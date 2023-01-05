Read full article on original website
Safe Streets wanted street criminal arrested by PPD
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested a wanted Safe Streets criminal. According to PPD Issak Padilla had a warrant for Assault which included Assault on a Peace Officer and Obstructing a Peace Officer. Padilla also had two warrants for Failure to Appear, which included Traffic Offenses for Driving Under Restraint x2, […]
police1.com
Veteran Colo. deputy dies after suffering heart attack while on duty
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of a 22-year veteran law enforcement officer and former Colorado Springs high school basketball standout. Kraig Conger, an Arapahoe County Sheriff's Deputy and former Wasson High School hoops star, died Dec. 28 after suffering a heart attack...
Colorado Springs Police Department reminds drivers of the dangers of puffing
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department wants to remind drivers that leaving a vehicle unattended while it's running makes it easy for thieves to break in and steal. According to CSPD, puffing is "leaving your car running unattended to warm it up before driving." Protect yourself from puffing by practicing the following: The post Colorado Springs Police Department reminds drivers of the dangers of puffing appeared first on KRDO.
FOX21News.com
Possible police impersonator
Candi Hurd is looking at starting a Pueblo chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction. Bright-colored backpacks line up along E. Las Vegas …. Bright-colored backpacks line up along E. Las Vegas St., thanks to Step Up El Paso. Avalanche fatality. Fire at abandoned building. Fire at abandoned...
Armed man shoplifts at Pueblo Kohl’s, cited for theft
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said a man who was seen shoplifting at a Pueblo Kohl’s while carrying a gun was cited and released for theft, despite being a 4-time convicted felon. PPD said due to new laws regarding Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender (POWPO) and theft, the suspect […]
FOX21News.com
Women in construction
Candi Hurd is looking at starting a Pueblo chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction. Candi Hurd is looking at starting a Pueblo chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction. Man arrested in Fremont County homicide. Man arrested in Fremont County homicide. Woman arrested after teens...
Jan. 6 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. David Leiba, 57, is a Hispanic male, 5’08” tall, 167 pounds, with black hair and black eyes. Leiba has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Assault and Menacing. He […]
Several fires spark overnight in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to two fires overnight on the south side of town, according to CSFD. The first happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of E Cheyenne Road, near I-25. CSFD said an RV caught fire on a private lot but no one was The post Several fires spark overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
One injured in shooting between cars in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating after two cars were involved in a shooting on the East Side on Friday, Jan. 6 that sent one person to the hospital. PCSO posted about the incident on Twitter, and said deputies were investigating a shots fired call involving at least two cars […]
KRDO
Colorado Springs family asks community for help after 4-month-old diagnosed with rare cancer
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 4-month-old Colorado Springs baby boy is back at home today, but still battling a rare form of cancer. And now his parents are scrambling to figure out how to cover the unexpected medical costs. After being hospitalized for 15 days 4-month Leo Boyne is back in Colorado Springs with his family.
KKTV
1 killed in shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex near downtown. Police responded to a shooting at the Aspen Creek Apartments, near Brookside and S. Nevada, just after 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers found one person shot, with serious injuries. Police updated our 11 News crews on scene around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, reporting that victim had died.
KDVR.com
Officer misses gun later found on suspect during booking
GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — An Edgewater police officer will face an internal affairs investigation after he apparently failed to find a handgun on a suspect brought to the Jefferson County Jail on New Year’s Eve. Officer Derek Stakley had arrested 29-year-old Larry Lucero for two violations of a...
Police: Robbery suspect disguised as woman arrested
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Officers say that a man disguised as a woman was arrested by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) following a robbery at a Dollar General store on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Brandon Hoskins was arrested and booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on the charge of Aggravated...
Man found dead in apartment, police investigate
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after finding a man dead in an apartment early Sunday morning on Jan. 8. Shortly before 4:40 a.m., CSPD received a 911 call on reports of shots fired in the 300 Block of East Brookside Street. Upon arrival, officers found a man dead in […]
FOX21News.com
Man arrested in Fremont County homicide
Woman arrested after teens used her guns in menacing. Woman arrested after teens used her guns in menacing. The Boyne family is fighting with their youngest against Neuroblastoma. Media Brawl at WhirlyBall. Women in construction. Candi Hurd is looking at starting a Pueblo chapter of the National Association of Women...
Suspect gets stolen vehicle stuck running from police
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a suspect after finding a stolen car on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 5. On Thursday around 10:55 a.m. officers in the area of 4700 block of Rusina Road near I-25 and Garden of the Gods Road, saw a reported stolen vehicle. Officers saw a […]
Father and five-year-old son identified in Teller County murder-suicide
(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — The two people found dead in Teller County on Thursday, Jan. 5 have been identified as a father and his five-year-old son, who investigators say died in an apparent murder-suicide. According to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), around 9 p.m. on Jan. 5, the sheriff’s office was notified that 53-year-old […]
UPDATE: Missing woman was found and is well
UPDATE: THURSDAY 01/05/2023 6:25 a.m. CCPD said Amanda has been located and is well. They thank the public for their help. ORIGINAL STORY: Help police locate missing woman in Cañon City WEDNESDAY 01/04/2023 9:52 a.m. (CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing […]
One person dead after shooting in south Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead Sunday morning after a shooting at the Aspen Creek apartments on the south side of Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said they do not have a suspect in custody but also said there is no threat to the public. Police would The post One person dead after shooting in south Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Driver arrested for DUI after crashing into city bus
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A driver was arrested for Driving Under the Influence after crashing into a City bus Friday evening on Jan. 6, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). At approximately 9 p.m., officers responded to South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway on reports of a traffic crash involving a City bus. Investigations […]
