Authorities find wood preservatives in Brunswick canal after residents complain about fish dying
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Georgia Environmental Protection Division and the Glynn County Health Department are investigating a spill into a storm water drainage ditch along Chris Road and Highway 99 after fish began to wash up dead in the area. STORY: FHP: Woman dies when hit by SUV while...
Spaceport project in limbo but spending continues
Camden County’s proposed spaceport project was grounded before it ever saw a commercial rocket lift off, with voters rejecting the idea in a March 2022 referendum. But while the project has consumed $12 million in tax dollars, the money keeps flowing, mainly for attorneys to represent the county in four spaceport-related lawsuits. Now a new commissioner is leading the charge to cut off spaceport spending.
Fort Stewart soldier gets 3.5 years in prison for COVID-19, student loan fraud scheme
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Fort Stewart soldier will spend three and a half years in prison for leading a fraud scheme involving COVID-19 relief programs and federal student loan forgiveness. The 39-year-old Dara Buck, of Ladson, South Carolina, a U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 stationed at Fort Stewart, was sentenced to 42 months […]
douglasnow.com
Jeff Davis inmate escapes on Christmas Day, captured in Waycross
A Jeff Davis County inmate who made a break for freedom on Christmas day is back in custody. At approximately 2:00 p.m. on December 25, 2022, Jay Carroll Fergueron escaped the Jeff Davis County Jail after being held on active warrant through another county. After nearly two weeks on the run, Ware State K9 officers located and arrested Fugueron in Waycross. Officers from the Waycross Police Department arrived to transport Fergueron to the county jail. Fergueron is back in Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office custody and faces new charges for escape and interfering with government property.
3 displaced, 2 family pets killed in Hinesville fire
HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — A family of three has lost their home along with two family pets in a fire early Sunday morning. According to Hinesville Battalion Chief, Tracy Burris, the fire began in the kitchen of the home located on the 600 block of Caines Road In Hinesville shortly after midnight. Burris said a […]
WRDW-TV
Unidentified woman found dismembered near Georgia hunting club
RICEBORO, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help identifying a homicide victim who was found dismembered near a hunting club in December. A woman’s partial remains were found on Dec. 2 in the woods of the Portal Hunting Club near Jones...
wtoc.com
Barraco’s Bakery opens in McIntosh County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in McIntosh County and you’re looking for a sweet treat, you’re in luck! Barraco’s Bakery just opened this week in Townsend. The woman-owned and operated business is bringing a unique flavor to the area – something the owner says is a taste of home.
wtoc.com
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old girl found, returned home
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: A missing 13-year-old girl has been found and returned home, according to police. In a post on their social media page, the Walthourville Police Department said that 13-year-old Janiyah Greene had been located and returned home safely to her family,. Officials thanked the public...
