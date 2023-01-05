Ahead of the PGA of America’s big move to Texas, a thousand new jobs have opened at the Omni PGA Frisco resort. At 660 acres, the resort is the largest in the United States currently under construction and is set to open in May — just in time for the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. Until then, the resort will have plenty of space to fill.

FRISCO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO