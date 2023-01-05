ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington Heights, IL

WGN News

Weekend Break: Wheaton Winter Market has something for everyone

WHEATON, Ill. — The Wheaton French Market has moved inside for the winter so people can still find their favorite vendors in one place. Vendors like 14-year-old Jenna Swain and her company High Rollers Rolled Ice Cream. The Wheaton Winter Market is full of local vendors who you can find at the Wheaton French Market […]
WHEATON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Union Pizzeria, Evanston SPACE hoping to expand

While the city has seen four longstanding businesses close recently, new places are still coming or are on the horizon: LeTour, Amy Morton’s newly opened French-Moroccan restaurant is one and another is Michael Lachowicz’s Fonda, a Mexican restaurant, hoping to open soon at 1735 Benson Ave., the former site of The Stained Glass.
EVANSTON, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ILLINOIS STATE
South Suburban News

Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Village of Matteson Welcomes Harbor Freight to the Village

Mayor Sheila Chalmers- Currin and the Village of Matteson are thrilled to welcome another new area business to Matteson. Harbor Freight Quality Tools is among the most highly anticipated new companies within The Southland community. The new quality hardware store is set to attract thousands of CDL drivers, plumbers, electricians, and many other various contractors. Harbor Freight will offer low prices on power tools, generators, jacks, and more. With having over 1300+ locations nationwide, Harbor Freight is excited to expand out into the Chicagoland south suburbs. The new quality hardware store comes as a needed asset to the many developers and local small businesses that travel on Lincoln Highway. Residents like Brad Walsh are excited to have a new hardware store to help expand his business.
MATTESON, IL
97ZOK

10 Richest Cities in Illinois Includes One an Hour From Rockford

Here's a list of the Top 10 Richest Cities in Illinois. One of them isn't that far from Rockford...Maybe they can share the wealth!. So what makes a city in Illinois, "rich" anyway? I've been through many cities and towns in this state, where I drove through a downtown or found myself on a stretch of road that you think, "this is the good side of town."
ILLINOIS STATE
luxury-houses.net

Captivating French Provincial Estate with Beautiful Architecture Inside and Out Asks for $3.4M in Naperville, IL

The Estate in Naperville is a stunning custom luxury estate with state of the art amenities, now available for sale. This home located at 27W675 Lane, Naperville, Illinois; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 7,693 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul Baker – Platinum Partners Realtors – (Phone: 630-376-4401) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Naperville.
NAPERVILLE, IL
tourcounsel.com

Block Thirty Seven | Mall in Chicago, Illinois

The small Block 37 shopping center is very close to Millennium Park. Here you will find not many, but good fashion brands like ZARA, Anthropologie, Banana Republic outlet store and Sephora makeup store. You should also visit Iridium, a multi-brand store visited by celebrities like Justin Bieber. There are also very good restaurants in this Chicago shopping center so you can eat at restaurants like The Dearborn or Gayle V's, to eat a delicious cheese sandwich.
CHICAGO, IL
luxury-houses.net

Truly One-of-a-kind Water Front Masterpiece in Oak Brook, IL Hits Market for $3.499M

The Estate in Oak Brook is a luxurious home evoking elegance and craftmanship now available for sale. This home located at 6 Lochinvar Ln, Oak Brook, Illinois; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 11,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Robert Briant (630-920-0666), Mehri Briant – Baird & Warner Real Estate for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Oak Brook.
OAK BROOK, IL
thereporteronline.net

New Chicago Restaurant and Bar Openings to Know, 2023

2023 has begun and winter is here, and as the cold days drag on, Chicago’s hospitality industry must wrangle with the challenge of luring patrons out of their cozy homes. Fortunately for the city, its chefs and restaurateurs are rising to the occasion and unveiling compelling new establishments all over town. The following are just some of the restaurants that have opened — or reopened — their dining rooms, patios, and takeout windows. It will be updated periodically.
CHICAGO, IL
rejournals.com

Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group, represented by NAI Hiffman, break ground on $25 million medical office building in Orland Park

Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group, represented by commercial real estate services firm NAI Hiffman, recently broke ground on a new $25 million, 42,000-square-foot medical office building at the northeast corner of LaGrange Road and 171st Street in Orland Park, Illinois. The medical office building is scheduled for completion in 2024.
ORLAND PARK, IL
WGN News

Sunday Brunch: Thassos Greek Restaurant in Clarendon Hills

CHICAGO — Natashia Hilentzaris with Thassos Greek Restaurant in Clarendon Hills joined WGN Weekend Morning news to talk about traditional Greek cuisine. Thassos Greek Restaurant is open Wednesday through Monday and is closed on Tuesdays. You can learn more about the dishes from Sunday Brunch below. Saganki Opa Kefalograviera Greek cheese, rolled in seasoned flour […]
CLARENDON HILLS, IL

