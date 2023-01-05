Read full article on original website
New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Peppermint Lounge: 'Where the Peppermint Twisters Meet'Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams was Given a Positive Decision From Colorado's Democratic Governor About MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Kevin Durant Out For Extended Time After Major Injury DiagnosisOnlyHomersDenver, NY
hobokengirl.com
Bourke Street Bakery is Now Open in Jersey City
Bourke Street Bakery officially opened its Jersey City location on December 3rd and The Hoboken Girl. Since the signs were first posted under The Hendrix apartments, we’ve been anxiously waiting for this Australian bakery to open. Bourke Street Bakery lives up to the hype and we are so excited to bring this spot to your attention. Keep reading for our full review of the new Bourke Street Bakery and to discover what you can’t miss on the menu.
hobokengirl.com
Ubu Sushi in Hoboken: The Oldest Sushi Place In Town
Ubu, located at 205 Hudson Street, has been part of the community for over two decades. Ubu is a traditional Korean and Japanese restaurant and is described as the “oldest place in town”. Ubu’s menu primarily consists of sushi rolls, but there are other lunch and dinner options that make it a great spot for locals craving the popular sushi and then some. Read on for more information about Ubu and why it’s a hidden gem.
Authentic Puerto Rican Restaurant Expands to Downtown Newark
NEWARK, NJ – Taino's Kitchen has been a mainstay of Puerto Rican and Caribbean cuisine in Newark's North Ward for the last eight years. On Monday, the family-owned eatery opened a second location in the heart of the city's busy downtown business district, between Rutgers University’s Newark campus and the high-rise Prudential Financial Tower. The opening of the restaurant at 85 Halsey Street was marked with a ceremonial ribbon cutting that drew about 100 people eager to sample the mofongo, pernial asado, pollo guisado and sopa de salchihon y jamon. “We are bringing the taste of Puerto Rico here," said Mayttee Cordero, the owner of Taino’s Kitchen. Cordero said...
Hudson County 2022 in review: Jersey City development rose to new heights, and everyone got into the act
There are many imprecise ways to measure the pace of Hudson County’s vertical growth in 2022. Perhaps it’s the number of days the drone of drills interrupted a Zoom work call, the number of sidewalks that were rerouted into roadways or the number of new faces on the block once the noise had died down.
What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries. Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
Burgher Avenue is now one Whopper short of a meal. Burger King on the corner is closed temporarily for an overhaul.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Signs are down at the 1565 Hylan Boulevard Burger King in Dongan Hills. Does this mean that Whoppers are no more from the long-time flame-broilers?. According to the BK.com store locator, the operation is closed. But window signs assure a remodel is in the works. A company rep couldn’t be reached by deadline to offer more insight into the overhaul.
Million-dollar lottery ticket sold in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – A lottery ticket worth one million dollars was sold last week for the January 6th Mega Millions lottery drawing. That ticket was sold at Puja Convenience on 3rd Avenue in Manhattan. A second million-dollar ticket was sold in Troy at Stewart’s Shops. The winning numbers for the Mega Millions game are drawn from a field of one to 70. The Mega Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 25. The Mega Millions drawing is televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. The post Million-dollar lottery ticket sold in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Street renaming for slain Burger King cashier in East Harlem
NEW YORK -- A street has officially been named after the teen who was killed while working the night shift at an East Harlem Burger King almost exactly a year ago.CBS2 spoke to her grieving family on Sunday.It was a struggle for Kristie Nieves to get the words out when talking about her daughter, Kristal Bayron-Nieves."She wants her baby to forever be remembered," City Councilwoman Diana Ayala said, translating.And Bayron-Nieves will be, on the corner of 116th Street and Lexington Avenue, not far from the Burger King, where the 19-year old-worked on Jan. 9, 2022, when she was shot and...
East Village hotspot Pinky’s Space sues NYC for $615K for tearing down outdoor dining shed
An East Village hotspot is suing the city for tearing down its $90,000 artsy outdoor dining shed “without any warning” — driving it into financial ruin, new court papers allege. Pinky’s Space — through its parent company Cherry Velvet Inc. — says the city Department of Transportation on Oct. 27, without notice, demolished the 30-foot outdoor dining shed built during the pandemic under the city’s Open Restaurant Program, a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit filed Thursday charged.The suit is seeking $615,000. Pinky’s — a self-described “food art-space” on East First Street and First Avenue that opened in 2017 — says it invested...
Woman Shares Secret 'Oasis' in the Middle of Midtown Manhattan
Great for when you need to take a break from the crowds!
Good news for NYC riders who’ve got to go on the go: Bathrooms reopening at 9 subway stations
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Good news for subway riders in need of a bathroom. Eighteen bathrooms at nine subway stations around New York City are set to reopen on Monday morning, MTA officials said Sunday. The bathrooms — one male and one female at each of the nine stations — will be open each day […]
NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is asking the public today for assistance in identifying and finding a couple wanted for performing a lewd act aboard a New York City MTA bus in December. Police are once again asking the public to assist in identifying them. The couple who were aboard an MTA bus in New York City last engaging in a lewd kast month is now being sought by detectives with the NYPD’s 104th Precinct after it was learned a juvenile witness observed them. According to police, on December 16th, the couple engaged in a The post NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man beaten in midday robbery at Financial District subway station; 2 sought
Two thieves beat and robbed a man in the middle of the afternoon at a Lower Manhattan subway station, police said Monday as they released images of the suspects.
hobokengirl.com
Yes, That Was Ron Perlman — Here’s Why He Was in Hoboken
From a Robert De Niro thriller being shot in Jersey City to recurring zombie appearances at the Hoboken station for a Walking Dead spin-off, Hudson County saw no shortage of film crews in 2022 — and it seems to not be slowing down in 2023 either. HG got an insider scoop that this weekend award-winning actor Ron Perlman was spotted in Hoboken, enjoying brunch at Halifax + walking along the waterfront (celebrities really are just like us). We did a little digging to find that Ron has returned to The Mile Square to continue filming his upcoming movie Day of The Fight, a boxing drama co-starring Joe Pesci — which we first reported back in December. Read on for what we know about Day of The Fight and other movies that have been filmed in town as of late.
Peeping Tom planted cellphone in Long Island gym to record women: police
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A Queens man was busted for recording women in a Long Island gym on Saturday, police said. A 20-year-old woman had just finished a tanning session at Planet Fitness on Great Neck Road at around 6 p.m. when she noticed a cellphone recording in the ceiling panels, police said. The victim […]
WOW! Win the Mega Millions and Buy the Most Expensive Condo in New Jersey?
There was no winner in the last Mega Millions drawing, so this means that the next drawing on Tuesday, January 10th is valued at 1.1 billion dollars. Wow! that is a lot of money! Imagine if you did win. maybe you would want to relocate? We have one of the most expensive condos, if not the most expensive, here in New Jersey for you to check out! Better get the bank on the phone for this one.
Closing! We Say “Good-Bye” to Another Great Place in Ocean County, NJ
Every summer we would frequent this café several times on LBI. It's sad to see another great place closing in Ocean County. The owners recently wrote on their Facebook page saying they are retiring after 20 years on the island. What's the latest great place to close in Ocean...
Viral Video Shows Insane Grocery Prices in New York City
A video on TikTok is going viral because it is reportedly showing how ridiculous the price of groceries have gotten in New York City. This is New York and if you live in The Empire State then you know by now that it's expensive to live here. Just how expensive is it compared to other states? According to Rent Cafe, in 2022 New York State's cost of living was 55% higher than the rest of the country. They report that rent is 148% higher, healthcare is 3% higher, public transportation is 9% higher and good and services are about 16% higher.
Another Big Chain Store is Closing Another One of its NJ Locations
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. In 2022, shoppers here in the Garden State saw one of the last Kmart stores in existence close, a few supermarkets shut down, and countless mom-and-pop stores and restaurants ended their runs.
The Biggest Taco You’ll Ever Eat Is Right Here In New Jersey
When it comes to delicious food, New Jersey pretty much has that on lock. Good luck finding a meal here in South Jersey that's completely awful. Sure, some places are better than others. However, overall, it's hard to find cuisine that not edible. Since it is the Garden State, it's...
