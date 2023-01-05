Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Iowa daughter-in-law sends parents video from Iraq in 1990
DES MOINES, Iowa — Joe and Pat Moroney received a video postcard from their daughter-in-law in 1990. Their son and daughter-in-law married in the late 1980s. Both were also in the U.S. Army and part of Operation Desert Shield in different units. Watch the video above to see what...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: 40 years ago, truckers voted to go on strike
DES MOINES, Iowa — Forty years ago, truckers in Iowa went on strike, blaming large increases in the fees the truckers paid to the government. Watch the video above to learn more about the strike and what led up to it in January of 1983.
homegrowniowan.com
Rime ice vs. hoarfrost in Iowa
Freezing fog painted a pretty picture in Iowa this morning, but also created icy roads that, tragically, likely contributed to a deadly pileup on Interstate 80 near Iowa City. Fog is forecast again for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Iowa, so take care on the roads. Meteorologists refer to the...
Which Iowa Residents are Cooking Meth? This Map Shows You
A simple, interactive map shows you exactly how close recently busted meth labs are to your address. Many Iowans will be shocked by how many homemade labs have been unearthed in the Hawkeye State. According to a recent article published by Iowa State Daily, meth use in Iowa is 19%...
ourquadcities.com
Roby Smith rise to Iowa treasurer gets partisan reactions
Smith is first from QC to hold statewide office in more than half century. This week’s fight over the next Speaker of the House might be a signal of what’s to come from the lower chamber of Congress this session. Illinois state lawmakers could do something about the...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well known for their food and service, do definitely give them a chance if you have never been to any of these places.
Strength Of America Cover Contest Starts In Iowa
An amazing contest is starting right here in Iowa. If you've got someone in your life who loves to sing or write, this could be the event for them. This contest revolves around the STRENGTH OF AMERICA: A Song For The Military Women’s Memorial at Arlington Cemetery. This contest...
KCCI.com
Another fog chance, then continued warming
DES MOINES, Iowa — Following this morning's fog and pretty display of rime icing, skies cleared nicely across across Iowa into the afternoon. Snowpack over northern Iowa still held temperatures down to around 20°, but the southern part of the state topped 40°!. Interactive Radar | Weather...
kiow.com
Sunday Talk: Pate Talks About Human Trafficking in Northern Iowa
Sex trafficking, open borders, and other factors are leading to an increasing number of women and children being trafficked against their will through northern Iowa. Area officials are continually on the lookout for the offenders who move their slaves on local roads and highways. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate...
Iowa legislators must support state universities, not just student scholarships
When I started my freshman year in college, I didn’t know what I wanted to do when I graduated. I knew I was a writer, but I had no clear job goal in mind. For the first two years at Iowa State University, I registered for courses that would fit into either an English or […] The post Iowa legislators must support state universities, not just student scholarships appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
The Birth Of Evil: These Infamous Killers Were Born In Iowa
Many movies, documentaries, and other forms of media cover the life and history of infamous serial killers. Many cities and Towns are tied to these serial killers. Iowa has some history tied to different serial killers, the most notorious is John Wayne Gacy, but Gacy was not born in Iowa. We will be looking at criminals born in the state of Iowa.
ourquadcities.com
Iowa Dem chair won’t blame DNC for state party losses in November
National political contributions didn't flow to Iowa Democrats. We’re back with Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn. Democrats lost more ground in both branches of the state legislature in the November election, including seats in Eastern Iowa some Democrats held for years. However, “Iowa voters crossed party lines to...
KCRG.com
Iowa leads nation in average levels of cancer-causing Radon
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa has the highest average radon levels of any state, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services said the invisible, tasteless, odorless, radioactive gas is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the state, leading to an estimated 400 deaths annually.
KCCI.com
Warming trend begins Sunday
DES MOINES, Iowa — High pressure continues to control our weather heading into Saturday night. Very light winds will allow temperatures to slide back into the teens again, with some single digits up over the deeper snow in northern Iowa. Like this morning, a few areas of fog could also form. That will be the only moisture to speak of. There is a system travelling by through Missouri, but dry air in Iowa will keep any snowflakes down along the border and no farther north.
Meet the Iowa Woman Who’s in the New Season of ‘The Bachelor’
If you follow the Bachelor franchise you probably have already seen who the 30 women are on the upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'. Plenty of people, including the popular Reality Steve, figured out the women on the show earlier when filming started. But now ABC has released their official list of the women and one of them is from Iowa!
Did You Know It’s Illegal To Take Photos On These In Iowa?
Sometimes the perfect backdrop for photographs can be hard to find. A good backdrop can enhance the quality of your photo and help provide a scene to the story you're trying to tell. If you're taking family photos, wedding photos, or senior pictures, do not take photos on these in Iowa, no matter how romantic the look might be.
KCCI.com
DNR getting weekly reports of elk in Iowa
Iowa — Your best chance to see an elk in the state of Iowa is likely looking through a tall fence at Jester Park, but more people are spotting them more often in the wild in a state where they were once native. "Either through social media, or word...
Iowa Diecast Toy Show continues Sunday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Whether it’s stamps, baseball cards or something else, many people have something they love to collect. For some, that passion is diecast toys. Saturday and Sunday, they’re in luck because the Iowa Diecast Toy Show is taking place at the Elwell Family Food Center at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Diecast toys are […]
KCCI.com
Record number of people receive assistance from Iowa food pantry
DES MOINES, Iowa — A record-breaking number this week for a central food pantry network. Des Moines Area Religious Council says it assisted more than 1,600 people on Tuesday. The DMARC team says this caught them by surprise. While they're happy they could help provide food, they say Tuesday...
KCCI.com
Doctor warns new XBB.1.5 variant is highly transmissible
DES MOINES, Iowa — XBB.1.5 is the name of the latest COVID-19 variant the World Health Organization is warning against. The variant is a mutation of other omicron variants, making it highly transmissible. "We have something that is far more contagious and far transmissible than it had been previously,...
B100
Davenport, IA
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b100quadcities.com
Comments / 0