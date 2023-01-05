ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Is This Minnesota Town Really The ‘Most Unusual’ In The Entire State?

I really hate being sucked into something online, wondering if the answer that I am thinking is right, only to be let down by what the answer is. That was kind of what happened when I came across an online list that states it has the 'most unusual' town in every state. So, of course, I had to see what town was listed in Minnesota. Having lived here pretty much my entire life there are plenty of options for towns that could be called 'most unusual'. Autoreviewhub.com listed Kensington Minnesota, up in Douglas County as the most unusual, really? So what made it the 'most unusual' in Minnesota?
MINNESOTA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Wisconsin

Wisconsin is among the coldest states in the US, having cold and long winters. However, the winters are also very snowy, with above-average annual snowfall. Which is the snowiest place in Wisconsin? Several places in Wisconsin (otherwise known as the Dairy State) get extremely snowy when the temperatures dip, but Hurley is the snowiest place in Wisconsin. It has an annual snowfall of 166 inches, extending up to 200 inches. This is almost six to seven times the country’s yearly snowfall of 28 inches.
WISCONSIN STATE
mprnews.org

Apple devices trigger false calls for winter rescues in Minnesota

The day after Christmas, just before 5:30 p.m., the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a call with an automated voice, saying, "The owner of this iPhone was in a severe car crash and is not responding to their phone.”. The call proceeded to give the latitude and longitude coordinates...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Flint Journal

Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin

MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
CHICAGO, IL
mprnews.org

Snowfall boom: A foot of snow now in much of the Twin Cities

Talk about a snowfall bonanza. Our 2-part slow-moving storm system is still spinning across southern Minnesota today. You can see the center vortex of the storm on radar loops spinning along I-35 near Faribault around midday. Our icy rain last evening changed to all snow overnight. Several hours of steadier...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

How to protect your roof from ice dams this winter

NEW HOPE, Minn. — This winter is proving to be a grind for Minnesotans. "Its been tough, its been a brutal couple weeks we've had here," said David Porter, as he was cleaning off his roof in New Hope. "I'm going to be feeling it tonight and tomorrow for...
NEW HOPE, MN
fox35orlando.com

TIMELINE: System to bring Florida increased rain chances, cooler weather

High pressure will keep weather calm and warm for most of the week across Central Florida, but changes are expected as we head into the weekend. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro is tracking a weak cold front that will move across the Florida peninsula, increasing rain chances. "Showers...
FLORIDA STATE
kfgo.com

Pickup breaks through ice on Minn. lake, driver escapes

LEECH LAKE, Minn. – A vehicle went through the ice on Leech Lake in Minnesota Friday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s office said a pick-up with a plow was traveling on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice.
BUFFALO, MN
fox9.com

Twin Cities woman killed in snowmobile accident in Northern Minnesota

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 55-year-old woman from the Twin Cities died in a snowmobile accident north of Hibbing, Minnesota Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the 55-year-old woman hit a tree after losing control of the snowmobile going around a turn. The...
HIBBING, MN
mprnews.org

Grant program to help young Minnesota farmers proves popular

Young farmers were waiting when a new grant program recently went on line for the first time. "Demand has been huge. We had 28 applications come in the first five minutes," said Minnesota Department of Agriculture Program manager Jenny Heck. The first round of the Down Payment Assistance Grant Program...
MINNESOTA STATE

