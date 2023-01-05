ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Minnesota Reformer

DFL marijuana bill a Minnesotan twist on legalization

This week DFL lawmakers rolled out the 243-page marijuana legalization bill they hope to pass in the current legislative term.  The measure shares many similarities with legalization frameworks already in place in the 21 other states that have allowed recreational marijuana use since the first measures passed in Colorado and Washington more than a decade […] The post DFL marijuana bill a Minnesotan twist on legalization appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake

Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
CASS COUNTY, MN
MIX 94.9

Three Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash on Highway 10 in Big Lake

BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Sherburne County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 7:00 p.m. Sunday on Highway 10 in Big Lake. A car driven by 20-year-old Morgan Rassatt of Ramsey was going west while a vehicle...
BIG LAKE, MN
willmarradio.com

Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents

(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
ALBERTVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: David Stewart killed in snowmobile crash in Zimmerman

ZIMMERMAN, Minn. – A 52-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash on New Year's Day northwest of the Twin Cities.The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says David E. Stewart hit "a driveway approach" near the intersection of Fremont Avenue and 13th Street West at about 5 p.m.The snowmobile went airborne and rolled upon landing, killing Stewart. The sheriff's office says he wasn't wearing a helmet.
ZIMMERMAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis residents voice frustrations over large snow mounds

MINNEAPOLIS – Snow may have stopped falling by Friday, but the aftermath of the white stuff is still a danger to travelers in Minneapolis."It's just kind of hard dealing with this," Roberta Bacon said. "This winter is worse than the others."Bacon is frustrated with her street in south Minneapolis and is concerned with conditions of snow piles, streets and sidewalks."What's the purpose? Kids be on these corners and y'all piling snow up here and there," she said. "How can a bus driver see them?"After a two-day snow streak, cleanup takes a while. During that process, snow often times get pushed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

After Rose Parade glory, flights carrying Rosemount High School's marching band get diverted

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. – On Tuesday night, there was a "full ground stop" at MSP at about 6:30 p.m., after another plane landing from Cabo San Lucas slid 30 feet off the taxi way into a snow bank.This temporary closure caused several evening flights to divert, including two planes carrying the Rosemount High School Marching Band.Two-hundred-and-thirty-four students and their staff were on their way home after performing in the Tournament of Roses Parade in California, which was an unforgettable moment for them to be one of 15 bands participating, and the only one from Minnesota."To see all those people there, knowing...
ROSEMOUNT, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Obituary for Steven R. Pany

Steven Roy Pany, age 65, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2022, at Norbella Assisted Living, Prior Lake, following a brief illness. Steve was born in New Prague, to Alvin and Gerry (Fox) Pany, on December 28, 1956. Steve grew up in Montgomery, where he developed his love for sports and all-things Minnesota. Baseball (his beloved Twins), softball, football, swimming and hockey were his passions early in life. In 1975, Steve was captain of the hockey team at Montgomery High School, and he graduated that same year.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Obituary for Richard D. Mason

Richard "Dick" D. Mason, age 75, of Waconia and Estero, FL, passed away on December 30, 2022, after a long battle from the effects of Agent Orange. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Donna; son, Daniel Mason (Deb); and daughter, Susan Solem (Mark); five grandchildren, Michael Mason, Zachary Mason, Kendra Dahl, Joshua Solem and Andrew Solem; brother, Dwain Coleman; nephews, Gaynard and Greg Brown; nieces, Rita Johnson and Jeanne Sue Brown; along with several other nieces and nephews.
WACONIA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man charged with aiding and abetting murder in Alex Becker shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 20-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged in connection to the death of Alex Becker, who was killed late at night in St. Paul while walking home from work.Arteze Kinerd was charged in Ramsey County for aiding and abetting second-degree homicide. He made his first court appearance on Thursday morning and his bail was set at $2 million.Becker, 22, was shot and killed on the 500 block of Lawson Avenue West on Dec. 27. He had punched out at his workplace - a plumbing supply warehouse - at 11:15 p.m. and was walking home because of the...
SAINT PAUL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy