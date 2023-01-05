DES MOINES, Iowa — High pressure continues to control our weather heading into Saturday night. Very light winds will allow temperatures to slide back into the teens again, with some single digits up over the deeper snow in northern Iowa. Like this morning, a few areas of fog could also form. That will be the only moisture to speak of. There is a system travelling by through Missouri, but dry air in Iowa will keep any snowflakes down along the border and no farther north.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO