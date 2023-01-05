Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
CBS Sports
Bills' Damar Hamlin released from Cincinnati hospital, returns to Buffalo to continue recovery
Damar Hamlin is back in Buffalo. About a week after being admitted, Hamlin was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and transferred to a Buffalo-area hospital, his doctors announced Monday. Hamlin elaborated on the great news via social media:. The Bills second-year safety had been at UC Medical...
CBS Sports
LOOK: Aaron Rodgers declines to give jersey to Lions wideout Jameson Williams, fueling retirement speculation
Once the Detroit Lions officially defeated the Packers and eliminated them from playoff contention on Sunday night, the focus then shifted to Aaron Rodgers and the possibility that the Green Bay quarterback has played his last game in the NFL. Of course, Rodgers' future with the Packers and the NFL, in general, has been a rollercoaster for the past few years, but the four-time MVP did seem to be a little more sentimental this time around.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Mariners land AJ Pollock; Mets discussed Eduardo Escobar trade amid Carlos Correa agreement
In roughly five weeks pitchers and catchers will report to spring training camps in Arizona and Florida. Only five of our top 50 free agents remain unsigned, including none of the top 25, though there are still plenty of trade candidates out there. Here is Sunday's batch of hot stove news and rumors.
CBS Sports
Carlos Correa signing: Talks with Twins accelerating as deal with Mets remains in limbo, per report
The Minnesota Twins remain in the mix for Carlos Correa and talks between the two sides have begun to accelerate, reports The Athletic. Correa agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets on Dec. 21, though the deal has been limbo as the two sides work through contract language related to an ankle injury Correa suffered earlier in his career.
CBS Sports
Mets' Tim Locastro: Lands deal with Mets
Locastro agreed Monday with the Mets on a minor-league deal, Pat Ragazzo of SI.com reports. After spending the 2022 season in the Yankees organization, Locastro will stick around in New York for the upcoming season, albeit in a different borough. The 30-year-old owns a lowly 82 wRC+ over 549 career MLB plate appearances, but he ranks among the fastest players in baseball and offers the ability to play all three outfield spots. He'll be attending spring training as a non-roster invitee, but Locastro could be in the mix to make the Mets' Opening Day squad as a pinch-running specialist and late-inning defensive replacement off the bench.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
CBS Sports
Packers' Rasul Douglas tried to snatch ball from Lions long snapper, then penalized for hitting Detroit tackle
In the final game of the 2022 regular season, Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas gave us one of the more puzzling sequences that we've seen all year. As the first half came to a close in Green Bay's Week 18 matchup with the Lions at Lambeau Field, Detroit was lining up for a field goal to draw within three before the break. As Michael Badgley was lining up for the attempt, officials began blowing their whistles to stop the play. At that point, Douglas then walked toward the line of scrimmage, got into the scrum of offensive linemen who were mostly still set, and tried to snatch the ball away from long-snapper Scott Daly.
CBS Sports
Steelers end up with de facto first-round pick in 2023 NFL Draft from Chase Claypool trade with Bears
Despite completing their piece of the puzzle and beating the Browns in Week 18, the Steelers' season came to a close as they found themselves on the outside looking in on the postseason. Pittsburgh needed a win along with losses by both the Patriots and Dolphins to squeak in as the No. 7 seed in the AFC. They got a loss from New England, but Miami was able to secure a win over the Jets in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, which dashed the Steelers' hopes of a postseason berth.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoffs: Patrick Mahomes is the oldest quarterback in the AFC, showcasing how young the field is
The youth movement has officially arrived in the AFC, with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow leading the way. Mahomes already has an MVP and a Super Bowl, Burrow has a Super Bowl appearance, and Allen has been to conference title game. Those three -- plus Lamar Jackson --...
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Finally finds end zone
Golladay caught two of seven targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Eagles. In his 26th and potentially final game for the Giants, Golladay finally got into the end zone for his first TD with the team, catching a 25-yard toss from Davis Webb late in the fourth quarter during a game in which New York was resting most of its starters. Golladay suited up for 12 games this season and finished with a 6-81-1 line on 17 targets, disastrous production relative to his cap hit of over $21 million. The 29-year-old has two more years remaining on his current deal, but it seems almost certain the Giants will cut him loose in the offseason.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Yunior Marte: Shipped to Philadelphia
The Phillies acquired Marte from the Giants on Monday in exchange for left-hander Erik Miller. Marte reached the majors for the first time in 2022 as a 27-year-old, logging a 5.44 ERA and 1.44 WHIP while striking out 44 over 48 innings. With the Giants bringing aboard Luke Jackson (elbow) on a two-year deal Monday, Marte would have been a candidate to lose his spot on the 40-man roster, so San Francisco made the decision to trade him away to get a younger asset in Miller in return. Marte will likely factor into the middle-relief picture for Philadelphia in 2023.
CBS Sports
Giants' Adoree' Jackson: Not playing Sunday
Jackson (knee) is inactive Sunday against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Jackson's inability to suit up doesn't come as a surprise, considering he was doubtful coming into Sunday. Also, with the team locked into the No. 6 seed of the NFC playoffs, there is little reason for them to get him back onto the field for their regular-season finale. He'll work to be ready to play next weekend in the wild-card round.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Ra'Shaun Henry: Sticking with the Falcons
Henry signed a reserve/future contract with Atlanta on Monday. Henry was cut from the Panthers' practice squad Sept. 5 and went unsigned before joining up with Atlanta on Sept. 11. The undrafted then finished the year on the Falcons' practice squad, though he apparently made enough of an impression to earn a chance at a roster spot this offseason. Henry has yet to make his NFL debut.
CBS Sports
Lions' Maurice Alexander: Inks futures deal with Detroit
The Lions signed Alexander (ankle) to a reserve/future contract Monday, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports. Alexander moved back and forth between Detroit's active roster and practice squad over the first half of the season. The 25-year-old then picked up an ankle injury while making his third and final practice-squad elevation against Miami in Week 8. Alexander thus finished the 2022 campaign with one reception for seven yards over four appearances, and he'll now look to carve out a permanent spot on the active roster heading into the 2023 campaign.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Dominates glass in victory
Adams finished Monday's 121-113 victory over San Antonio with 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-11 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 28 minutes. Adams continues to provide elite rebounding numbers, grabbing 15 boards Monday. He has actually been a pillar of consistency of late, racking up multiple double-doubles, while chipping in on the defensive end. Unfortunately, he was woeful from the line, shooting 3-of-11. Anyone rostering him should be fully aware of his flaws, meaning a night like this should come as no surprise.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Anthony Brown: Gets first NFL start
Brown will start at quarterback Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati with Tyler Huntley (shoulder) declared inactive, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Ravens are prioritizing preparation for the playoffs, holding out some other starters that weren't even listed on the injury report. Brown, an undrafted rookie, won't have TE Mark Andrews or RB J.K. Dobbins at his disposal for his first NFL start, and other key players could also be rested or pulled early. Brown completed three of five passes in a Week 14 win over the Steelers after Huntley entered concussion protocol, mostly handing the ball off to his running backs.
CBS Sports
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Season high rushing yards Week 18
Kamara posted 23 carries for 107 yards and gathered in one of two targets for three yards during Sunday's 10-7 defeat to Carolina. Kamara closed out his 2022 campaign with his second 100-yard rushing game of the season. He also matched his season high for rushing attempts, and he finished with three games of 20 or more carries over the final four weeks of the regular season. Over 15 contests, Kamara recorded 223 carries for 897 yards and two rushing touchdowns to go along with 57 receptions (on 77 targets) for 490 yards and two receiving touchdowns. While he didn't come close to matching his usual standard as a scorer, the 27-year-old running back still accumulated over 1,300 total yards for the sixth time in as many seasons. Kamara also started the 2022 campaign hampered by a rib injury, though he still handled 280 touches. These are both encouraging signs for his status as one of the top fantasy running backs heading into the 2023 campaign.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Mitch Trubisky: Finishes 2022 campaign as backup
Trubisky appeared in seven games during the 2022 season and completed 65.0 percent of his pass attempts for 1,252 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing 19 times for 38 yards and two touchdowns. Trubisky began his first season with the Steelers as the starting quarterback but was replaced...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Dominates opportunity in Week 18
Chase recorded eight receptions on 13 targets for 86 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-16 win over Baltimore. Chase earned double-digit targets for the fourth consecutive game, and he nearly doubled up Tyler Boyd, who finished second on the team with seven looks. Chase displayed some big-play ability, highlighted by a 26-yard touchdown catch as well as big gains of 20 and 17 yards. He also served as a check-down option for Joe Burrow, tallying short gains of 10 and nine yards. Despite having his season cut short by four games due to a hip injury, Chase surpassed 1,000 receiving yards and managed nine touchdowns. He'll be a key to the Bengals' postseason run.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Lions roast Aaron Rodgers, Packers in TikTok video following win at Lambeau Field
The Green Bay Packers simply just had to win their Week 18 matchup against the Detroit Lions and they'd be in the postseason. But their NFC North rival had other ideas. The Lions, whose own playoff hopes came to an end when the Seahawks won earlier on Sunday, came away with a 20-16 win on Sunday night at Lambeau Field. The loss ended Aaron Rodgers' and Green Bay's chances of going on a postseason run.
