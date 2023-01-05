UPDATED: Evacuation order issued for neighborhoods near Carmel Lagoon; Highway 1 closed at Monastery Beach.

E-Mail Sent to the Community (including City Manager Matt Huffaker):. LATE FLASH: The Civic Center Flooding and Wet Weather Emergency Pop-Up Shelter—open for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday nights—is reportedly closing down in spite of 8" of predicted rain by Monday. A worker reports that folks were ousted at 9 AM on the order of the new Mayor (Fred Keeley), some still unable to secure their property indoors, though staff are within denying entrance (as of 1 p.m. Saturday).

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO