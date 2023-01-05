Read full article on original website
Related
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather For Tuesday
Milder and cloudier today, but nothing big on the weather horizon until Thursday. Expect up to around three-quarters of an inch of rainfall. Thunder is possible Thursday, and then temps tank late Thursday night into Friday. Might get a dusting of snow along with the colder air. Severe weather is...
Fox 59
Mild weather pattern brings 50s back to Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – Warmer air is on the way as we get ready for rain showers in Indiana. It won’t be quite as cold next week. High temperatures will stay above freezing, and above normal into the low to mid 40s to start the week. Warming to the 50s by the middle of the week!
Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State
A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
skisoutheast.com
Winter Weather Advisories For West Virginia, Maryland and Virginia Ski Mountains Sunday through Monday
Check the SNOW REPORT for full details. Today’s ramble is about current conditions and what the prospects are for a nice week and MLK Weekend ahead. On Saturday, I DID tease that I’d be sharing the natural snowfall totals for the season – or the lack of it – however, I received a LOT of inquiries about conditions for the upcoming MLK Weekend so I figured I’d provide some indepth coverage for that and address the lack of natural snowfall next week.
kshb.com
Weather Blog: 1 main storm system in week ahead
We had a few sleet showers Saturday, but the system took until it was 50-100 mile east of here to get its act together. Sedalia to Columbia, MO to Illinois mostly along and north of Interstate 70 received around 1" of snow and slick roads. What is next? The four...
NRVNews
Winter Weather Advisory for Tomorrow
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY…. * WHAT…Generally a mix of freezing rain and sleet with ice accumulations under a tenth of an inch. * WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Roanoke-Patrick-Franklin-Mercer.
What is Up with the Expensive Egg Prices in Indiana?
As the world is getting back to normal, we're seeing prices go up and hearing all kinds of talk about inflation. According to the USDA, overall grocery store prices were up about 12% at the end of 2022 from the price of groceries in 2021. There is some good (ish)...
‘Substantial’ Snow Could Finally Hit Capital Region Later This Week
A developing storm could bring our first big snow of winter later next week. Weather prognosticators came into the season with some big predictions for Upstate New York and the Northeast in general. You may recall both the Farmers' Almanac and the Olde Farmer's Almanac predicted lots of cold and snow. After a promising start in December, winter has taken a turn in the other direction with mild temperatures and December snow has been long gone here in the Capital Region.
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
kyweathercenter.com
Interesting Setup Later Next Week
Good Saturday and welcome to the weekend. The first full weekend of 2023 is off and running with a very weak system impacting a few counties today, with a more important one on Sunday. Looking down the road, a much bigger storm system has the chance to blow up late next week.
Kentucky joins Appalachian Regional Hydrogen Hub, the second in less than six months. Here’s what it means.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recently announced the state is partnering with Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania to support the buildout of hydrogen infrastructure across Appalachia.
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana man who had stroke on cruise dies before making it home
A southern Indiana man that suffered a stroke while on vacation, leaving him trapped for days in Mexico, has died. Ray Rice was the longtime owner of the country music radio station I-105.3 in Scottsburg. Rice was on a cruise with his girlfriend earlier last week when he became infected...
foxbaltimore.com
WEATHER ALERT| Wintry mix moves into Maryland Sunday night
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — (Updated January 7, 11 p.m.) A weather alert is posted for Sunday night through Monday morning as a wintry mix moves into Maryland. Sunday will start with temperatures in the 20s and 30s before reaching the 40s by the afternoon. Cloud coverage will increase ahead of the next weather-maker.
“Most Haunted Road In Indiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Indiana is a state with a rich history and cultural heritage, and it is no surprise that it is home to several haunted roads and highways that are believed to be frequented by ghosts and other supernatural entities. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Indiana:
cbs4indy.com
Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast
Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast. Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Adult, 4 children critically injured in east side …. A fire at an east side apartment complex sent five people, including an adult,...
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indianapolis for Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The ticket, sold at Speedway #5007 located at 8955 U.S. 31 in Indianapolis, matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Jan. 9 drawing were 18-43-48-60-69 with the Powerball of 14. The […]
Snow Fleas Are Out, And Yes We Have Them In Minnesota And Wisconsin
After this latest round of snowstorms across the state of Minnesota I am sure many people including myself are ready for spring. I am happy for resort owners and for everyone who goes out and takes advantage of the snow and cold but I am over it already. On a...
Legendary Southern Indiana News Anchor Celebrates 45 Years Behind the News Desk
What have you been doing since 1978? One man has been anchoring our local nightly news on News 25 / Eyewitness News for the past 45 years. See the amazing news promos from the 1980s below. The way we get our local news has changed over the past 45 years,...
You Can Take an Eagle Watching Van Tour in Kentucky
Winter is the prime time to spot bald eagles in the wild, and now you can go on an eagle-watching van tour. Since the year 1782 Bald Eagles have been the national bird of the United States. Even though these majestic raptors are native to our area, there's still always something so cool about catching a glimpse of one of these birds in the wild. They really are pretty creatures, and it's always cool to see one in the wild.
Kentucky witness says bright circle-shaped object dropped to near ground level
A Kentucky witness at Utica reported watching a circle-shaped object that dropped to near ground level at 12:30 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
99.5 WKDQ
Evansville IN
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 8