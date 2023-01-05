Read full article on original website
Pregnant Woman Killed in Shooting at Amazon Warehouse in Minnesota
Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Lakeville have arrested the man suspected of shooting and killing a pregnant woman outside of an Amazon warehouse over the weekend. A news release from the Lakeville Police Department says officers responded to the report of a 31-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle outside of the online retailer’s Lakeville warehouse shortly before 7p.m. Sunday. She was pronounced dead by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner Sunday night.
Wanted Rochester Man Arrested After Foot Chase With Police
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police officers chased down and apprehended a Rochester man with an active arrest warrant over the weekend. Captain Casey Moilanen said a resident in the 100 block of 10th St. Northwest called police shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday to report a man was banging on the door of her residence and attempting to break into her home.
School Violence Threat Found at St. Charles High School
St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News)- The St. Charles Police Department and Winona County Sheriff’s Office are planning to conduct extra security patrols after a school violence threat was discovered at the St. Charles High School. St. Charles police say officers responded to the threat discovery Monday afternoon. The threat...
Convicted Armed Robber Set to Plead Guilty to Rochester Hold-Ups
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A former Rochester man who was recently sentenced to 10 years in prison for a number of armed robberies in Austin has reached a tentative plea deal with Olmsted County prosecutors involving charges connected to a couple of armed robberies in Rochester last summer. 26-year-old...
Appeals Court Refuses to Lower Rochester Rapist’s Prison Sentence
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld a Rochester man's 12-year prison sentence for a sexual assault in 2019. 30-year-old Xanth Wilkins entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge in exchange for the dismissal of a second count of the same crime. He was accused of choking and raping a woman after they met each other at a local bar and she agreed to accompany him to his residence.
Owner Of Popular Rochester Restaurant Clap-backs At Condescending Customer
The ugly side of a job...unfortunately, a server in Rochester, Minnesota experienced a horrible conversation at work on Saturday night at The Tap House. And the owner did a little clapping back to the condescending customer that put their employee down with their words. Owner of The Tap House in...
Keep Cozy in this Rochester Home with an Indoor Hot Tub and Sauna
During cold winter nights in Minnesota, the best thing ever is taking a hot bath. It's so nice to warm up a little, even if it's just for a second. But you know what's even better? A hot tub. And what's better than that? An INDOOR hot tub! Especially this time of year. And there's a Rochester, MN home for sale that has not only an indoor hot tub but a couple of other awesome amenities.
Sheriffs Sworn into Office Across SE Minnesota
Undated (KROC-AM News)- The first full week of 2023 saw the swearing-in of several elected officials. In Olmsted County, four new members were sworn into their positions on the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners. Several counties in Southeast Minnesota also swore in their sheriff’s this past week. Olmsted County...
Byron Man Accused of Threatening Deputies, Violating Restraining Order
Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says a Byron man, accused of violating a restraining order, threatened to kill deputies transporting him to jail. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies were dispatched to a Byron residence in the 800 block of Towne Dr. Northeast on the...
Rochester Man Revived After Apparent Heroin Overdose
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders received a Rochester man after an apparent heroin overdose Wednesday afternoon. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were called to a residence in the 3000 block of Appleton Ln. Northwest around 12:35 p.m. The caller reported she and her boyfriend were asleep when she heard him make a loud snoring noise that woke her up.
Vehicle Strikes Pedestrian Near Carleton College in Northfield
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Northfield woman was injured after she was struck by a vehicle while navigating a crosswalk in her hometown Monday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 22-year-old Lucklita Theng was crossing Hwy. 19 near Carleton College at 2nd St. when she was hit by a vehicle traveling in the westbound lane of the highway. 79-year-old Sandra Titus of Northfield was operating the Toyota Rav4 that struck the young woman shortly before 10 a.m.
See The Two Most Important Chairs in Rochester Minnesota
I was at Charter House over the weekend to visit a friend and walking out, I saw these two chairs, and realized, they just might be the two most important chairs in Rochester, Minnesota. These are the two most important chairs in Rochester, MN?. That's a mighty bold statement to...
When Will Girl Scout Cookies Go on Sale in Southeast Minnesota?
I've heard Girl Scout cookies have gone on sale in parts of the country today. Rochester, Minnesota is not one of those places, unfortunately. So don't go running to your nearest HyVee yet to see if a Girl Scout has a stand set up. I've got the scoop on when we WILL see Girl Scout cookies for sale in our area!
Crash Slows Hwy. 52 Traffic During Friday Morning Commute in Rochester (Update)
Update 1/6/23 1 p.m. Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- No one was hurt in a two vehicle crash that slowed southbound traffic on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Friday morning. The State Patrol's crash report says a Toyota and Jeep were traveling south on Hwy. 52 when the two vehicles collided at the highway's interchange with Hwy.14/Civic Center Dr. shortly before 8 a.m. The driver of the Jeep was identified as 22-year-old Morgan Holton of Rochester and the Toyota driver was identified as 27-year-old Allison English of Rochester.
Looking for Gluten-Free? Check Out These 8 Spots in Rochester
If you've been on the hunt for some gluten-free restaurant and bakery options in Rochester, Minnesota, you are in luck. I've been eating my way through restaurant menus and searching online to find some of the best places to grab a *gluten-free bite to eat. 8 Restaurants and Bakeries in...
