Rochester, MN

Pregnant Woman Killed in Shooting at Amazon Warehouse in Minnesota

Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Lakeville have arrested the man suspected of shooting and killing a pregnant woman outside of an Amazon warehouse over the weekend. A news release from the Lakeville Police Department says officers responded to the report of a 31-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle outside of the online retailer’s Lakeville warehouse shortly before 7p.m. Sunday. She was pronounced dead by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner Sunday night.
Wanted Rochester Man Arrested After Foot Chase With Police

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police officers chased down and apprehended a Rochester man with an active arrest warrant over the weekend. Captain Casey Moilanen said a resident in the 100 block of 10th St. Northwest called police shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday to report a man was banging on the door of her residence and attempting to break into her home.
School Violence Threat Found at St. Charles High School

St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News)- The St. Charles Police Department and Winona County Sheriff’s Office are planning to conduct extra security patrols after a school violence threat was discovered at the St. Charles High School. St. Charles police say officers responded to the threat discovery Monday afternoon. The threat...
Appeals Court Refuses to Lower Rochester Rapist’s Prison Sentence

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld a Rochester man's 12-year prison sentence for a sexual assault in 2019. 30-year-old Xanth Wilkins entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge in exchange for the dismissal of a second count of the same crime. He was accused of choking and raping a woman after they met each other at a local bar and she agreed to accompany him to his residence.
Keep Cozy in this Rochester Home with an Indoor Hot Tub and Sauna

During cold winter nights in Minnesota, the best thing ever is taking a hot bath. It's so nice to warm up a little, even if it's just for a second. But you know what's even better? A hot tub. And what's better than that? An INDOOR hot tub! Especially this time of year. And there's a Rochester, MN home for sale that has not only an indoor hot tub but a couple of other awesome amenities.
Sheriffs Sworn into Office Across SE Minnesota

Undated (KROC-AM News)- The first full week of 2023 saw the swearing-in of several elected officials. In Olmsted County, four new members were sworn into their positions on the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners. Several counties in Southeast Minnesota also swore in their sheriff’s this past week. Olmsted County...
Rochester Man Revived After Apparent Heroin Overdose

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders received a Rochester man after an apparent heroin overdose Wednesday afternoon. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were called to a residence in the 3000 block of Appleton Ln. Northwest around 12:35 p.m. The caller reported she and her boyfriend were asleep when she heard him make a loud snoring noise that woke her up.
Vehicle Strikes Pedestrian Near Carleton College in Northfield

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Northfield woman was injured after she was struck by a vehicle while navigating a crosswalk in her hometown Monday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 22-year-old Lucklita Theng was crossing Hwy. 19 near Carleton College at 2nd St. when she was hit by a vehicle traveling in the westbound lane of the highway. 79-year-old Sandra Titus of Northfield was operating the Toyota Rav4 that struck the young woman shortly before 10 a.m.
Crash Slows Hwy. 52 Traffic During Friday Morning Commute in Rochester (Update)

Update 1/6/23 1 p.m. Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- No one was hurt in a two vehicle crash that slowed southbound traffic on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Friday morning. The State Patrol's crash report says a Toyota and Jeep were traveling south on Hwy. 52 when the two vehicles collided at the highway's interchange with Hwy.14/Civic Center Dr. shortly before 8 a.m. The driver of the Jeep was identified as 22-year-old Morgan Holton of Rochester and the Toyota driver was identified as 27-year-old Allison English of Rochester.
