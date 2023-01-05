Read full article on original website
Cowboys Look to Snap 5-game Skid Tonight in Logan
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys hit the road heading to Utah State on Tuesday evening in an 8:30 p.m. start in a contest on FS1. The Cowboys took both meetings with the Aggies last season including a road win. David Gascon will be on the call for FS1 with Joe Cravens on color.
Tyrecus Davis picks Wyoming over conference foes CSU, SJSU
LARAMIE -- Ten different programs came knocking. Tyrecus Davis chose Wyoming. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Navarro Junior College product made it official Saturday, committing to Craig Bohl's Cowboys. The cornerback from Greenville, Texas has two seasons of eligibility remaining. He is the fourth transfer to come to Laramie this offseason, joining...
Former Vanderbilt Wideout Commits to Wyoming
LARAMIE -- Wyoming's passing game added a new weapon Saturday. Devin Boddie Jr., a graduate transfer from Vanderbilt, announced via social media he has committed to the Cowboys, becoming the second transfer portal player to join the program this offseason. The senior slot receiver has three years of eligibility remaining.
PhotoFest: Cheyenne Basketball Tournament
The James Johnson/Cheyenne Basketball Tournament attracted more than a few good teams on both the girls' and boys' sides of the ledger. For the ladies, 4A Cheyenne East went 3-0 and has now won 48 consecutive games which ties a state record. That included a win over Douglas the #1 ranked team in 3A. Douglas by the way won 48 games in a row from 2020-22. East the defending 4A state champions went 3-0 in the tournament and sit at 9-0. Douglas the defending 3A state champions went 3-1 and 10-1 on the season. Laramie won all 3 of their games in the tournament so they are 10-0 and Wheatland won 3 out of 4 and they are 10-2.
Private Citizens Hoping to Build ‘Huge’ Sports Center in Cheyenne
A group of private citizens is working to bring a "huge" indoor sports center to Cheyenne, Mayor Patrick Collins announced Friday. Collins says the plan calls for a full-size football field, smaller turf fields, eight basketball/volleyball style courts, an MMA/boxing area, tennis/pickleball courts, a gym/PT area, Little League-size baseball fields, and game areas.
UPDATE: I-80 in Wyoming Now Open, High Wind Restrictions in Place
Interstate 80 is now open. Due to gusting winds causing extreme blow over risk, the stretch between Rawlins and Laramie is closed to light and high-profile vehicles. Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins and Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. The roughly 100-mile...
Wyoming’s I-80 Is Hibernating For The Winter
Snow, Wind, then snow drifts. It just won't stop. On Monday the Wyoming Department Of Transportation had posted that they hoped Interstate 80, between Rawlins and Rock Springs, would be open by the end of the day. Tuesday morning, it's still closed. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of...
Governor Gordon Orders Wyoming Flags to be Flown Half Staff to Honor William Budd Jr.
Governor Gordon announced Friday that he has ordered the Wyoming State flag to be flown at half staff at the Capitol Building in Cheyenne and in Fremont County to honor former Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr. That's according to a notice from the Governor's office, which stated that the flag...
UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Arrest Person of Interest in Shooting
Police say Nicholson has been taken into custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Police have identified 18-year-old Cheyenne resident Cody Nicholson (pictured above) as a person of interest in the shooting. Police say Nicholson was last seen wearing a grey and black sweatshirt and black pants.
OMG! Country Star Chase Rice’s New Music Video Features Cheyenne
Back in October last year, we discovered that Country Music star Chase Rice was spotted in Downtown Cheyenne on a break from filming his newest music video. Apparently, Rice enjoyed some of his time here in the Magic City of Plains shopping at 307 Roots Boutique. Of course, at the...
Suspect Sought After Teen Stabbed at Cheyenne South High School
Cheyenne police are hunting for a suspect after a teen was stabbed late Friday night at South High School. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the incident occurred around 11 p.m. "A 16-year-old male victim sustained multiple stab wounds and was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment," Farkas...
