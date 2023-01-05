ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings look to right the ship for playoffs in last regular season matchup

By CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jt3Nn_0k4l0Cly00

Vikings dominated by Packers in Week 17 showdown 00:53

CHICAGO (AP) - The Minnesota Vikings come into the regular-season finale with the NFC North championship secured, a home game in the playoffs guaranteed and a bitter taste in their mouths.

A lopsided loss last week left them staggering. They hope to steady themselves before the playoffs start.

The Vikings will try to do just that when they visit the Chicago Bears to close out the regular season on Sunday.

"Momentum is real, and it's really big in the playoffs," defensive tackle Harrison Phillips said.

RELATED: Vikings place starting o-linemen O'Neill, Schlottman on IR

The Vikings (12-4) won't have to contend with Justin Fields, after Bears coach Matt Eberflus announced the electrifying quarterback will miss the final game because of a strained hip and Nathan Peterman will start in his place. Chicago (3-13) comes in with nine straight losses after getting blown out at Detroit last week and a chance to become the first team in franchise history to drop 14 games in a season.

This would seem like a good opportunity for the Vikings to find their footing coming off a 41-17 beatdown at Green Bay.

The Vikings are all but guaranteed the No. 3 seed in the NFC. They can't finish ahead of the NFC East champion, be it Philadelphia or Dallas. They would need struggling Arizona to beat San Francisco to have a shot at the second seed.

"I think to get that bad taste out of our mouth is something that would be really good to do," said Kirk Cousins, who threw three interceptions and lost a fumble last week. "No one's just going to let that happen. We got to go earn it and play well enough to do that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mK6t0_0k4l0Cly00
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 01: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings is tackled by Adrian Amos #31 of the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at Lambeau Field on January 01, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Kayla Wolf / Getty Images

SHOT AT TOP SPOT

The Bears assured themselves a top-four draft pick and have a shot at the No. 1 selection. The only team with a worse record is Houston (2-13-1).

"When you look at the wins and losses and that sort of thing, that's disappointing obviously," Eberflus said. "But you see the progress. To me, it's about foundational floor. You see that."

LINE SHUFFLE

The Vikings suffered a big blow last week when center Austin Schlottman, who already was filling in for the injured Garrett Bradbury, broke his lower leg in the first quarter. A few minutes later, right tackle Brian O'Neill hurt his calf and partially tore his Achilles. Bradbury has missed four straight games and primary backup tackle Blake Brandel is on injured reserve with a torn MCL in his knee. Bradbury and Brandel are on track to return for the playoffs, but for now against the Bears, all signs point to Chris Reed holding down the fort at center and Oli Udoh subbing at right tackle.

O'Neill, who is in his fifth year, had never before missed a game due to injury.

"We've had a lot of very, very strong outings and high moments, but even during some of the moments where we weren't at our best, Brian was still so consistent for us in his role," coach Kevin O'Connell said. "I just think it's going to be a hard thing to replace."

FOR STARTERS

Peterman shrugged off the idea the Bears are jockeying for draft positioning by holding out Fields.

"I'm very focused on going out there, playing great and winning a football game," he said. "That's all you can do every time you go out there. I'm excited. Trying not to listen to the outside noise too much."

Peterman is set to make his fifth career start and first since 2018. He almost got the call in Week 12 at the New York Jets.

Fields was sidelined because of a separated shoulder. Backup Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury in warmups, and the Bears announced Peterman would start in his place, only to reverse course. Siemian played through the injury, which required season-ending surgery.

FIRMER FOOTING

The Vikings hosted the Bears in the regular-season finale in five of the last six years under the translucent U.S. Bank Stadium roof. Now the venue is reversed, with the Vikings playing in Chicago to close the regular season for the first time since 1971 and after November for only the second time since 2009. The Vikings ought to be prepared for the often-rough Soldier Field playing surface; they had frequent trouble with traction at Green Bay's Lambeau Field last week.

O'Connell said after that game the staff "strongly recommended" that players use 7-stud cleats for maximum grip, but some of them - including wide receiver Justin Jefferson - didn't switch until they started slipping during the game.

"Hopefully it's a learning lesson for all of us that we don't need to go through some of that early to rectify the problem," O'Connell said.

NO RECORD

Fields finished his second season with 1,143 yards rushing, 63 shy of the record of 1,206 set by Baltimore's Lamar Jackson in 2019 during his MVP season. He is sixth overall in rushing and is averaging a league-leading 7.1 yards per carry.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Bills make shocking Damar Hamlin financial decision

On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a terrifying injury that left him in desperate need of life-saving CPR on the field and ambulance transport to the nearest hospital. Though he’s made a remarkable recovery, he will obviously be unable to play for the Bills for quite some time. And based on his contract, that normally would have cost him financially – but it looks like Buffalo is doing the right thing.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Outsider.com

Cowboys Fans Roast Dak Prescott After Rough Dallas Loss to Commanders

If you’re a fan of the Cowboys and Dak Prescott, you definitely need a hug — or maybe an extra beer — after what unfolded at FedEx Field against Washington. There was no explanation for a 26-6 loss to an opponent featuring a rookie QB making his NFL debut. In fact, Commanders quarterback Sam Howell definitely had the better stat game than Prescott. Plus, there’s the win in his first start.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Announcement

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will be back for another season in 2023. The Patriots head coach announced on Monday morning that he will return for another season. "Bill Belichick tells reporters that he'll be back for another season in 2023 and, "the process will start today." He'll...
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers reveals retirement plan without holding Packers ‘hostage’

Aaron Rodgers is not yet thinking about his future, but when he does, he won’t make it difficult for the Green Bay Packers. The legendary quarterback said as much in his postgame presser after their brutal 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions that ended their playoff hopes. Rodgers also pointed out that he’ll think about his future–whether or not he’ll retire or move to a different team–when the emotions from their defeat subsided. The Packers had a chance to make the postseason in Week 18, but their defeat meant that it’s the Seattle Seahawks who are moving on to the playoffs.
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

Minnesota Vikings miss the mark but get so much more

Even though the Minnesota Vikings (13-4) had hire aspirations going into today, they still accomplished what’s most important. Finishing the regular season with a win heading into the playoffs. They were embarrassed on the road last weekend at the hands of the Green Bay Packers. Taking away any shot...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bills return opening kickoff for TD after pregame focus on Damar Hamlin

BOSTON -- Orchard Park was an emotionally charged place on Sunday afternoon. It took all of one play for the Bills to capitalize on that energy.With the Patriots and Bills squaring off in Week 18, and with a lot on the line for both teams, the Bills took the field with Damar Hamlin on the forefront of their minds.And after the Patriots deferred after winning the opening coin toss, New England kicked the ball off to start the game.The speedy Nyheim Hines caught that kick at his own 4-yard line, and he took it 96 yards untouched into the end...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Minnesota

Russell, Edwards help Timberwolves beat Rockets 104-96

HOUSTON - D'Angelo Russell scored 22 points and Anthony Edwards added 21 as the Minnesota Timberwolves overcame a big early deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 104-96 Sunday night for their fourth straight win.Minnesota scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter to take an 88-81 lead. Rudy Gobert had four points in that span and Taurean Prince added a 3-pointer. Houston missed six shots and had a turnover to help the Timberwolves go on top.Kenyon Martin Jr. had a dunk for Houston's first points of the quarter, but Minnesota scored the next six points to push the lead to...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Minnesota

Roger Goodell pens message to NFL fans after Damar Hamlin's injury

Five days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a message on Saturday for the game's fans."Damar Hamlin's inspiring progress over the past few days has lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country," read the message, posted on the NFL's Twitter account. "While his recovery is just beginning, we thank the NFL medical personnel and the medical staffers from both teams whose emergency action quite likely saved his life. We are also grateful to the professionals at...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Minnesota

Thank Giants fans for those lower-than-normal Vikings playoff ticket prices

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings are in the playoffs, with game one set for Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium against the New York Giants.And while Vikings fever is peaking, Sunday's tickets are going for lower prices than expected.MORE: Vikings beat Bears 29-13 in final regular season game, will host Giants in 1st round of playoffsYou can cheer from the upper level for $130. Mid-level seats are selling for $250, and lower-level premium seats are just more than $1,000. That's far cheaper than past year's playoff games.Mike Nowakowski, owner of Ticket King, blames the Giants for the price drop."Giants fans...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Saad goal streak reaches 4 as Greiss, Blues blank Wild 3-0

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Brayden Schenn burst out of the St. Louis penalty box, joined the rush and scored the insurance goal 12 seconds later.The banged-up Blues sure haven't given up on this season.Brandon Saad extended his goal streak to a career-best four straight games, Schenn scored twice in the third period, and Thomas Greiss made 36 saves for his first shutout of the season to lead the Blues past the Minnesota Wild 3-0 on Sunday night."They know that we've lost a lot of players here, but we've got guys who are coming up and doing the job," Blues coach Craig...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
113K+
Followers
27K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy