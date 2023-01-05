From a Robert De Niro thriller being shot in Jersey City to recurring zombie appearances at the Hoboken station for a Walking Dead spin-off, Hudson County saw no shortage of film crews in 2022 — and it seems to not be slowing down in 2023 either. HG got an insider scoop that this weekend award-winning actor Ron Perlman was spotted in Hoboken, enjoying brunch at Halifax + walking along the waterfront (celebrities really are just like us). We did a little digging to find that Ron has returned to The Mile Square to continue filming his upcoming movie Day of The Fight, a boxing drama co-starring Joe Pesci — which we first reported back in December. Read on for what we know about Day of The Fight and other movies that have been filmed in town as of late.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO