Rainbow after rainbow: finding a home in remote and windswept Stewart Island

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ue7b0_0k4kkNEz00
Friends in the windows: Banjo the dog, Kylie Bakker and Lisa Benson Photograph: Laire Purik

In 1992, Estonia was liberated from the Soviet Union and the borders started opening. I wanted to see what was happening around the world, with my own eyes. I started in Ireland, then Europe. I went further and further, and then I discovered New Zealand. I moved to a town in the South Island called Riverton in 2009 and then, in 2016, my partner Tomas and I moved to Stewart Island.

I was worried about moving to such a small community and such an isolated place. I had wanted to move north, where the weather is warmer. I had no knowledge of the character of the island.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tgm7N_0k4kkNEz00
Boatsheds in golden sunset, with Carlos the dog Photograph: Laire Purik
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Sz08_0k4kkNEz00
A beach on Rakiura/ Stewart Island Photograph: Laire Purik

It was really windy and horrible that first day, coming over the Foveaux strait on the ferry. I got really seasick – that was my first experience here. But the next day was a beautiful sunny day. We went to Observation Rock – a beautiful lookout on the Island – and it was rainbow after rainbow. We walked these tiny bush tracks with ferns, the birds were singing and the waves were crashing in the background. It was like a picture postcard.

Apart from my partner, I didn’t know anybody on the island of just over 400 people, and my English wasn’t good. I turned up with a 20 kilo backpack and I left everything behind – all security and everything that was familiar and safe. But I had discovered this other beautiful place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sALwZ_0k4kkNEz00
Stormy day photo with boats: Paterson Inlet, Rakiura/ Stewart Island Photograph: Laire Purik

If I had moved straight away from Estonia to Stewart Island, it would have been a big culture shock. I remember the first thing I noticed was gumboots – everywhere you go, gumboots – behind the doors, on boats, everyone in the bars wearing them. It was these small things I noticed.

Everyone was also extremely friendly but there was a lot to learn. I remember someone asking me to come over, and to “bring a plate”. I arrived with an empty plate.

When I first arrived on the island, I had a lot of worries about what would happen if something went wrong. But we have everything here – an amazing medical centre, a shop and, if anything happened, the whole community would stand together.

There is untouched nature here. In this tiny place at the end of the world, there is still something left of what it was maybe 100 years ago. The nature has taught me so much – here, you have to think about how you’re using water, what you’re eating, rubbish, waste. Your lifestyle changes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mh3x0_0k4kkNEz00
Local families at the boatshed on Rakiura/ Stewart Island Photograph: Laire Purik

Island life is not for everyone – people who move here have a bit of a different mindset. Sometimes it is challenging, but at the moment, I’ve found my peaceful little life with my photography, the community and nature.

I have always taken photographs but, until recently, not professionally. When I arrived in New Zealand I started taking photos of sheep and cows, because I was fascinated – I never saw so many sheep before. When I moved to Stewart Island, I swapped sheep for birds – they are everywhere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DPaDB_0k4kkNEz00
A rainbow over Rakiura /Stewart Island Photograph: Laire Purik

During the first part of the Covid-19 pandemic, I started taking photographs of people isolating on the island. I was bored, it was quiet and I asked people’s permission to take their photo at a safe distance. I started putting them on facebook and began getting messages from locals to see if I would take their picture too. I had accidentally created a full-time job for myself.

Sometimes, after a photo session, I would come home with a gifted bottle of wine, or woolly socks, and at times I cried because of the lovely stories each person told me. Being far away from home, that community became my big family.

I took photos of a quarter of the island’s population – about 100 people – and turned it into a book called Copeisolation! Looking back now, it is such a valuable piece of history.

Laire Purik is an Estonian photographer living on Rakiura/ Stewart Island, New Zealand

