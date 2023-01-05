ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, NC

carolinacoastonline.com

Ebin Dilbeck, 20; service later

Ebin Blake Dilbeck, 20, of Newport, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Duke University Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Ebin was born on October 21, 2002, in Morehead City, North Carolina. Those left to treasure his memory are his mother, Michelle Preast...
NEWPORT, NC
kiss951.com

The Food Network Says This Is North Carolina’s Best BBQ

North Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for North Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Skyling Inn in Ayden North Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
AYDEN, NC
neusenews.com

Man arrested on 'concealment of death' charge

KINSTON — The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man with concealment of death after discovering a dead woman in a Deanswood Drive residence. Around 7 p.m. on Friday, the LCSO responded to a call of a deceased person on Deanswood Drive. Deputies arrived to find Carla Lee Soula dead inside her residence. She was 42.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Personal Care Pantry in Kinston looking for donations

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A group in Kinston wants to help some middle schoolers and you can also chip in. “Act Now Community Development Corporation” is working to create a personal care pantry for students at Rochelle Middle School. “If they are concerned about their personal hygiene, it is a distraction from their education, and […]
KINSTON, NC
newbernnow.com

Despite City’s Claims, Construction Site is Adjacent to Homes on Haywood Farms Road and Edwards Way

Cape Fear Construction (CFC) is building a 252-unit apartment complex also known as Proximity New Bern located at 4115 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd. They requested an exemption from the city’s noise ordinance from Feb. 1 thru July 1. The city’s ordinance confines construction noise to the hours of 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. The New Bern Board of Aldermen will vote on this issue during the Jan. 10, 2023, meeting. See the agenda here.
NEW BERN, NC
neusenews.com

House of Ink opens in Kinston

The House of Ink, located at 111 N. Queen Street in Kinston held its grand opening on Friday. Owner Brandon Corey has previously owned and operated House of Ink in Greenville and Bubba’s Smokehouse. “House of Ink has moved back home to Kinston, NC and will be opening for...
KINSTON, NC
newbernnow.com

Help Clean Up New Bern’s Streets and Waterways

Craven County Clean Sweep sponsors four annual clean up events on the first Saturdays of February, May, August and October to help keep New Bern streets and waterways free of litter. The upcoming one will be Saturday, Feb. 4, but if that day is not convenient, you can choose another...
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

First county baby of 2023 arrives

— Johanna and Kyle Riley of Havelock had not planned on being the parents of the first baby of 2023 for Carteret County, but that’s the way it played out Jan. 1 when their son, Mason Franklin Riley, arrived at 12:41 a.m. at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Lenoir County man arrested on concealment of death

KINSTON — A Lenoir County man was arrested and charged with concealment of death after law enforcement found a dead woman in a home on Deanswood Drive. According to law enforcement officials, they found 42-year-old Carla Lee Soula dead Jan. 6. Steve Tyler Shifflett, 41, was arrested after an...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Nonprofit receives $40K for women’s re-entry program

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - SECU Foundation announced a grant for a nonprofit that helps previously incarcerated women. Tried By Fire in Craven County helps previously incarcerated women re-enter society through supportive, community-based housing. The grant will support the expansion of services and address increased operational demands on the organization’s New Bern facility.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Possible tornado Wednesday afternoon in Aurora

AURORA, N.C. (WITN) -As storms rolled through eastern Carolina Wednesday a possible tornado hit Aurora, Beaufort County. Richard Alligood captured it on camera and sent it to WITN. In the video, you can see what appears to be a tornado just left of the poles. There was some damage in...
AURORA, NC
WITN

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office to auction off unclaimed property

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -If you’re looking for a deal on household items, tools, or bikes, you might find it in an unlikely place. Your local Sheriff’s Office. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has posted on social media that it will soon be auctioning off some of the unclaimed items it has collected as evidence that are no longer needed.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

All lanes back open after accident caused backup near Kinston

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Dept. of Transportation tells us a crash near Kinston shut down lanes of traffic near Kinston. They say around 7:15 a.m. Thursday there was a car crash on NC-11 South in Lenoir County, near Braxton Road outside of Kinston. Two lanes were closed,...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Stolen credit card used at Greenville GameStop

The Winterville Police Department is requesting the public's assistance after a stolen credit card was used at a local GameStop. According to a release from the department, the Winterville Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying 2 individuals that are persons of interest in possessing and using a stolen credit card at GameStop. This incident occurred at the Game Stop located at 600 Greenville Blvd SE Suite A Greenville NC 27858 on Jan. 8 at approximately 1:15pm. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.
WINTERVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Five LCPS seniors in hunt for top merit scholarships

Five seniors from three LCPS high schools have cleared a major hurdle as they contend for prestigious merit scholarships. David Phillippe of South Lenoir High School and Derrian Wilson of Kinston High School are semi-finalists for both the Morehead-Cain Scholarship to the University of North Carolina and the Park Scholarship to N.C. State University.
KINSTON, NC

