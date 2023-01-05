ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks: How to watch, broadcast, lineups (1/5)

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The 26-12 Boston Celtics travel to Texas’ American Airlines Center to face the 22-16 Dallas Mavericks on the road on Thursday night at nearly full strength, with the Mavs missing three key contributors as their star Luka Doncic and Boston’s in Jayson Tatum look to burnish their credentials for the NBA’s 2023 Most Valuable Player award with a win.

If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the on-court action live on cable television or a local or national online streaming service, keep reading while we get you up to speed on everything else you need to know about the game.

Let’s begin with the players who are among those listed to be available to play.

Injuries of note

For the Celtics, Danilo Gallinari (ACL) is listed as out, and Robert Williams III (knee injury management) is listed as questionable.

For the Mavs, Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor), Josh Green (elbow), and Maxi Kleber (hamstring) are out.

Likely starting lineups

Boston Celtics

  • Marcus Smart
  • Jaylen Brown
  • Derrick White
  • Jayson Tatum
  • Al Horford

Dallas Mavericks

  • Spencer Dinwiddie
  • Luka Doncic
  • Reggie Bullock
  • Tim Hardaway, Jr.
  • Christian Wood

How to watch or stream

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: 1/5/23
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, NBC Sports Boston
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

