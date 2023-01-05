ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

National Championship Game Will Feature Several Lufkin Graduates

Monday night, the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs will battle for college football's national championship. Many in East Texas will be hoping that TCU can pull off a major upset, not just because the school is from the Lone Star State, but also because there will be several folks on the field at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California that graduated from Lufkin High School.
