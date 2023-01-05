ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock Prepare To Be Amazed With Unimaginable Stunts By Famous Drivers

It is time to take it up a notch and get on the edge of your seats. No matter if that is tricks, flips or fire, Lubbock better be ready to be amazed. People who have seen the show are saying, "Show was awesome!! Very well worth it. Some of the best driving I’ve seen in person!! Definitely will be going back and recommending it to everyone!! The staff was awesome too!!"
A Fun Date Night Idea for Lubbock Couples

Whether you have a new year’s resolution to have more date-nights with your partner, or you are just looking for something fun to do with that special someone, there is a TikTok trend that you will love. Coming up with a new date night idea can be a struggle...
Lubbock, Leave Your Porch Lights On For Fallen First Responders

On January 11th, 2020, the City of Lubbock mourned for the losses and critical injuries of our local first responders. Now, three years later, those first responders' families and friends are asking the community to be safe when they drive and leave their porch lights on in honor of them and to remind people to be smart when driving.
Lubbock Electric Company Rescues Fluffy Kitty Cat From Sticky Situation

Not all heroes wear capes. Lubbock Power & Light employees rescued a black and white kitty from the top of an electric pole over the weekend. He had been stuck way up there for over a day. No amount of treat-bag-shaking and pleading inspired him to make the voyage back down. He needed help and his owner Priscilla Ramirez Justice was running out of ideas.
Lubbock, You Are NOT Allowed to Put These Things In A Dumpster

I'm pretty sick of the "every man for himself" mentality bleeding out in really dumb ways, like the selfish people who misuse and abuse Lubbock dumpsters. We are actually quite fortunate to have dumpsters, in other places we'd have to walk our plastic bin to the end of our driveway, and if we missed the garbage man, we'd just have to bring our trash back up to our house. Dumpsters are incredibly convenient, but we could lose them if we don't follow the rules.
Some Local Businesses Need To Save Themselves

I have watched several businesses being "saved" with heartfelt pleas on social media recently. We have also done our part to get the word out to some local businesses that were on shaky ground. We read with great empathy about their lack of customers and worries about throwing in the towels. We did what we could to amplify their offerings to help them stay afloat. You know what that is called, right? It's advertising, and it works.
Is It Past Time For Lubbock To Ban Herbal Supplements Like Kratom?

It seems like everywhere in Lubbock, you can find various displays that promote "Better Stamina!" or "Stress Relief!", and you can't help but wonder what this stuff is made of, or if it's even safe. Also, substances like "Kratom" are starting to become all the rage, and many people are starting to look to these substances more often for various reasons.
The City Of Lubbock Will Take Your Tumbleweeds

As you probably know, Lubbock was swarmed by an army of tumbleweeds this year. So why so many tumbleweeds? Well, I would deduce that we had the right combination of weather to grow 'em, and the right amount (and direction) of wind to blow 'em. The tumbleweed incursion has been...
New Lubbock Planet Fitness To Offer Sneak Peak With Giveaways

Lubbock's new location of Planet Fitness (5005 Marsha Sharp FRWY) is having a Sneak Peek celebration on Saturday, January 7th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Join us Saturday, January 7th from 4-6pm at the NEW Lubbock, TX (West) Planet Fitness location! Step into the Judgement Free Zone®, meet our friendly staff, and check out our clean and spacious environment.
Life Hacks to Make Wearing Skirts in Lubbock Easier

I have always been a big fan of wearing skirts and dresses because they are an easy and comfortable way to dress no matter the season. The only problem is that Lubbock is the ultimate enemy of skirts. It is so windy here that you have to hold your skirt down while outside or else you’ll be having an unwanted Marilyn moment and flashing everyone nearby. The wind ruffling the fabric then leaves it so full of static that it feels like your wearing pants with the way it sticks to your legs.
Legal Weed Advertising Creeps It’s Way Into Lubbock

It was about 7:30 a.m., on the day after Christmas, when I saw the first advertisement for legal weed. I looked up at an electronic billboard at University and Avenue Q just in time to see an ad for a legal dispensary in Texico, New Mexico, advertising that it was just "1.5 hours west". I won't say that my jaw hit the floor, but I did find it very surprising. I even drove back by to see it again.
102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

