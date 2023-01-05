ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Raptors' Gary Trent Jr. 'Is Undeniably Available' Ahead of Deadline

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly shopping guard Gary Trent Jr. ahead of next month's NBA trade deadline. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Trent is "undeniably available," though the Raptors are not expected to undergo a "broad fire sale." Trent, who turns 24 later this month, is averaging 18.4 points, 2.3...
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Myles Turner, Jordan Clarkson Have Turned Down Contract Extension Offers

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson have reportedly both turned down contract extension offers from their respective teams this season. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, both players have "rebuffed" attempts to lock in a long-term deal, and there are teams across the NBA that are hopeful they could be available leading up to the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs Eye Mavs' Tim Hardaway Jr., Pistons' Bojan Bogdanović

The Dallas Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. and Detroit Pistons' Bojan Bogdanović are both atop the Cleveland Cavaliers' wishlist ahead of the NBA trade deadline, according to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor. Fedor reported on Jake Fischer's Please Don't Aggregate This podcast (via HoopsHype) that one of Hardaway or Bogdanović would be...
Bleacher Report

John Collins Talks Hawks Future, Compares Situation to Kevin Durant's with Nets

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins is no stranger to trade rumors, so with the 2022 deadline looming, he's become apathetic about the usual process. Collins was asked by The Athletic's Sam Amick if he hopes to be in a new uniform or still with the Hawks after the Feb. 9 trade deadline, and he replied, "I don't give a damn honestly, you know what I mean?"
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Wolves' D'Angelo Russell 'Definitely' Has Been in 'Trade Chatter'

As the Minnesota Timberwolves continue to trudge through a surprising 19-21 season, one player to keep an eye on in the trade market is point guard D'Angelo Russell. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports on his Please Don't Aggregate This podcast (h/t HoopsHype): "I have not been told that he has asked out, I didn't see that anywhere. I don't believe he's unhappy in Minnesota either. But his name is definitely a name in trading chatter as we approach February 9, and it's been involved in trade talks since the summer."
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Kelly Oubre Jr. Linked to Cavs, Suns, Raptors Prior to Injury

Numerous NBA teams were interested in trading for Charlotte Hornets wing Kelly Oubre before he underwent successful surgery for a torn ligament in his left hand. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on the eight-year NBA veteran: "Cleveland, Phoenix and Toronto had been circulating as teams that had trade interest in the Hornets' Kelly Oubre Jr. until Oubre was forced to undergo left hand surgery this week expected to sideline him for four-to-six weeks."
Bleacher Report

Panthers Rumors: Eagles' Shane Steichen, Lions' Ben Johnson Eyed for HC Interviews

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly eyeing a pair of offensive minds as potential head coaching candidates. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Panthers have put in an interview request for Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added that Carolina also submitted a request to speak to Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.
Bleacher Report

NFL Black Monday 2023: Coaches on Hot Seat, Rumors and Firing News

The final Sunday of the NFL season often comes with the elation of teams making the playoffs and jockeying for position. The following Monday often comes with a flurry of coaches who will be updating their resumes. Black Monday in the league generally serves as a reminder that expectations in...
Bleacher Report

2023 NFL Draft Order: Full List of Picks for Every Team After Week 18

The race for the Lombardi Trophy is officially on following the conclusion of the regular season, but future Super Bowl titles will be hanging in the balance in April as well. That's when the Chicago Bears will select first in the 2023 NFL draft as teams look to find the foundational cornerstones who will take them from vying for draft position to battling for playoff seeding.
Bleacher Report

Raiders' Josh Jacobs' 6-year-old Son Called 911 During Grandfather's Heart Emergency

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' six-year-old son Braxton called 911 after seeing his grandfather Marty in distress and very well may have saved his life. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Marty Jacobs was hospitalized Tuesday after his grandson called 911. Jacobs underwent emergency heart surgery the next day and remains in intensive care.
