Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Raptors' Gary Trent Jr. 'Is Undeniably Available' Ahead of Deadline
The Toronto Raptors are reportedly shopping guard Gary Trent Jr. ahead of next month's NBA trade deadline. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Trent is "undeniably available," though the Raptors are not expected to undergo a "broad fire sale." Trent, who turns 24 later this month, is averaging 18.4 points, 2.3...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Myles Turner, Jordan Clarkson Have Turned Down Contract Extension Offers
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson have reportedly both turned down contract extension offers from their respective teams this season. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, both players have "rebuffed" attempts to lock in a long-term deal, and there are teams across the NBA that are hopeful they could be available leading up to the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
Bleacher Report
Nets' Kevin Durant Will Likely Undergo MRI After Suffering Right Knee Injury vs. Heat
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant will likely undergo an MRI on Monday after exiting Sunday's 102-101 victory over the Miami Heat after suffering a right knee injury, head coach Jacque Vaughn told reporters. Durant went down after Heat star Jimmy Butler fell on his right leg following a drive to...
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant's Knee Injury Diagnosed as MCL Sprain; Nets Star Out at Least 2 Weeks
Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant is going to miss some time. The superstar forward has been diagnosed with an isolated MCL sprain in his right knee, according to the team, and will be reevaluated two weeks from now. There is optimism that Durant's injury isn't too serious:. The 34-year-old...
Bleacher Report
LeBron James on Lakers Trade Rumors: 'Y'all Know What the F--k Should Be Happening'
LeBron James wants the Los Angeles Lakers to make a trade. The four-time MVP spelled out his frustration in only a select few words in a conversation with The Athletic's Sam Amick after Saturday's 136-134 win over the Sacramento Kings. "Y'all know what the f--k should be happening," James said....
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Patrick Beverley Exits Loss to Nuggets With Hip Injury; Severity Unknown
Los Angeles Lakers veteran point guard Patrick Beverley exited Monday's loss against the Denver Nuggets with a right hip injury, the team announced. Lakers head coach Darvin Ham told reporters that the team doesn't know the severity of his injury but that it occurred when he slipped under the basket near the Nuggets bench.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs Eye Mavs' Tim Hardaway Jr., Pistons' Bojan Bogdanović
The Dallas Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. and Detroit Pistons' Bojan Bogdanović are both atop the Cleveland Cavaliers' wishlist ahead of the NBA trade deadline, according to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor. Fedor reported on Jake Fischer's Please Don't Aggregate This podcast (via HoopsHype) that one of Hardaway or Bogdanović would be...
Bleacher Report
John Collins Talks Hawks Future, Compares Situation to Kevin Durant's with Nets
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins is no stranger to trade rumors, so with the 2022 deadline looming, he's become apathetic about the usual process. Collins was asked by The Athletic's Sam Amick if he hopes to be in a new uniform or still with the Hawks after the Feb. 9 trade deadline, and he replied, "I don't give a damn honestly, you know what I mean?"
Bleacher Report
Texans GM Nick Caserio Has Owner Cal McNair's 'Full Confidence' Amid Firing Rumors
Houston Texans owner Cal McNair reaffirmed his commitment to general manager Nick Caserio after the team fired head coach Lovie Smith. McNair told reporters Monday he has "full confidence" in Caserio moving forward. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported Sunday that "one or both" of Smith and Caserio was expected to...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Wolves' D'Angelo Russell 'Definitely' Has Been in 'Trade Chatter'
As the Minnesota Timberwolves continue to trudge through a surprising 19-21 season, one player to keep an eye on in the trade market is point guard D'Angelo Russell. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports on his Please Don't Aggregate This podcast (h/t HoopsHype): "I have not been told that he has asked out, I didn't see that anywhere. I don't believe he's unhappy in Minnesota either. But his name is definitely a name in trading chatter as we approach February 9, and it's been involved in trade talks since the summer."
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Kelly Oubre Jr. Linked to Cavs, Suns, Raptors Prior to Injury
Numerous NBA teams were interested in trading for Charlotte Hornets wing Kelly Oubre before he underwent successful surgery for a torn ligament in his left hand. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on the eight-year NBA veteran: "Cleveland, Phoenix and Toronto had been circulating as teams that had trade interest in the Hornets' Kelly Oubre Jr. until Oubre was forced to undergo left hand surgery this week expected to sideline him for four-to-six weeks."
Bleacher Report
Panthers Rumors: Eagles' Shane Steichen, Lions' Ben Johnson Eyed for HC Interviews
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly eyeing a pair of offensive minds as potential head coaching candidates. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Panthers have put in an interview request for Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added that Carolina also submitted a request to speak to Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.
Bleacher Report
NFL Black Monday 2023: Coaches on Hot Seat, Rumors and Firing News
The final Sunday of the NFL season often comes with the elation of teams making the playoffs and jockeying for position. The following Monday often comes with a flurry of coaches who will be updating their resumes. Black Monday in the league generally serves as a reminder that expectations in...
Bleacher Report
'Clipper Darrell' Says He Was Assaulted, Knocked Unconscious at Clippers Home Game
Longtime Los Angeles Clippers fan Darrell Bailey, who is better known as "Clipper Darrell," alleged Saturday that he was assaulted by a security guard at a Clippers game in December. In a statement shared by ESPN's Marc J. Spears, Clipper Darrell alleged that a security guard at Crypto.com Arena in...
Bleacher Report
Brandin Cooks Says He Plans to Meet With Texans, Doesn't Want to Be Part of a Rebuild
Houston Texans star Brandin Cooks doesn't want to stick around if the franchise will continue to operate toward a long-term rebuild this offseason. Cooks told reporters Monday he intends to meet with team officials to see what the organization's plans are and that he could pursue an exit depending on their answer.
Bleacher Report
Deion Sanders on Possibly Coaching in NFL: 'I Just Have No Desire to Coach Rich Men'
Deion Sanders is a Pro Football Hall of Famer thanks to his accomplishments in the NFL as a player, but don't expect him to be on the sidelines as a coach at the sport's highest level. "I just have no desire to coach rich men," he said, per Donovan X....
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Draft Order: Full List of Picks for Every Team After Week 18
The race for the Lombardi Trophy is officially on following the conclusion of the regular season, but future Super Bowl titles will be hanging in the balance in April as well. That's when the Chicago Bears will select first in the 2023 NFL draft as teams look to find the foundational cornerstones who will take them from vying for draft position to battling for playoff seeding.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Lovie Smith 'Could Be Out' After 1 Season as Texans Head Coach
The Houston Texans could be looking for a new head coach ahead of the 2023 campaign as Lovie Smith "could be out" after just one season as head coach of the franchise, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. "Concerned that he'll be the second consecutive one-and-done Texans...
Bleacher Report
Raiders' Josh Jacobs' 6-year-old Son Called 911 During Grandfather's Heart Emergency
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' six-year-old son Braxton called 911 after seeing his grandfather Marty in distress and very well may have saved his life. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Marty Jacobs was hospitalized Tuesday after his grandson called 911. Jacobs underwent emergency heart surgery the next day and remains in intensive care.
Bleacher Report
Panthers Rumors: Steve Wilks to Interview for Full-Time HC Job on Tuesday
Steve Wilks did an admirable job as interim head coach of the Carolina Panthers, and now he will reportedly have the chance to continue at the helm of the team. The Athletic's Joe Person reported that Wilks is expected to interview for Carolina's permanent head coaching position on Tuesday. After...
