California storms persist with deluges, mudslide threats. LOS ANGELES (AP) — The latest in a relentless string of California storms is swamping roads, battering coastlines with high surf, turning rivers into gushing flood zones and forcing the evacuation of thousands in towns with histories of deadly mudslides. The storms are even prompting tornado warnings. At least 14 people have died since the storms began last week, including two people killed by falling trees. Forecasters expect the rain to continue through Tuesday after dumping up to 14 inches at higher elevations in central and Southern California. The storm on Monday prompted evacuation orders for 10,000 people along the central California coast, including the entire town of Montecito — home to Prince Harry and other celebrities — which saw 23 people killed in a mudslide five years ago.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO