online
WWE’s Grayson Waller Talks NXT, Rejecting ‘The Bachelorette’ & Mark Wahlberg
Grayson Waller finished 2022 strong. The cocky WWE NXT superstar stood as the winner of the first Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline. Now the charismatic 32-year-old is set to face the dominant Bron Breakker for the NXT championship. This comes after sharing the ring with fellow emerging talent, as well...
