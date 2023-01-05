Read full article on original website
Users report Pixel 7 camera glass spontaneously shattering without cause
Facepalm: If you bought or are considering purchasing the new Pixel 7, watch out for the glass coverings over the camera sensors. Many users report that the protective covers have violently shattered for no apparent reason. To make matters worse, Google seems to be filing complaints in the not-covered-by-warranty category.
AI will go mainstream in 2023
Highly anticipated: One of the many challenges in analyzing and predicting trends in the tech industry is that some topics get so much coverage well before they're ready that by the time they start to really impact the market they sound like old news. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a great example of this phenomenon.
Sony says buying a PlayStation 5 should be much easier from now on
What just happened? It's amazing to think that since it launched in November 2020, getting hold of a PlayStation 5 has often required a lot of luck, money, or both, the result of a chronic global shortage of the consoles caused by demand far outweighing supply. But according to Sony, the situation has finally come to an end.
Qi2 standard will bring efficiency and interoperability to wireless charging
Forward-looking: "Apple does it better," at least when it comes to wireless charging for the latest iPhone models. So much that the Wireless Power Consortium is working with Cupertino to bring the new Qi2 wireless standard to a much wider market of smartphones and accessories. The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC)...
MegaCortex ransomware victims can now unlock their files for free
In brief: Cybersecurity firm Bitdefender has released a new tool to help MegaCortex ransomware victims unlock their files, which is great news for those that have had files locked down for years. MegaCortex surfaced in 2019 as a purpose-built ransomware targeting corporate networks that used domain controllers to spread. According...
HyperX takes personalization mainstream with 3D printed peripheral add-ons
In brief: HP's HyperX gaming division is aiming to push personalization to the mainstream with the introduction of HX3D, a program that'll leverage HP's 3D printing technology to create new products, add-ons and alternatives for existing gaming gear that would be tough to pull off with traditional manufacturing processes. At...
New Microsoft AI can accurately mimic a human voice after analyzing a 3-second sample
What just happened? Concerned that artificial intelligence seems to be advancing at a rapid pace, potentially threatening more human jobs? Then here's some news that could add to those concerns. A team of Microsoft researchers has announced a new AI that can accurately mimic a human voice from a mere three-second-long audio sample.
Lenovo unveils ThinkPhone by Motorola, a business phone with flagship specs
What just happened? At CES 2023, Lenovo unveiled a business-focused phone designed in partnership with its subsidiary, Motorola. The Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola combines flagship hardware with a slew of software features aimed at bolstering productivity. The Lenovo ThinkPhone features a 6.6-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x...
I bought the Peak Design case for the Pixel, use magsafe stuff all the time now, it's great. I use slow chargers to limit charge speed...
