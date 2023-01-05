ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Damar Hamlin is "beginning to awaken," doctors say

By Camille C. Knox
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29xig6_0k4l05g800

Damar Hamlin is "beginning to awaken," a doctor from University of Cincinnati Medical Center said Thursday, providing an update on the NFL player's condition after Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a game on Monday.

Hamlin, who still has a breathing tube, was able to communicate in writing to a nurse last night, according to Dr. Timothy Pritts of UC Health.

"We would like to share there has been substantial improvement  over the last 24 hours," he said at the almost hourlong briefing as he sat alongside Dr. William Knight, also of UC Health. "We have significant concern about him after the event that happened on the field. He is making substantial progress. As of this morning, he is beginning to awaken."

Pritts said it appears Hamlin's "neurological function is intact," attributing that to the speed to which emergency responders began treating him.

"He continues to be critically ill and undergo care in the ICU," Pritts said. "He still has significant progress he needs to make. This marks a turning point in his ongoing care."

Hamlin, a Buffalo Bills safety, was critically injured on Monday during the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He fell shortly after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin had gotten back on his feet after the hit and appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand before falling backward a few seconds later.

Emergency responders tended to him on the field before he was taken by ambulance to a hospital. A defibrillator and CPR were used within several minutes of his collapse, Knight said.

The game was postponed and later suspended.

"The first question he wrote when he started to awaken was, 'Did we win (the game)?' It's not only that the lights are on, but we know he's home," Pritts said, adding that Hamlin was told he "won the game of life."

As fans nationwide poured out support, some wondered if Hamlin had a condition called commotio cordis , which can occur when a blow to the chest disrupts heart rhythm.

"That condition is an incredibly rare event," Knight said. "He has ongoing testing. It's too early to say that."

As for long-term recovery, Knight said doctors are focused on Hamlin's day-to-day care.

"He still has a ways to go in terms of liberation from the ventilator," said Knight.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
CBS Boston

Bills return opening kickoff for TD after pregame focus on Damar Hamlin

BOSTON -- Orchard Park was an emotionally charged place on Sunday afternoon. It took all of one play for the Bills to capitalize on that energy.With the Patriots and Bills squaring off in Week 18, and with a lot on the line for both teams, the Bills took the field with Damar Hamlin on the forefront of their minds.And after the Patriots deferred after winning the opening coin toss, New England kicked the ball off to start the game.The speedy Nyheim Hines caught that kick at his own 4-yard line, and he took it 96 yards untouched into the end...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Boston

Hamlin makes first public comments since cardiac arrest: "The love is felt"

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his first public comments Saturday since suffering an on-field cardiac arrest during a football game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.The 24-year-old Hamlin tweeted that "the love is felt, & extremely real," while expressing gratitude for the widespread support he has received during his hospitalization and recovery. "Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much...thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed. This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me!" Hamlin tweeted.    Following his collapse during the first quarter of Monday night's game, Hamlin was administered CPR on...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Boston

Roger Goodell pens message to NFL fans after Damar Hamlin's injury

Five days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a message on Saturday for the game's fans."Damar Hamlin's inspiring progress over the past few days has lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country," read the message, posted on the NFL's Twitter account. "While his recovery is just beginning, we thank the NFL medical personnel and the medical staffers from both teams whose emergency action quite likely saved his life. We are also grateful to the professionals at...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Damar Hamlin updates: Bills safety making continued progress in recovery, neurological function is 'excellent'

Four days after arriving in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to be on the road to a "remarkable" recovery, doctors announced Thursday. Hamlin, 24, suffered cardiac arrest after a tackle in Monday's game against the Bengals, requiring CPR and resuscitation before being taken by ambulance to the hospital's intensive care unit.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Boston

Patriots, teams across NFL wearing shirts to support Bills' Damar Hamlin

ORCHARD PARK, New York – The Patriots and teams around the NFL are showing their support Sunday for Damar Hamlin as the Bills safety continues recovering after collapsing on the field last week.Patriots players and coaches as well as teams around the NFL are wearing t-shirts during pregame warmups that say "Love for Damar" along with his No. 3.Hamlin collapsed Monday and suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Buffalo's game against the Bengals. He was resuscitated on the field and rushed to a Cincinnati hospital, where he remains in critical condition but has made significant progress.On Saturday, the...
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
98K+
Followers
30K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy