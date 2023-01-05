ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

goduke.com

Tennis in her Blood: Georgia Drummy Looking for Strong Final Season

DURHAM -- Georgia Drummy's talent on the tennis court is undeniable. The player, who shepherded the Blue Devils to the 2022 ACC Championship, ended last season with an impressive eight-match winning streak. Her performance also merited the individual title of ACC Championship's Most Valuable Player. Her passion for tennis has...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Blue Devils Start Spring Season in Hawaii

DURHAM – No. 20 Duke men's tennis is set to begin its 2023 spring season on the road, traveling to Honolulu where the Blue Devils will compete against California and Hawaii at the UH Tennis Complex. On Monday, Duke will play in the one-day Hawaii Invitational, facing California and...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Whitehead's 18, Filipowski's Late Free Throws Lead No. 16 Duke Past Boston College

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Two free throws by Kyle Filipowski with 12.4 seconds remaining helped No. 16 Duke secure its first road ACC victory of the season on Saturday afternoon. The Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2) had three players score in double figures, led by Dariq Whitehead, who scored double-digit points for the fourth consecutive game with a career-high 18 points. Filipowski tallied his 14th game in double digits with 15 points and Mark Mitchell joined his classmates with 14 points.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Fourth Episode of Kara Lawson Radio Show Set for Monday Night

DURHAM – The fourth episode of the 2022-23 Kara Lawson Radio Show will take place Monday, Jan. 9 at 6 p.m., live at Grub in Durham, N.C. Fans are encouraged to get there early to get a table and order food. The Kara Lawson Radio show features four more...
DURHAM, NC

