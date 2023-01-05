ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

gigharbornow.org

Firefighters aid driver after car plunges into water in Olalla

Firefighters from departments in Gig Harbor and across Kitsap County responded to Olalla Bay Market late Sunday for a report of a vehicle over a cliff. The vehicle landed in water, triggering a massive emergency response. The sole occupant of the car managed to get out of the vehicle without...
OLALLA, WA
q13fox.com

Woman hit, killed by 2 cars in Kent; police rule it an accident

KENT, Wash. - A woman was hit and killed by a car in Kent Sunday morning, and authorities have determined it was accident. Puget Sound Fire personnel were called to the accident near 132nd Ave SE and SE 234th St. Kent Police said two vehicles were involved in the accident....
KENT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 killed in fire at Sumner fourplex

SUMNER, Wash. — One person was killed in a fire at an apartment unit in Sumner on Saturday morning, according to East Pierce Fire & Rescue. At about 9:45 a.m., crews responded to the apartment fire at a fourplex in the 15900 block of 52nd Street East. Upon arriving...
SUMNER, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Man in West Seattle After He Loads Blanket-Wrapped Body into SUV

Police arrested a man after he placed an apparently lifeless body, wrapped in a blanket, into the back of an SUV Sunday night in West Seattle. After SPD’s SWAT Team served a warrant at his residence – causing an extended closure of a major arterial – the possible victim was found alive at Harborview Medical Center.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

'We're being rammed down our throats:' City, neighbors frustrated with new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Parents, business owners and city leaders say they were left in the dark about a new opioid treatment center opening at the end of the month. The clinic is still under construction, but it is already getting a lot of heat as residents say they have a few issues: transparency, its location and safety concerns as the proposed site sits in a residential area and near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KING 5

Ford Middle School student died of fentanyl intoxication

MIDLAND, Wash. — A Ford Middle School student who passed away in May died from fentanyl intoxication, the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday. The 11-year-old student's official cause of death was ruled as anoxic encephalopathy due to acute fentanyl intoxication. The manner of death was not determined.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

One dead after car crashes into a pole in Tacoma, investigation underway

TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in South Tacoma on Saturday. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 2:00 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of S 56th St. and S Washington St. for reports of a crash. When firefighters and officers arrived,...
TACOMA, WA
Seattle, Washington

Man Stabbed Saturday Evening near Cedar Park

Seattle Police officers responded to a stabbing in the 13300 block of Lake City Way Northeast near the Cedar Park neighborhood. Just after 04:30 p.m. Saturday, officers arrived and spoke with a male victim who reported he was walking in the area when an unknown female suspect approached him. The female suspect screamed at the male and stabbed him several times in the upper right arm and chest area. The victim reported the altercation was unprovoked.
SEATTLE, WA
KREM2

Trailer fire in Kingston leaves one dead

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — An RV fire in the community of Kingston, Idaho left one person dead on Saturday. According to the Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office (ISFMO), the RV caught fire on Saturday, leaving one occupant dead. As of Sunday, the cause of the fire and the victim have not been identified.
KINGSTON, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Mill Creek DV stabbing leaves woman in life-threatening condition

MILL CREEK, Wash., January 5, 2022—Officers with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call Wednesday morning, later it was determined a stabbing, at approximately 9:30 a.m., in the 1700 block of Bothell Everett Highway in Mill Creek. By the time officers...
MILL CREEK, WA
KUOW

Seattle hospital temporarily diverting some patients

Harborview Medical Center has temporarily stopped accepting some patients due to excessively high patient volumes. “Harborview Medical Center has made the difficult decision last evening, Jan. 5, to go temporarily on non-trauma medical divert. This includes triaging and diverting less seriously ill (non-trauma) patients to other area hospitals,” spokesperson Susan Gregg said via email.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Surveillance footage released of Sheriff’s Deputy charged with retail theft

EVERETT, Wash., January 9, 2023–Jeremie Zeller, a now former Snohomish County Deputy, is facing charges of a Class B felony for organized retail theft after allegedly stealing approximately $1,000 in products from an Everett Home Depot – where he was working as a security guard via the Deputy Sheriff’s Association.
EVERETT, WA
myeverettnews.com

Police Pursuit After Bothell Police Car Rammed Ends In South Everett

A pursuit by Bothell Police of a car that reportedly rammed a Bothell Police vehicle went from I 405 north in Bothell to Highway 99 in unincorporated Snohomish County and then north into the Everett, Washington city limits Sunday afternoon. From Evergreen Way to eastbound SR 526 and onto 19th...
EVERETT, WA

