The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Cam Sutton in the third round of the NFL draft with the 94 th overall pick. Sutton came along slowly for the team, but he did play in five games in his rookie season and ended up starting against the New England Patriots in a crucial battle during his rookie season. His debut was overshadowed when the game was marred by the officials when they simply missed the fact that Jesse James caught the game-winning touchdown and gave the Patriots the AFC number one seed.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO