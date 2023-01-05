Auburn maintained its spot in the AP poll for a 29th consecutive week, checking in at No. 21 in the Week 10 rankings released Monday. The move up one spot from No. 22 for Auburn comes after a week in which it split a pair of games against Georgia and Arkansas. The Tigers fell on the road to the Bulldogs by a dozen on Wednesday but bounced back with a 13-point win at Neville Arena against the Razorbacks, who entered the game ranked No. 13 in the nation but dropped to 15th in this week’s poll.

AUBURN, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO