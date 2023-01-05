Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
US Approves Alzheimer's Drug That Modestly Slows Disease
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials on Friday approved a closely watched Alzheimer’s drug that’s been shown to modestly slow the early stages of the brain-robbing disease, albeit with potential safety risks that doctors and patients will have to carefully weigh. The drug, Leqembi, is the first...
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
US News and World Report
Emergency Care Vs. Urgent Care: What's the Difference?
SUNDAY, Jan. 8, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- If you’re sick or have been injured, you might not know whether the emergency room or urgent care is the right place to be treated. The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) offers some general advice, so you don’t have to wonder where to go when immediate medical attention is needed.
US News and World Report
CDC Revises Down XBB.1.5 Estimates, New Omicron Subvariant Still ‘Spreading Quickly’
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week decreased its estimate for the proportion of COVID-19 infections that come from omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 but noted that the strain is “spreading quickly.”. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. According to the CDC’s revised estimates, XBB.1.5 was responsible...
