On Dec. 12, Deutz is approving its entire TCD engine portfolio for use with alternative diesel fuels. This means that paraffinic diesel fuels such as HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) can now be used to run all Deutz engines that meet the EU Stage V emissions standard, including the TCD 5.2 series. HVO is an innovative biofuel produced from biological waste, manure, and used cooking oils and fats and thus does not compete with food production. The use of HVO fuels reduces the carbon footprint of Deutz’s engines by up to 95 percent.

1 DAY AGO