CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Two free throws by Kyle Filipowski with 12.4 seconds remaining helped No. 16 Duke secure its first road ACC victory of the season on Saturday afternoon. The Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2) had three players score in double figures, led by Dariq Whitehead, who scored double-digit points for the fourth consecutive game with a career-high 18 points. Filipowski tallied his 14th game in double digits with 15 points and Mark Mitchell joined his classmates with 14 points.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO