Read full article on original website
Related
If You Thought Tick Season Was Over in Maine, Guess Again
Just when you thought tick season was over, you may have found some ticks on yourself or your pets as you enjoyed the outdoor winter in January. CBS 13's Charlie Lopresti was out with his kids and dog on Tuesday and posted a picture to Facebook of one of four ticks that his kids found on the family dog.
This Maine Pizza Went on a 9+ Hour Delivery to a Super Fan in New Jersey
When I moved away from Maine for a few years, I mourned a handful of restaurants. I used to wish I could get a Bruce’s Burrito overnight shipped to me and I would do some crazy things for Pat’s Pizza. A favorite food from a specific restaurant is...
Looking for 60 Bigs for 60 Littles in 60 Days in Southern Maine
Have you ever thought of mentoring a little one in Maine?. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Maine (BBBSSM) launched their biggest and most ambitious campaign yet to try and recruit more mentors in Southern Maine, especially men. 60 Bigs in 60 Days will kick off 2023 by expanding their volunteer pipeline, moving Littles off the waiting list, and letting people know what Big Brothers Big Sister of Southern Maine is all about.
Despite What You May Think, These 3 New England States Have Some of the Best Drivers
I've heard it time and time again, New Englanders don't know how to drive. Well, I mostly hear that Massholes (Massachusetts residents) don't know how to drive. Honestly, I think there are bad drivers in every state. I am going, to be honest with you, Mainers are not the best drivers when it comes to merging on the highway or when it comes to using their blinkers (turning signals).
Every New England State Crushed It on This Crucial Top 20 List, Including the #1 Spot
You have to hand it to us here in New England. We make so many lists for being amazing on so many levels. Whether it's for food, outdoor lifestyle, beauty, or just all around coolness, New England continues to be one of the best places to live in the United States.
Maine’s Top 10 Biggest Marijuana Businesses
Pot is big business! Here are the ten biggest ranked by how many Maine employees each business has. It might seem like there are thousands of marijuana dispensaries in Maine right now, but according to Wandering Through Maine, there are only 89. It seems like there are 89 just in Portland. This number is fluid with new businesses coming and some closing. But as of 2021, these were the top 10 biggest pot places according to how many employees they had according to data collected by Maine Biz.
How to Ski in Maine on a Budget
Skiing and snowboarding are far from accessible for everyone. Winter sports require expensive gear, day or season passes that cost a fortune, have absurdly priced food, and are far drives that cost you gas or a place to stay overnight. I had always wanted to ski growing up but my...
A Maine Resident Won $1 Million On A Scratch Ticket
According to WGME, a Mainer recently cashed in a scratch ticket worth a million dollars!. The ticket, $50,000,000 CA$H RICHE$ instant ticket, was purchased from a convenience store in Kittery. While that scratch ticket was the biggest winner in the state in December 2022, there were a number of other...
Spotted Lanternfly reemerges in Connecticut
The Lanternfly loves grapes, maple trees and its excrement attracts bees and wasps and is a pest for exported plant material. Smith said if you spot it, smash it and send a photo to the experiment station.
These Are the Oldest Counties in New Hampshire
It's always interesting to learn more about the towns that make up our beloved state. A recent look at the 20 least populated towns in New Hampshire revealed that the least-populated town in the entire state is the two-person town of Livermore. The area was once a thriving small community, but is now a wooded ghost town. Only structural remnants and debris remain from this place that once was.
USA Today Ranks Maine No.6 on This Extremely Random Travel List
Maine has been finding its way on a lot of major lists recently, like Vogue’s most highly anticipated hotels, the prettiest cities in the winter, Wallethub’s best places to live, and most popular national parks, just to name a few. The quiet of Covid caused an influx of...
What to Expect If You Have an Expired Inspection Sticker in Rhode Island
Heads up, Rhode Islanders. Failure to get an inspection sticker or get your inspection sticker renewed will lead to the suspension of your vehicle. I learned this fun little fact thanks to a letter I received in the mail, so if your time is up on your sticker, here is what you need to know.
Finally, Big Y is Selling Boar’s Head in Connecticut
I saw a very familiar, yet strange, product in the deli case at the Big Y in New Milford over the weekend - Boar's Head meats. It's sad, but it stopped me in my tracks. Boar's Head? In Big Y? Have you ever asked for Boar's Head at Big Y? The answer for decades has been "No, we don't carry them". Not anymore.
Bird flu outbreak drives up egg prices in Connecticut
Forty-six states, including Connecticut, have seen outbreaks. Nationwide, some 40 million chickens have been euthanized because they got sick.
What Is the Minimum Wage in Maine?
Let me start off by saying that there are so many jobs right now everywhere. Maine is no exception. Literally, every place that I went to, in one day, had a "we're hiring" sign on the door or window. But really, I am not kidding. Whether you are looking for...
Unique Maine Airbnb on a Dairy Farm Lets You Snuggle With Adorable Goats
As a state that has so much to offer, you can find Airbnbs in Maine that are unique, and charming, offer hands-on experiences, and spectacular views. Whether you want to be in the mountains tucked away from fast-paced life, sitting on the ocean basking in the sea breeze, or experiencing the unique lifestyle of barn life, you can find it here in Maine.
Massachusetts Restaurant Owner Takes Entire Staff and Families to Disney
Working in the restaurant industry during the pandemic must have been brutal. Every industry was effected, and hit hard, in their own way. Nurses and medical staff had it the worst, hands down. That said, other industries really suffered their own battles. Teachers were forced to switch to remote, the airline and vacation service industry completely shut down, and restaurants across the country were scrambling to figure out a way to keep the business open while paying their employees.
Can You Believe You Aren’t Allowed to Throw Away These 3 Items In Maine?
If you don't see it, it doesn't exist, right? WRONG. Every thing you throw away is bound to go somewhere and believe it or not their are items that you are not allowed to simply toss in the garbage bin in Maine. If you do not dispose of these 3...
newscentermaine.com
Maine coon cats happy in Maine
Our two Maine Coons -Biggy Iggy and Bitty Itty a.k.a Big and Little- love living here and each other! Credit: Barbi Dickison.
Lie a Lot? 3 New England States Surprisingly Landed in Top 10 for Most Dishonest
Do you think that you live in a state where some may be very good at lying? Are you yourself a good liar? It is not news that dishonest people can be found almost everyplace around the globe. I mean come on, who hasn't told at least a little white lie once in their lives?
102.9 WBLM
Portland, ME
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0