Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
gigharbornow.org
Firefighters aid driver after car plunges into water in Olalla
Firefighters from departments in Gig Harbor and across Kitsap County responded to Olalla Bay Market late Sunday for a report of a vehicle over a cliff. The vehicle landed in water, triggering a massive emergency response. The sole occupant of the car managed to get out of the vehicle without...
q13fox.com
Crews investigate cause of deadly fourplex apartment fire in Sumner
SUMNER, Wash. - Fire crews say a man died after a fourplex home in Sumner caught on fire Saturday morning. According to Eastside Fire and Rescue (EFR), at around 9:45 a.m., crews responded to an apartment fire in the 15900 block of 52nd St. E near Danmar Farms. When crews...
Fire engulfs garage in Lynnwood; heat damages home next door
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A large garage fire in Lynnwood caused a chaotic scene on Saturday night as South County Fire crews responded quickly to the scene. A public information officer with South County Fire says they received reports of a garage fire on the 5200 block of 172nd Southwest Street.
q13fox.com
Woman hit, killed by 2 cars in Kent; police rule it an accident
KENT, Wash. - A woman was hit and killed by a car in Kent Sunday morning, and authorities have determined it was accident. Puget Sound Fire personnel were called to the accident near 132nd Ave SE and SE 234th St. Kent Police said two vehicles were involved in the accident....
2 seriously injured after small plane crashes into storage facility in Washington
KENT, Wash. — Two people are seriously injured after a small plane crashed into a storage unit Saturday in Washington. Puget Sound Fire shared a photo on Twitter of the incident and said that two patients have life-threatening injuries from the crash. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday....
1 killed in fire at Sumner fourplex
SUMNER, Wash. — One person was killed in a fire at an apartment unit in Sumner on Saturday morning, according to East Pierce Fire & Rescue. At about 9:45 a.m., crews responded to the apartment fire at a fourplex in the 15900 block of 52nd Street East. Upon arriving...
KOMO News
Fentanyl ruled cause of death for Tacoma student who died days after fight last spring
TACOMA, Wash. — Pierce County medical examiners concluded that a young girl who died after an on-campus altercation did not die because of the incident but because of fentanyl in her system. Lenyia Swansey-Faafit, 11, was involved in a physical dispute that occurred on the school campus, located at...
Windstorm topples trees, closes highways, cuts power to thousands
After a similar windstorm cut power to thousands last week, another windstorm hit the area, toppling trees that blocked roads and cut power to thousands of customers. In addition to trees falling onto highways and power lines, a tree fell onto a woman in Fall City Monday morning, killing her, according to Eastside Fire & Rescue.
Seattle, Washington
Police Arrest Man in West Seattle After He Loads Blanket-Wrapped Body into SUV
Police arrested a man after he placed an apparently lifeless body, wrapped in a blanket, into the back of an SUV Sunday night in West Seattle. After SPD’s SWAT Team served a warrant at his residence – causing an extended closure of a major arterial – the possible victim was found alive at Harborview Medical Center.
q13fox.com
'We're being rammed down our throats:' City, neighbors frustrated with new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Parents, business owners and city leaders say they were left in the dark about a new opioid treatment center opening at the end of the month. The clinic is still under construction, but it is already getting a lot of heat as residents say they have a few issues: transparency, its location and safety concerns as the proposed site sits in a residential area and near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club.
Ford Middle School student died of fentanyl intoxication
MIDLAND, Wash. — A Ford Middle School student who passed away in May died from fentanyl intoxication, the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday. The 11-year-old student's official cause of death was ruled as anoxic encephalopathy due to acute fentanyl intoxication. The manner of death was not determined.
q13fox.com
One dead after car crashes into a pole in Tacoma, investigation underway
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in South Tacoma on Saturday. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 2:00 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of S 56th St. and S Washington St. for reports of a crash. When firefighters and officers arrived,...
State commission plans to recommend new airport site by June 15
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The debate over a new Puget Sound airport is about to get a lot more heated. On Monday, state lawmakers returned to work and are expected to get an earful in the months ahead about the idea of building a new airport about the size of Sea-Tac Airport.
Seattle, Washington
Man Stabbed Saturday Evening near Cedar Park
Seattle Police officers responded to a stabbing in the 13300 block of Lake City Way Northeast near the Cedar Park neighborhood. Just after 04:30 p.m. Saturday, officers arrived and spoke with a male victim who reported he was walking in the area when an unknown female suspect approached him. The female suspect screamed at the male and stabbed him several times in the upper right arm and chest area. The victim reported the altercation was unprovoked.
Trailer fire in Kingston leaves one dead
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — An RV fire in the community of Kingston, Idaho left one person dead on Saturday. According to the Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office (ISFMO), the RV caught fire on Saturday, leaving one occupant dead. As of Sunday, the cause of the fire and the victim have not been identified.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Mill Creek DV stabbing leaves woman in life-threatening condition
MILL CREEK, Wash., January 5, 2022—Officers with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call Wednesday morning, later it was determined a stabbing, at approximately 9:30 a.m., in the 1700 block of Bothell Everett Highway in Mill Creek. By the time officers...
KUOW
Seattle hospital temporarily diverting some patients
Harborview Medical Center has temporarily stopped accepting some patients due to excessively high patient volumes. “Harborview Medical Center has made the difficult decision last evening, Jan. 5, to go temporarily on non-trauma medical divert. This includes triaging and diverting less seriously ill (non-trauma) patients to other area hospitals,” spokesperson Susan Gregg said via email.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Surveillance footage released of Sheriff’s Deputy charged with retail theft
EVERETT, Wash., January 9, 2023–Jeremie Zeller, a now former Snohomish County Deputy, is facing charges of a Class B felony for organized retail theft after allegedly stealing approximately $1,000 in products from an Everett Home Depot – where he was working as a security guard via the Deputy Sheriff’s Association.
myeverettnews.com
Police Pursuit After Bothell Police Car Rammed Ends In South Everett
A pursuit by Bothell Police of a car that reportedly rammed a Bothell Police vehicle went from I 405 north in Bothell to Highway 99 in unincorporated Snohomish County and then north into the Everett, Washington city limits Sunday afternoon. From Evergreen Way to eastbound SR 526 and onto 19th...
kentreporter.com
Prolific auto thief caught; police chase teens down to mall | King County Local Dive
In this episode, we take a closer look at five teen suspects lead police on a car chase that ends at a mall; and the response to a hazardous chemical release at a Kent warehouse; and a prolific auto thief is finally caught. LISTEN HERE:. You can also listen here.
