A Jeff Davis County inmate who made a break for freedom on Christmas day is back in custody. At approximately 2:00 p.m. on December 25, 2022, Jay Carroll Fergueron escaped the Jeff Davis County Jail after being held on active warrant through another county. After nearly two weeks on the run, Ware State K9 officers located and arrested Fugueron in Waycross. Officers from the Waycross Police Department arrived to transport Fergueron to the county jail. Fergueron is back in Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office custody and faces new charges for escape and interfering with government property.

WAYCROSS, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO