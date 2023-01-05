UPDATED: Evacuation order issued for neighborhoods near Carmel Lagoon; Highway 1 closed at Monastery Beach.

Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Evacuation warnings issued for areas of Monterey County due to forecast storm
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation warnings on Sunday due to a forecast storm and dangers of possible flooding. The areas under evacuation warning include, areas along the Pajaro River in North Monterey County which will impact 330 structures and 1,000 people. Areas...
montereycountyweekly.com
Evacuation advisories are back in effect as winter storms continue, and officials urge residents to be ready.
Officials from Monterey and Santa Cruz counties gathered on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 8, during the calm between storms. Their message, delivered outside of Casa da la Cultura in Pajaro, was to encourage residents to prepare for the next storm—the weather isn't over yet. They advised residents to brace for...
200-foot tree topples on HWY 101 from wind and rain: Cal Fire
AROMAS, CALIF. – (KION) At around midnight Sunday morning a 200-plus foot eucalyptus tree uprooted on highway 101 near Cannon Rd. in Aromas due to rain and wind, according to Cal Fire. Photo credit: Capt. Curtis Rhodes The tree blocked both north and southbound lanes including the median and all traffic was stopped for over The post 200-foot tree topples on HWY 101 from wind and rain: Cal Fire appeared first on KION546.
Monterey County and NWS issue evacuation warnings ahead of winter storm
MONTEREY COUNTY, CALIF. – (KION) UPDATE: Sherwood Lake Mobile Home Park and Rancho Salinas Mobile Home Park in Salinas have been issued evacuation warnings on Sunday night. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office has sent out evacuation warnings for several different areas ahead of Monday’s atmospheric river-driven storm. Over 1,000 people in North Monterey County along The post Monterey County and NWS issue evacuation warnings ahead of winter storm appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County storm: Evacuation warnings issued, rain expected overnight
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A storm is expected to bring light rainfall to the area around 9-10 p.m. Sunday, which will turn into heavy rain and gusty winds overnight and into early morning Monday. The storm is expected to reach its highest intensity between 2-6 a.m. Santa Cruz County...
KSBW.com
Monterey and Santa Cruz counties hold a news conference before the next storm
SALINAS, Calif. — Officials from both Monterey and Santa Cruz counties are holding a news conference before another storm brings possible flooding to the Central Coast. >>Watch the news conference in the video player above. Expected speakers include Monterey County supervisors Glenn Church and Luis Alejo, Santa Cruz supervisors...
KSBW.com
Thousands without power on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Thousands of Central Coast residents awoke in the dark on Sunday due to power outages across the area. In Monterey County, more than 4,700 customers were without power on Sunday morning, but that number has gone down to 3,342, according to PG&E. In Santa Cruz County,...
montereycountyweekly.com
Rec Trail in Pacific Grove and Ocean View Boulevard west of Lovers Point closed due to high waves.
High waves crashing into the Pacific Grove coastline this morning, Thursday, Jan. 5, prompted city officials to close the Recreation Trail and Ocean View Boulevard west of Lovers Point. Reopening time remains unknown, possibly in the afternoon. Some waves are reaching the trail, creating hazardous conditions, says City Manager Ben...
Santa Cruz County and Watsonville issues evacuation warnings
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): With the rain coming on Sunday night into Monday morning, The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation warnings for the following areas. The Sheriff's Office said that residents living in these areas should move to higher ground in case flooding occurs in these neighborhoods. The City of Watsonville The post Santa Cruz County and Watsonville issues evacuation warnings appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Evacuation orders issued for Capitola, high surf flooding homes and destroying wharfs
CAPITOLA, Calif. — Evacuation orders have been issued for areas of the Capitola coast. According to officials, Capitola Village and low lying neighborhoods along Soquel Creek are now under an evacuation order. Dangerous conditions caused by enormous waves and high tides have impacted the Santa Cruz coastline, forcing evacuations...
kion546.com
PVUSD to close some schools due to flood advisory warnings in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Pajaro Valley Unified School District has closed some facilities for Monday after the City of Watsonville issued a flood advisory warning Saturday for parts of Watsonville. "Good afternoon, PVUSD families. It is our hope that you and your loved ones are safe and healthy. PVUSD is closely...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz Port District warns of persistent storm conditions, damage to harbor infrastructure
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Port District has released an update on the impact of recent storms on the harbor. Powerful surge conditions and breaking surf at the entrance to the harbor continue to cause issues, and the full extent of damage to harbor infrastructure is still being assessed.
Storm damage: Here's before-and-after look at hardest-hit areas in Capitola, Santa Cruz
The Santa Cruz County coastline was battered by Wednesday's storm. The massive storm surge destroyed parts of the Capitola Wharf and washed up huge logs on the Santa Cruz beach. Here's a before-and-after look at the damage.
gilroylife.com
Breaking news Jan. 4, 2023: County closes roads due to the storm
Gilroy Hot Springs Road closed at Coyote Reservoir due to flooding. Recent storms have significantly impacted county-maintained roads, causing more closures due to mudslides, flooding, and downed trees. The County of Santa Clara’s Road Maintenance crews are working to reopen impacted roads. Emergency road closure information is available at www.sccgov.org/roadclosures.
KSBW.com
Capitola Village businesses destroyed after ‘bomb cyclone’
CAPITOLA, Calif. — Heavy rain, powerful winds and over 30-foot waves battered Capitola overnight and into Thursday afternoon, wreaking havoc to coastal businesses. "We have sustained some significant damage on the Capitola Wharf, so we're declaring a state of emergency," Mayor Margaux Keiser said Wednesday afternoon. About 350 people...
indybay.org
Santa Cruz City Mangler Closes Civic Auditorium Shelter
E-Mail Sent to the Community (including City Manager Matt Huffaker):. LATE FLASH: The Civic Center Flooding and Wet Weather Emergency Pop-Up Shelter—open for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday nights—is reportedly closing down in spite of 8" of predicted rain by Monday. A worker reports that folks were ousted at 9 AM on the order of the new Mayor (Fred Keeley), some still unable to secure their property indoors, though staff are within denying entrance (as of 1 p.m. Saturday).
sanbenito.com
Evacuation warnings issued near Uvas Reservoir and Pacheco Pass River Basin
Shortly after the County of Santa Clara announced a local emergency due to heavy wind and rain pounding the region, officials issued evacuation warnings Wednesday for those living near the Uvas Reservoir in Morgan Hill and the Pacheco Pass River Basin east of Gilroy. Just before 11pm, the county urged...
KSBW.com
Flood advisory issued for Watsonville on Saturday
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The City of Watsonville has issued a Flood Advisory that goes into effect today through Tuesday for the following areas shaded in blue on this map:. The city of Watsonville has also posted the map here. Residents should prepare for possible flooding and evacuations. Pre-filled sandbags...
pajaronian.com
PVUSD closes 11 schools in advance of storm
WATSONVILLE—Pajaro Valley Unified School District has closed 11 schools in advance of the storms expected to begin Sunday night, last through Tuesday and bring possible flooding throughout the District. PVUSD Superintendent Michelle Rodriguez made the announcement Sunday afternoon. The closure on Jan. 9 and 10 includes Ann Soldo, Hall...
KSBW.com
Flash flood warning issued in Salinas neighborhood
SALINAS, Calif. — Ahead of the major storm, the city of Salinas is issuing a flash flood warning for a neighborhood off East Market Street. Residents in the vicinity of Sherwood Lake Mobile Home Park at 150 Kern St. should be ready to evacuate. The flash flood warning is...
