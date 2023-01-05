Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Crowley, Texas Woman Last Seen At Gas Station In Grandview And Her Abandoned Car Was Found In WacoThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGrandview, TX
Lab Owners Charged In $107 Million Medicare ScamTaxBuzzLewisville, TX
American Airlines Penalized For Retaliating Against Employees Who Reported Illness Caused By Fumes in Aircraft CabinsMadocFort Worth, TX
Child Contracts Deadly Brain Eating Organism at City Splash PadYana BostongirlArlington, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
Purple Pain | Georgia Crushes TCU
The University of Georgia Bulldogs obliterated the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs from the opening bell and earned their second consecutive national title with a 65-7 victory. In a college football championship game that featured two Heisman Trophy finalists, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett IV showed off his characteristic swagger. At the...
TCU Fans Prepare for National Championship
Drive down South University Drive in Fort Worth, and the passion TCU fans have for TCU football is immediately apparent. There are signs on every block saying “Give ’em hell TCU!” and “Thank you Max!” in reference to the star quarterback, Max Duggan. The campus...
Local Resident Wins Mega Millions
There was one very lucky Plano resident Monday as the Texas Lottery said a resident had stepped forward to claim the $1 million prize, reported WFAA. The drawing for the ticket was first held on July 29 and was set to expire on January 25, 2023. The winning ticket, purchased...
Best Small Towns to Visit Near Dallas
While the Dallas-Fort Worth region is one of the largest city communities in the country, there are also plenty of nearby small towns offering a quiet escape. Travel Awaits compiled the top seven small towns near Dallas, all within just a three-hour drive of the city. These towns include Canton,...
Dave & Buster’s Cofounder Dies in Dallas
The co-founder of Dave & Buster’s — James W. “Buster” Corley — passed away in his Dallas home earlier this week. “The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived, they found a man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” said Kristin Lowman, a Dallas Police Department (DPD) spokesperson. “The man was taken to a local hospital where he died,” she told USA Today.
New Local Golf Resort on Hiring Spree
Ahead of the PGA of America’s big move to Texas, a thousand new jobs have opened at the Omni PGA Frisco resort. At 660 acres, the resort is the largest in the United States currently under construction and is set to open in May — just in time for the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. Until then, the resort will have plenty of space to fill.
Dallas State Rep Backs Improving Education
State Rep. Victoria Neave (D-Dallas) declared that improving the state’s public education systems is one of her top priorities this legislative session. “Our economic prosperity as a state is directly linked to the education of our kids,” Neave said in an interview with WFAA. “It’s directly linked to the strength of our workforce.”
DFW: Top 10 Layover Destination
Flying during the Christmas season is tough on an average year, but since the onset of the pandemic, it has been taken to new heights — or rather, to new altitudes. Worker shortages, bad weather, and outdated systems have all been blamed for the seemingly unending slew of viral videos circulating showing frustrated travelers.
Premier Bridal Show Coming to North Texas
The McKinney Performing Arts Center will host a boutique bridal show on January 14. In addition to showcasing bridal gowns, the premier event will boast desserts and DJs as well as venues. “Peruse the two levels of the historic courthouse in beautiful Downtown McKinney and find top wedding professionals to...
Councilwoman Jaynie Schultz Named Crime Boss
Dallas City Councilmember Jaynie Schultz of District 11 has been named January’s Crime Boss of the Month based on crime data for the month of December 2022. She clocked the greatest year-over-year increase in Crime Score last month, more than any other council member in the city, logging an 18.16% hike compared to December 2021, according to the downloadable data set made available by City of Dallas Open Data on January 9, 2023.
Error Leaves Families out of Stock Show
The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is less than a week away, but some families who thought they would be competing will not be able to do so. Siblings Cash, 10, and Taylor Grubbs, 12, have been raising their steers for most of last year with one goal: competing in the Fort Worth Stock Show.
Asia Times Square Hosts LNY Celebration
Asia Times Square in Grand Prairie, Texas, is set to host its 16th annual Lunar New Year celebration. The event will take place on three different weekends: Jan. 6, 7, and 8; Jan. 13,14, and 15; and Jan. 20, 21, and 22. The Lunar New Year is one of the...
Aaron Dean Defense Alleges Jury Misconduct
Aaron Dean’s defense team on Friday asked for an investigation into alleged jury misconduct after a juror reportedly made a social media post about the trial as it was ongoing. If the attorneys’ claim is found to be true, the alleged action will give Dean the right to another...
Developer Purchases Oil & Gas Building
A Dallas-based company has purchased a Fort Worth office building with plans to redesign the site into a mixed-use development. Local development firm Bluelofts Inc. has partnered with Plano-based Wolfe Investments to purchase the Oil & Gas building located at 309 West Seventh St. in Fort Worth. The landmark office...
Local Utility Rates Increase by 8 Percent
Waste and water utility rates are expected to rise for Frisco residents in 2023. The Frisco City Council unanimously approved an amendment to the Master Fee Ordinance in their September 20 meeting. The city of Frisco announced that these changes will be taking effect this month. Frisco’s growth and expansion...
Indoor Mall to Submit Redevelopment Plan
The new owners of Willow Bend Mall, a.k.a. The Shops at Willow Bend, are gearing up to submit official redevelopment plans with the city of Plano. Tentative redevelopment plans for the 1.4 million square foot shopping mall include reducing retail stores to add residential space and a hotel, according to the new property owners.
Nonprofit Feeds Hungry DISD Students
A Dallas-based nonprofit is helping to fill in the service gaps left by Dallas Independent School District (DISD) by providing hot meals and transportation to students in South Dallas. “Something like 25% of kids in the area don’t get a real meal every day,” claimed Niesha Minter, founder and co-director...
Cartel Suspect in 2013 DFW Killing Arrested
A Mexican cartel leader linked to the shooting death of a defense attorney in 2013 in Southlake was arrested by Mexican authorities, according to a tweet by the Mexican Attorney General’s Office on Sunday. Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez had been placed on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted list as the...
Local Developer ‘Tops Out’ Three New Towers
A local commercial development firm has “topped out” on three new multi-million dollar towers at Frisco’s HALL Park. “Topping out” is a development milestone — believed to have originated in Scandinavia in 700 A.D. — in which the final construction beam (or its equivalent) is placed atop a building or structure during its erection.
Police Chase Leads to Two Arrests
Fort Worth police arrested two men Friday evening after a pursuit following a car theft and home invasion, according to reports. Police responded around 7:40 p.m. to a home invasion and robbery call at a home on the 4000 block of Hampshire Boulevard. The Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar also responded to the call.
