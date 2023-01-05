Read full article on original website
Related
Here Is The Age When You Should Quit Shoveling Snow In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
It's been a snowy winter so far this year in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. So at what age is too dangerous for you to be out shoveling snow?. All indications are that it will be the snowiest winter we have had in a very long time in the midwest.
mprnews.org
Freezing fog in some areas Saturday night, early Sunday; Milder temps this week
A high pressure system delivered light winds to Minnesota and Wisconsin on Saturday. The light winds will continue into Saturday night, which will allow some areas of fog/freezing fog to develop and then linger into early Sunday morning. You can find updated weather information for Minnesota and western Wisconsin on...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Minnesota
Minnesota might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Minnesota.
Is This Minnesota Town Really The ‘Most Unusual’ In The Entire State?
I really hate being sucked into something online, wondering if the answer that I am thinking is right, only to be let down by what the answer is. That was kind of what happened when I came across an online list that states it has the 'most unusual' town in every state. So, of course, I had to see what town was listed in Minnesota. Having lived here pretty much my entire life there are plenty of options for towns that could be called 'most unusual'. Autoreviewhub.com listed Kensington Minnesota, up in Douglas County as the most unusual, really? So what made it the 'most unusual' in Minnesota?
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Wisconsin
Wisconsin is among the coldest states in the US, having cold and long winters. However, the winters are also very snowy, with above-average annual snowfall. Which is the snowiest place in Wisconsin? Several places in Wisconsin (otherwise known as the Dairy State) get extremely snowy when the temperatures dip, but Hurley is the snowiest place in Wisconsin. It has an annual snowfall of 166 inches, extending up to 200 inches. This is almost six to seven times the country’s yearly snowfall of 28 inches.
Snow Fleas Are Out, And Yes We Have Them In Minnesota And Wisconsin
After this latest round of snowstorms across the state of Minnesota I am sure many people including myself are ready for spring. I am happy for resort owners and for everyone who goes out and takes advantage of the snow and cold but I am over it already. On a...
Snowfall rankings in Minnesota and another storm next week?
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is in looking at the impressive snow totals across the state and where this storm ranks among all time winter storms. Also, looks at the weekend outlook and another winter storm possibly headed our way by the end of next week.
Warmer next week and storm system could go south of MN
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is in with updates on snow totals across the state as well as a quiet weekend across Minnesota. Plus, more on the warmer week next week and that potential winter storm moving south of the state.
mprnews.org
Apple devices trigger false calls for winter rescues in Minnesota
The day after Christmas, just before 5:30 p.m., the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a call with an automated voice, saying, "The owner of this iPhone was in a severe car crash and is not responding to their phone.”. The call proceeded to give the latitude and longitude coordinates...
Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
mprnews.org
Snowfall boom: A foot of snow now in much of the Twin Cities
Talk about a snowfall bonanza. Our 2-part slow-moving storm system is still spinning across southern Minnesota today. You can see the center vortex of the storm on radar loops spinning along I-35 near Faribault around midday. Our icy rain last evening changed to all snow overnight. Several hours of steadier...
How to protect your roof from ice dams this winter
NEW HOPE, Minn. — This winter is proving to be a grind for Minnesotans. "Its been tough, its been a brutal couple weeks we've had here," said David Porter, as he was cleaning off his roof in New Hope. "I'm going to be feeling it tonight and tomorrow for...
fox35orlando.com
TIMELINE: System to bring Florida increased rain chances, cooler weather
High pressure will keep weather calm and warm for most of the week across Central Florida, but changes are expected as we head into the weekend. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro is tracking a weak cold front that will move across the Florida peninsula, increasing rain chances. "Showers...
kfgo.com
Pickup breaks through ice on Minn. lake, driver escapes
LEECH LAKE, Minn. – A vehicle went through the ice on Leech Lake in Minnesota Friday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s office said a pick-up with a plow was traveling on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice.
This Wisconsin County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
fox9.com
Twin Cities woman killed in snowmobile accident in Northern Minnesota
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 55-year-old woman from the Twin Cities died in a snowmobile accident north of Hibbing, Minnesota Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the 55-year-old woman hit a tree after losing control of the snowmobile going around a turn. The...
Wisconsin Bald Eagle Drags Big Ol’ Carp To Shore For A Feast
Bald Eagles might be one of the most fascinating predators you can see in the wild. Soaring high above everything, the powerful symbol of strength and freedom for entire country, I mean… it’s as majestic as a bird can be. If you’ve ever been lucky enough to witness...
mprnews.org
Grant program to help young Minnesota farmers proves popular
Young farmers were waiting when a new grant program recently went on line for the first time. "Demand has been huge. We had 28 applications come in the first five minutes," said Minnesota Department of Agriculture Program manager Jenny Heck. The first round of the Down Payment Assistance Grant Program...
This Minnesota County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Comments / 0