Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne reveals his most embarrassing on-set moment
Fantastic Beasts actor Eddie Redmayne has revealed his most embarrassing moment on a film set — the Erumpent mating dance from the spin-off series' first movie. In a new piece by Vogue, multiple actors spoke about their time in the industry and discussed some notable moments from their careers. Redmayne, who stars in The Good Nurse, spoke about his most embarrassing time on set.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
digitalspy.com
Love Island presenter Maya Jama says she was "too young" for the job in the past
Love Island host Maya Jama has explained that she thinks she didn't land the role previously because producers thought she was "too young" at the time. Jama was announced as the new host of Love Island in October last year and will officially take over from Laura Whitmore this month when Winter Love Island kicks off.
digitalspy.com
Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk's TV comeback lands new look as title changed
Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk's upcoming TV show has been given a new title. Originally titled Straight Man, the new series, which is being produced by AMC, has been renamed Lucky Hank (via TV Line) ahead of its premiere this spring. Described as a "mid-life crisis tale" that takes...
digitalspy.com
Deadpool's Tim Miller takes over reshoots for Borderlands movie
Deadpool director Tim Miller is reportedly set to handle reshoots for the upcoming movie Borderlands. According to Deadline, original Borderlands director Eli Roth will be temporarily stepping aside while Miller handles two weeks' worth of reshoots for the video-game adaptation. It is thought that Roth will be busy working on...
digitalspy.com
Olivia Colman reveals her favourite cinema experience
Empire of Light star Olivia Colman has opened up about her favourite experience in a cinema. Colman stars in Sam Mendes' new movie Empire of Light, which follows an old cinema on the south coast of England in the 1980s and explores how movies can fuel and heal human connection.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Harriet Bibby admits mixed reactions to Summer's decisions
Coronation Street star Harriet Bibby has admitted there were mixed reactions to the exploits of her character, Summer Spellman. At the end of last year, Summer found out she had a miscarriage, but proceeded to deceive Matt and Esther by taking the money they had offered for the baby. Since...
digitalspy.com
Community reunion movie gets exciting filming update
Community is finally fulfilling the "movie" part of "six seasons and a movie", and Joel McHale has revealed when filming is set to commence. Finally confirmed last September after years and years of speculation, the Jeff Winger actor went onto Jimmy Kimmel Live! and was asked when cameras were set to roll.
digitalspy.com
Arrow's Stephen Amell wants fans to do one thing ahead of The Flash reunion
Arrow’s Oliver Queen actor Stephen Amell has given fans a strict warning about the upcoming finale of CW's The Flash. The hit DC show is set to end with season 9 and several familiar faces from the Arrowverse, including Amell, are set to return for its last ever outing.
Tom Hanks talks working with his son on new movie 'A Man Called Otto': 'It's special'
Tom Hanks' son Truman plays the younger version of his father's character in "A Man Called Otto." The new movie releases on Jan. 13, 2023.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Karene Peter opens up over real-life friendships with co-stars
Emmerdale star Karene Peter has opened up about her real-life friendship with some of her co-stars. The actress, who plays Naomi Walters, made her first appearance on the soap in June of last year, but has revealed she has quickly formed a bond with her on-screen family members, Kevin Mathurin (Charles) and Emile John (Ethan).
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Martin Fowler to make shock discovery in Lily baby story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Martin Fowler will learn the truth about Lily in tonight's episode (January 9). Stacey's world was turned upside down over New Year, when she discovered that her 12-year-old daughter Lily was pregnant. Stacey has since learned that Jack and Sam's son Ricky Jnr is the father,...
digitalspy.com
What We Do in the Shadows season 5 potential release date, plot, cast, trailer and everything you need to know
What We Do in the Shadows spoilers follow. It's official – What We Do in the Shadows has been renewed for season five! But that's not all, fans were so bloodthirsty for more that it's been confirmed for season six, too. "There’s a lot of life left in our...
digitalspy.com
M3GAN director addresses Child's Play comparisons
M3GAN has arguably already become a horror icon, but she faces serious competition in the killer doll stakes with Chucky. The murderous scamp has made a comeback in a big way in recent years, first with the 2019 Child's Play remake and then with the Chucky TV series. However, M3GAN director Gerard Johnstone isn't too bothered by the comparison.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale star Rosie Bentham opens up over love life
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Rosie Bentham has opened up about her love life, revealing that the soap hasn't helped her when it comes to finding dates. Speaking to The Mirror, Rosie said that when chatting to fans she can tell if they're interested in her romantically or not when they ask her about her character.
digitalspy.com
Home and Away star Lynne McGranger shares "abject terror" over Irene role
Home and Away veteran Lynne McGranger has looked back on her first few weeks on the show, admitting to feeling "terrified" walking on a TV set. The Aussie star has been playing Irene Roberts regularly since 1993, a nearly 30-year-long stint that makes her the longest-serving female cast member of the soap.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks actor Richard Blackwood discusses real-life friendship with co-star
Hollyoaks' Felix Westwood actor Richard Blackwood has opened up about his real-life friendship with co-star Jamie Lomas, who plays Warren Fox. Felix and Warren were rivals in the shows after it was revealed that Warren used to bully Felix during their childhood in care homes. More recently, however, the duo seem to be getting along a little better.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Max Bowden shares rare image of on-screen family Christmas outing
EastEnders actor Max Bowden has given fans a glimpse of his festive trip out with the likes of on-screen dad Steve McFadden aka Phil Mitchell and Jay Brown's Jamie Borthwick. Posting on Instagram yesterday (January 6), the Ben Mitchell star revealed that he'd been out for an Italian with a number of on-screen family members last month, as well as Ross Boatman (that's Harvey Monroe) and Steve's son Matt McFadden.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Jessamy Stoddart welcomes first child and reveals name
Hollyoaks actress Jessamy Stoddart has confirmed that she became a mum for the first time earlier this week. Announcing the birth of her and husband Ryan O'Gorman's little bundle on Instagram today (January 7), the proud parent wrote next to a cot picture: "Our little girl," while also revealing they'd named her Joni Drew O'Gorman and that she weighed 8 pounds 4 ounces upon arrival.
digitalspy.com
Home and Away stars Matt Evans and Jacqui Purvis open up over living together in real life
Home and Away stars Matt Evans and Jacqui Purvis have opened up about what it's like for them living together in real life. The duo, who play Theo Poulos and Felicity Newman respectively, aren't a couple, but are living together as friends as many people do nowadays. Unlike most people, their shared place is right by the beach in Sydney.
Comments / 0