Hennepin County Attorney dismisses rape case over conduct of a prosecutor
Calling it an extraordinary breach of the public trust, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarity has dismissed a rape case over the conduct of one of her prosecutors.
fox9.com
Minneapolis school board to vote on $500K settlement with Deshaun Hill's family
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis school board is expected to vote next week on a $500,000 settlement between the school district and Deshaun Hill Jr.'s family following his shooting last February. Hill, a North Community High School sophomore and football standout, was fatally shot while walking home from school....
kymnradio.net
Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas 1/5/23
Sheriff Jesse Thomas discusses preparations for the new year, and for the new Public Safety Center, as well as some public safety issues.
DFL marijuana bill a Minnesotan twist on legalization
This week DFL lawmakers rolled out the 243-page marijuana legalization bill they hope to pass in the current legislative term. The measure shares many similarities with legalization frameworks already in place in the 21 other states that have allowed recreational marijuana use since the first measures passed in Colorado and Washington more than a decade […] The post DFL marijuana bill a Minnesotan twist on legalization appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
swnewsmedia.com
Burnsville man pleads guilty to third-degree murder in 2021 double-fatal crash
A 19-yearold Burnsville man pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Jan. 10, to two counts of third-degree murder for his role in a crash that killed two people, according to a press release from the Dakota County Attorney's office. Leon Bond entered his plea before Judge Christopher Lehmann, who set an Extended...
Small Minnesota City Has the Most Mispronounced Name in the U.S.
There are a lot of cities and towns here in Minnesota that can be a little tricky to pronounce. But one small Minnesota city was named the town with the most mispronounced name in the entire country. Having city and town names that are tough to pronounce is not just...
Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake
Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
Man, 22, dies in St. Louis Park stabbing; woman in custody
A 22-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in St. Louis Park Tuesday. According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Logan Gregory Barham, 22, of St. Louis Park, died of a sharp force injury to the chest at around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday at Hennepin Healthcare.
Three Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash on Highway 10 in Big Lake
BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Sherburne County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 7:00 p.m. Sunday on Highway 10 in Big Lake. A car driven by 20-year-old Morgan Rassatt of Ramsey was going west while a vehicle...
KARE
Stepfather sentenced to 7 years after deadly grad party drive-by shooting
STILLWATER, Minn — In Washington County on Friday, it was not your typical sentencing hearing. The courtroom was packed with supporters of the defendant — a stepfather whose actions led to his 14-year-old getting killed at a Woodbury graduation party last year. "This is not the typical drive-by...
willmarradio.com
Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents
(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
Sheriff: David Stewart killed in snowmobile crash in Zimmerman
ZIMMERMAN, Minn. – A 52-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash on New Year's Day northwest of the Twin Cities.The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says David E. Stewart hit "a driveway approach" near the intersection of Fremont Avenue and 13th Street West at about 5 p.m.The snowmobile went airborne and rolled upon landing, killing Stewart. The sheriff's office says he wasn't wearing a helmet.
Mother killed outside Lakeville Amazon facility identified by family
A pregnant woman who was fatally shot outside an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Lakeville has been identified by family. Kyla O'Neal, 31, died at Hennepin County Medical Center on Sunday evening after she was shot in a vehicle parked outside the facility at 9800 217th St. W. shortly before 7 p.m.
Minneapolis residents voice frustrations over large snow mounds
MINNEAPOLIS – Snow may have stopped falling by Friday, but the aftermath of the white stuff is still a danger to travelers in Minneapolis."It's just kind of hard dealing with this," Roberta Bacon said. "This winter is worse than the others."Bacon is frustrated with her street in south Minneapolis and is concerned with conditions of snow piles, streets and sidewalks."What's the purpose? Kids be on these corners and y'all piling snow up here and there," she said. "How can a bus driver see them?"After a two-day snow streak, cleanup takes a while. During that process, snow often times get pushed...
After Rose Parade glory, flights carrying Rosemount High School's marching band get diverted
ROSEMOUNT, Minn. – On Tuesday night, there was a "full ground stop" at MSP at about 6:30 p.m., after another plane landing from Cabo San Lucas slid 30 feet off the taxi way into a snow bank.This temporary closure caused several evening flights to divert, including two planes carrying the Rosemount High School Marching Band.Two-hundred-and-thirty-four students and their staff were on their way home after performing in the Tournament of Roses Parade in California, which was an unforgettable moment for them to be one of 15 bands participating, and the only one from Minnesota."To see all those people there, knowing...
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Steven R. Pany
Steven Roy Pany, age 65, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2022, at Norbella Assisted Living, Prior Lake, following a brief illness. Steve was born in New Prague, to Alvin and Gerry (Fox) Pany, on December 28, 1956. Steve grew up in Montgomery, where he developed his love for sports and all-things Minnesota. Baseball (his beloved Twins), softball, football, swimming and hockey were his passions early in life. In 1975, Steve was captain of the hockey team at Montgomery High School, and he graduated that same year.
CBS News
NEXT Weather Alert: Drawn-out snow storm could leave metro with 8-10 inches by Thursday
MINNEAPOLIS -- More rounds of shoveling and plowing are in store for many Minnesotans this week. The Twin Cities were downgraded Tuesday night from a Winter Storm Warning to a Winter Weather Advisory. Southwestern Minnesota will also be downgraded at midnight Wednesday. The advisory mainly warns of poor road conditions and possible blowing snow.
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Richard D. Mason
Richard "Dick" D. Mason, age 75, of Waconia and Estero, FL, passed away on December 30, 2022, after a long battle from the effects of Agent Orange. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Donna; son, Daniel Mason (Deb); and daughter, Susan Solem (Mark); five grandchildren, Michael Mason, Zachary Mason, Kendra Dahl, Joshua Solem and Andrew Solem; brother, Dwain Coleman; nephews, Gaynard and Greg Brown; nieces, Rita Johnson and Jeanne Sue Brown; along with several other nieces and nephews.
Man charged with aiding and abetting murder in Alex Becker shooting
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 20-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged in connection to the death of Alex Becker, who was killed late at night in St. Paul while walking home from work.Arteze Kinerd was charged in Ramsey County for aiding and abetting second-degree homicide. He made his first court appearance on Thursday morning and his bail was set at $2 million.Becker, 22, was shot and killed on the 500 block of Lawson Avenue West on Dec. 27. He had punched out at his workplace - a plumbing supply warehouse - at 11:15 p.m. and was walking home because of the...
