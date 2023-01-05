ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

wevv.com

Missing Dubois County man found dead after search

Police shared sad news in an update on a missing person investigation out of Dubois County, Indiana on Monday. According to the Huntingburg Police Department, 72-year-old Joseph D. Ellis Jr. was found deceased in Warrick County. Police put out the missing person alert for Ellis on Saturday, after Ellis never...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

House for Daviess Co. homeless teens in the works; Empowerment Academy receives $85,000 grant to help construction costs

Empowerment Academy, a non-profit organization that aims to help homeless teens in Daviess County, received an $85,000 grant from the Truist Foundation on Monday. As part of their Homelessness to Hope Capital Campaign, officials with the Academy said the grant will go towards the construction costs for a long-term care house in downtown Owensboro for homeless teens.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

UPDATE: EPD detains 9 individuals during west side standoff

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police tell Eyewitness News nine people were detained during a drug bust in the 1900 block of West Michigan Street on January 6, 2023. According to an affadavit, the Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force served a search warrant for that home on West Michigan Street. Evansville Police Department confirms that search […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man vanishes after leaving Jasper hospital over a week ago

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — A Huntingburg family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him. Police say the 72-year-old […]
HUNTINGBURG, IN
wevv.com

Woman crashes into Boonville home

Around 1:30 in the morning, 74-year-old Barbara Dotson crashed her SUV into a Boonville home. She was arrested and charged with OWI, hit and run, and criminal mischief. Woman arrested on DUI, hit-and-run charges after home hit by car in Boonville. A 74-year-old Boonville woman is facing charges after being...
BOONVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Demolition event causes vibrations in southwest Indiana counties

INDIANA (WEHT) – Some people thought they felt an earthquake in Gibson and Posey counties this morning. We have confirmed there was not an earthquake, but rather a demolition event in Keensburg, Illinois. A seismograph at the University of Southern Indiana picked up a “pretty sharp” spike at 8:18 a.m. The Olney, Illinois seismic station, […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Indiana man dies in police custody, officers say

WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) — Illinois State Police say a 59-year-old man from Indiana died after he was taken into custody during a traffic stop. On January 4 shortly before midnight, an ISP trooper pulled over a car driving with one headlight on 100 North near Illinois 242 in Wayne County. Officers arrested Evansville resident […]
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
WTVW

Nine detained during drug bust on Evansville's west side

EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Jail log shows several meth related arrests

On the Knox County Jail report from the weekend…. -A Vincennes woman was booked into the Knox County Security Center at just before 5 this morning for Possession of Meth. Bond for 31 year old Leigha Greenwell was set at $5000. -20-year-old Joseph Slayton-Lewis of Vincennes was arrested Sunday...
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (1/9)

Christian Jimenez, 21, of Washington, was arrested on January 7th by the Washington Police Department on counts of reckless driving and operating without ever obtaining a license. A bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Evansville firefighters respond to structure fire

Firefighters were on the scene of a working fire in Evansville on Sunday. Dispatch says crews were called to the 2600 block of Helmuth Avenue on Sunday. Authorities say the call came in at 7:18 p.m. We will continue to update this story as we are working to find out...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

OPD looking for missing 15 year old girl

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is trying to find a missing 15-year-old by the name of Brooklyn Moore. OPD says Moore was last seen on January 6, wearing a black jacket, pink t-shirt, black leggings and white tennis shoes. Police describe Moore as having hazel eyes, brown hair and standing at […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Evansville man accused of stabbing girlfriend in the neck

An Evansville man is behind bars after stabbing his girlfriend in the neck, according to police. According to authorities, officers were sent to a house in the 1000 block of W. Franklin St. for domestic violence in progress on Saturday shortly after midnight. According to an affidavit, the victim told...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

2 people arrested after fentanyl trafficking investigation

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A drug investigation by the Owensboro Police Department (OPD) resulted in two people being arrested on January 5. OPD says detectives and patrol officers recovered a significant amount of fentanyl – over 650 pills – along with methamphetamine, marijuana and a handgun. Aidan S. Sheriff, 19, of Owensboro, was charged with: […]
OWENSBORO, KY

