ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

How former Alabama players reacted to Georgia pounding TCU in title game

The national championship game got ugly early as Georgia raced to a 38-7 halftime lead on overmatched TCU. It was a boat race right from the opening kickoff and the mismatch quickly became a talking point among former Alabama players. There was some discontent on social media with Alabama missing the playoff by one spot and beating a Kansas State team in the Sugar Bowl that beat TCU in the Big 12 title game.
FORT WORTH, TX
AL.com

Alabama matches season high in AP basketball poll

Alabama rose three more spots in Monday’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll to No. 4, matching its season high in that poll. The Tide did not receive any first-place votes and remained behind new No. 1 Houston, which it beat earlier this year, as well as No. 2 Kansas and No. 3 Purdue.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Where things stand with Auburn’s roster, positions of need in transfer portal after busy weekend

Auburn’s roster for Year 1 of the Hugh Freeze era is taking shape as the spring semester gets underway. The program enjoyed a busy, productive weekend on that front, with the Tigers picking up four additions through the transfer portal, two more 2023 high school signees and welcomed 13 mid-year enrollees onto campus for the start of spring. And Auburn isn’t done yet with the retooling of its personnel for the 2023 season.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Georgia vs. TCU by the numbers: CFP championship game

No. 1 Georgia (14-0) vs. No. 3 TCU (13-1) 6:30 p.m. CST Monday (ESPN) 0 Players with at least 900 plays in SEC history have a better yards-per-play average than Georgia QB Stetson Bennett. Entering Monday’s game, Bennett has 8,124 passing yards and 491 rushing yards on 898 passes and 138 rushing attempts – an average of 8.32 yards on 1,036 plays. Entering the 2022 season, Texas A&M QB Johnny Manziel held the SEC record for players with at least 900 plays at 8.27 yards on 1,208 plays.
FORT WORTH, TX
AL.com

Auburn basketball moves up in Week 10 AP poll

Auburn maintained its spot in the AP poll for a 29th consecutive week, checking in at No. 21 in the Week 10 rankings released Monday. The move up one spot from No. 22 for Auburn comes after a week in which it split a pair of games against Georgia and Arkansas. The Tigers fell on the road to the Bulldogs by a dozen on Wednesday but bounced back with a 13-point win at Neville Arena against the Razorbacks, who entered the game ranked No. 13 in the nation but dropped to 15th in this week’s poll.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Johni Broome opens SEC play with dominant stretch inside for Auburn

Johni Broome got a little too enthusiastic with his trash-talk in the waning minutes of Auburn’s big-time win against Arkansas on Saturday night. Broome was called for a technical foul with 2:04 to play and Auburn ahead by 12 after he blocked a shot attempt at the rim by Jordan Walsh and proceeded to let Arkansas’ five-star freshman forward hear about it. In Broome’s defense, he had ample reason to boast during the Tigers’ 72-59 win at Neville Arena.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn football lands 3-star commit during All-American Bowl on NBC

Hugh Freeze accepted his role as Auburn football’s head coach with extensive work required on the recruiting trail. After a good showing during the early signing period and continued work in the transfer portal, the Tigers took another step forward on Sunday on national television, adding its first of two players.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

No. 22 Auburn basketball dispatches No. 13 Arkansas for biggest win of season

Wendell Green Jr. took all of 14 seconds to set the tone Saturday night at Neville Arena. Auburn’s fearless point guard, off the opening tip, came running off a dribble-handoff at the top of the key and pulled up from beyond the arc, firing off a 3-pointer through contact from Arkansas’ Davonte Davis. The basket fell through, nothing but net, and Green completed the four-point play at the free-throw line.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

What John Calipari Said After Blowout Loss To Alabama

Kentucky was dismantled by Alabama this Saturday afternoon by a final score of 78-52. It marks the program's biggest loss in series history. The biggest issue for Kentucky was its inability to establish any rhythm on offense. The Wildcats' 52 points tie the fewest scored in a SEC game since John Calipari took over in 2009.
LEXINGTON, KY
AL.com

Alabama NFL roundup: Jerry Jeudy has double career game

In the final game of a lost season, the Denver Broncos might have found something for 2023. In the offseason, the Broncos made a big trade to acquire nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks and installed in an offensive-minded head coach by hiring Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
DENVER, CO
AL.com

Alabama father killed, 3 injured in crash near Auburn

A Friday evening crash near Auburn killed one man and injured three others, officials said. Gudiel A. Lopez, of Opelika, died at the scene of the crash on U.S. 280, two miles east of Auburn, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Lopez was a passenger in a Ford van...
AUBURN, AL
CBS 42

Discussions continue over possible new Alabama State House building

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Lawmakers are coming back to Montgomery next week for the organizational session. But they’ll be working out of a building in much need of repairs. From the outside, you might not think anything’s wrong with Alabama’s State House but for those who’ve worked in it for decades, it’s another story. “The best […]
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
212K+
Followers
66K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy