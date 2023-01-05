Read full article on original website
Lab Owners Charged In $107 Million Medicare ScamTaxBuzzLewisville, TX
American Airlines Penalized For Retaliating Against Employees Who Reported Illness Caused By Fumes in Aircraft CabinsMadocFort Worth, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
Explosion at Texas Elementary School Leaves Four Workers InjuredLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
How former Alabama players reacted to Georgia pounding TCU in title game
The national championship game got ugly early as Georgia raced to a 38-7 halftime lead on overmatched TCU. It was a boat race right from the opening kickoff and the mismatch quickly became a talking point among former Alabama players. There was some discontent on social media with Alabama missing the playoff by one spot and beating a Kansas State team in the Sugar Bowl that beat TCU in the Big 12 title game.
Nick Saban gives keys to TCU-Georgia; Corso, ‘GameDay’ guys give CFP national championship picks
Nick Saban played the role of analyst ahead of the College Football Playoff national championship between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU. The Alabama coach appeared on ESPN’s “College GameDay,” and while he didn’t give a prediction on the outcome of the game - like Lee Corso and Pat McAfee and the guys - he did give his keys to the game.
Georgia crushes TCU for second straight CFP national title; Get Fanatics’ Bulldogs commemorative gear
No. 1 Georgia left no doubt Monday night, devastating No. 3 TCU 65-7 to claim its second straight College Football Playoff national championship. Now, you can commemorate the Bulldogs’ season with the gear the players rock, thanks to Fanatics. The site is offering free shipping on order of $24...
Transfer RB Brian Battie commits to Auburn
The former USF speedster joins a loaded Auburn running back room
Former Alabama wide receiver transferring to different school than he first announced
Christian Leary, a wide receiver who spent the past two seasons at Alabama, announced Sunday that he is transferring to Georgia Tech. It is a change of direction for Leary, who entered the NCAA transfer portal in December and announced Dec. 13 that he was transferring to Central Florida. Leary...
FanDuel promo code for the CFP Championship game: $1,000 no sweat first bet for TCU vs. Georgia
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The biggest game of the college football season is here, and our FanDuel promo code is giving first-time users a $1,000 no sweat...
Alabama matches season high in AP basketball poll
Alabama rose three more spots in Monday’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll to No. 4, matching its season high in that poll. The Tide did not receive any first-place votes and remained behind new No. 1 Houston, which it beat earlier this year, as well as No. 2 Kansas and No. 3 Purdue.
Where things stand with Auburn’s roster, positions of need in transfer portal after busy weekend
Auburn’s roster for Year 1 of the Hugh Freeze era is taking shape as the spring semester gets underway. The program enjoyed a busy, productive weekend on that front, with the Tigers picking up four additions through the transfer portal, two more 2023 high school signees and welcomed 13 mid-year enrollees onto campus for the start of spring. And Auburn isn’t done yet with the retooling of its personnel for the 2023 season.
Georgia vs. TCU by the numbers: CFP championship game
No. 1 Georgia (14-0) vs. No. 3 TCU (13-1) 6:30 p.m. CST Monday (ESPN) 0 Players with at least 900 plays in SEC history have a better yards-per-play average than Georgia QB Stetson Bennett. Entering Monday’s game, Bennett has 8,124 passing yards and 491 rushing yards on 898 passes and 138 rushing attempts – an average of 8.32 yards on 1,036 plays. Entering the 2022 season, Texas A&M QB Johnny Manziel held the SEC record for players with at least 900 plays at 8.27 yards on 1,208 plays.
Auburn basketball moves up in Week 10 AP poll
Auburn maintained its spot in the AP poll for a 29th consecutive week, checking in at No. 21 in the Week 10 rankings released Monday. The move up one spot from No. 22 for Auburn comes after a week in which it split a pair of games against Georgia and Arkansas. The Tigers fell on the road to the Bulldogs by a dozen on Wednesday but bounced back with a 13-point win at Neville Arena against the Razorbacks, who entered the game ranked No. 13 in the nation but dropped to 15th in this week’s poll.
Johni Broome opens SEC play with dominant stretch inside for Auburn
Johni Broome got a little too enthusiastic with his trash-talk in the waning minutes of Auburn’s big-time win against Arkansas on Saturday night. Broome was called for a technical foul with 2:04 to play and Auburn ahead by 12 after he blocked a shot attempt at the rim by Jordan Walsh and proceeded to let Arkansas’ five-star freshman forward hear about it. In Broome’s defense, he had ample reason to boast during the Tigers’ 72-59 win at Neville Arena.
Auburn football lands 3-star commit during All-American Bowl on NBC
Hugh Freeze accepted his role as Auburn football’s head coach with extensive work required on the recruiting trail. After a good showing during the early signing period and continued work in the transfer portal, the Tigers took another step forward on Sunday on national television, adding its first of two players.
Former Auburn WR Lee Guess stepping away after 1 year as Pinson Valley’s head coach
Former Auburn wide receiver Lee Guess has stepped down as head football coach at Pinson Valley after one season. In a statement to AL.com Monday afternoon, Guess wrote that balancing the responsibilities of being a head coach at the Class 6A level with family obligations proved to be a tough hurdle.
No. 22 Auburn basketball dispatches No. 13 Arkansas for biggest win of season
Wendell Green Jr. took all of 14 seconds to set the tone Saturday night at Neville Arena. Auburn’s fearless point guard, off the opening tip, came running off a dribble-handoff at the top of the key and pulled up from beyond the arc, firing off a 3-pointer through contact from Arkansas’ Davonte Davis. The basket fell through, nothing but net, and Green completed the four-point play at the free-throw line.
What John Calipari Said After Blowout Loss To Alabama
Kentucky was dismantled by Alabama this Saturday afternoon by a final score of 78-52. It marks the program's biggest loss in series history. The biggest issue for Kentucky was its inability to establish any rhythm on offense. The Wildcats' 52 points tie the fewest scored in a SEC game since John Calipari took over in 2009.
Alabama NFL roundup: Jerry Jeudy has double career game
In the final game of a lost season, the Denver Broncos might have found something for 2023. In the offseason, the Broncos made a big trade to acquire nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks and installed in an offensive-minded head coach by hiring Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
Two cousins charged with double murders along Alabama interstate
Two cousins have been charged with killing two people whose bodies were found a few miles apart along a stretch of Interstate in Alabama. Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19, were arrested and charged with capital murder. Both men are from the Montgomery and Lowndes County area. They were arrested in Lowndes County.
Alabama father killed, 3 injured in crash near Auburn
A Friday evening crash near Auburn killed one man and injured three others, officials said. Gudiel A. Lopez, of Opelika, died at the scene of the crash on U.S. 280, two miles east of Auburn, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Lopez was a passenger in a Ford van...
Alabama man killed when ATV strikes fence, overturns, state troopers said
An Alabama man was killed Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash involving an all-terrain vehicle. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Antonio Martin, 33, of Selma, was fatally injured when the 2013 Yamaha Raptor 700R ATV that he operated left the roadway, struck a fence, and overturned. Martin wasn’t wearing...
Discussions continue over possible new Alabama State House building
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Lawmakers are coming back to Montgomery next week for the organizational session. But they’ll be working out of a building in much need of repairs. From the outside, you might not think anything’s wrong with Alabama’s State House but for those who’ve worked in it for decades, it’s another story. “The best […]
