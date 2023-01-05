The James Johnson/Cheyenne Basketball Tournament attracted more than a few good teams on both the girls' and boys' sides of the ledger. For the ladies, 4A Cheyenne East went 3-0 and has now won 48 consecutive games which ties a state record. That included a win over Douglas the #1 ranked team in 3A. Douglas by the way won 48 games in a row from 2020-22. East the defending 4A state champions went 3-0 in the tournament and sit at 9-0. Douglas the defending 3A state champions went 3-1 and 10-1 on the season. Laramie won all 3 of their games in the tournament so they are 10-0 and Wheatland won 3 out of 4 and they are 10-2.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO