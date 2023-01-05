Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown land fourth in early All-Star fan voting

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Voting for the 2022-23 NBA All-Star Game is underway, and the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are firmly in the mix according to the first batch of fan voting results that were released today. Tatum and Brown are fourth at their respective positions and have a chance to earn starter honors.

Fan voting accounts for 50% of the total vote pool for All-Star starter selections. Media and player tallies each own a quarter of the vote. Voting will continue until Jan. 21, and starters for the ’22-23 NBA All-Star Game will be revealed during a televised special on Jan. 26.

Tatum is fourth in fan voting behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid among Eastern Conference frontcourt vote-getters. Tatum trails Embiid by about 48,000 fan votes and is hoping to earn the fourth All-Star nod of his career.

Jaylen Brown, meanwhile, trails Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell and James Harden in backcourt voting. Brown is down 600,000 votes to Mitchell, who is second among guards in the fan vote.

NBA All-Star teams consist of two guards and three frontcourt players. Brown hopes to make his second appearance at the NBA’s annual All-Star Game.

Both Tatum and Brown look like locks to make the All-Star Game in Salt Lake City this year. Whether they start is undecided.

