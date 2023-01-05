Read full article on original website
Weekend Break: Wheaton Winter Market has something for everyone
WHEATON, Ill. — The Wheaton French Market has moved inside for the winter so people can still find their favorite vendors in one place. Vendors like 14-year-old Jenna Swain and her company High Rollers Rolled Ice Cream. The Wheaton Winter Market is full of local vendors who you can find at the Wheaton French Market […]
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opening another location in Illinois
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening another new location in Illinois this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will open its newest Illinois location in Chicago at 10 am, according to local reports.
thereporteronline.net
Francesca’s Passaggio in Naperville out of business after 17-year run on Route 59 – Chicago Tribune
Francesca’s Passaggio on Route 59 near 95th Street in Naperville has closed. The Italian restaurant featuring cuisine from Rome and the surrounding areas of Tuscany, Umbria, and Lazio was part of the Scott Harris Hospitality, founded by restaurateur Scott Harris in 1992. A spokesperson for the company said there...
evanstonroundtable.com
Union Pizzeria, Evanston SPACE hoping to expand
While the city has seen four longstanding businesses close recently, new places are still coming or are on the horizon: LeTour, Amy Morton’s newly opened French-Moroccan restaurant is one and another is Michael Lachowicz’s Fonda, a Mexican restaurant, hoping to open soon at 1735 Benson Ave., the former site of The Stained Glass.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Village of Matteson Welcomes Harbor Freight to the Village
Mayor Sheila Chalmers- Currin and the Village of Matteson are thrilled to welcome another new area business to Matteson. Harbor Freight Quality Tools is among the most highly anticipated new companies within The Southland community. The new quality hardware store is set to attract thousands of CDL drivers, plumbers, electricians, and many other various contractors. Harbor Freight will offer low prices on power tools, generators, jacks, and more. With having over 1300+ locations nationwide, Harbor Freight is excited to expand out into the Chicagoland south suburbs. The new quality hardware store comes as a needed asset to the many developers and local small businesses that travel on Lincoln Highway. Residents like Brad Walsh are excited to have a new hardware store to help expand his business.
Your Salary has to be How High to be “Rich” in Chicago Illinois?
If you want to stroll Michigan Ave and not have a care in the world about the price tags on the clothes you're buying, how much money do you need to make a year? Here is the answer to that question according to one financial website... According to the financial...
10 Richest Cities in Illinois Includes One an Hour From Rockford
Here's a list of the Top 10 Richest Cities in Illinois. One of them isn't that far from Rockford...Maybe they can share the wealth!. So what makes a city in Illinois, "rich" anyway? I've been through many cities and towns in this state, where I drove through a downtown or found myself on a stretch of road that you think, "this is the good side of town."
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Illinois were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
luxury-houses.net
Captivating French Provincial Estate with Beautiful Architecture Inside and Out Asks for $3.4M in Naperville, IL
The Estate in Naperville is a stunning custom luxury estate with state of the art amenities, now available for sale. This home located at 27W675 Lane, Naperville, Illinois; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 7,693 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul Baker – Platinum Partners Realtors – (Phone: 630-376-4401) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Naperville.
fox32chicago.com
'There's no other place like this spot': Future of Little Village Discount Mall remains unclear
CHICAGO - Discount Mall is a one-stop shop for everything you need. Items include fine jewelry and electronics, but also authentic Mexican items like hats and boots. Discount Mall has welcomed shoppers all over the country for 30 years. The six-acre property along 26th street was sold two years ago for $17 million.
tourcounsel.com
Block Thirty Seven | Mall in Chicago, Illinois
The small Block 37 shopping center is very close to Millennium Park. Here you will find not many, but good fashion brands like ZARA, Anthropologie, Banana Republic outlet store and Sephora makeup store. You should also visit Iridium, a multi-brand store visited by celebrities like Justin Bieber. There are also very good restaurants in this Chicago shopping center so you can eat at restaurants like The Dearborn or Gayle V's, to eat a delicious cheese sandwich.
luxury-houses.net
Truly One-of-a-kind Water Front Masterpiece in Oak Brook, IL Hits Market for $3.499M
The Estate in Oak Brook is a luxurious home evoking elegance and craftmanship now available for sale. This home located at 6 Lochinvar Ln, Oak Brook, Illinois; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 11,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Robert Briant (630-920-0666), Mehri Briant – Baird & Warner Real Estate for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Oak Brook.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Aurora
Aurora might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Aurora.
wgnradio.com
Meteorologist Cheryl Scott on Dancing into the New Year and The Great Chicago Blood Drive
WGN’s Dave Plier welcomes ABC7 Chicago’s Cheryl Scott to talk about her work with the American Red Cross and the Great Chicago Blood Drive on Wednesday, January 11th and Thursday January 12th. Make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
thereporteronline.net
New Chicago Restaurant and Bar Openings to Know, 2023
2023 has begun and winter is here, and as the cold days drag on, Chicago’s hospitality industry must wrangle with the challenge of luring patrons out of their cozy homes. Fortunately for the city, its chefs and restaurateurs are rising to the occasion and unveiling compelling new establishments all over town. The following are just some of the restaurants that have opened — or reopened — their dining rooms, patios, and takeout windows. It will be updated periodically.
rejournals.com
Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group, represented by NAI Hiffman, break ground on $25 million medical office building in Orland Park
Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group, represented by commercial real estate services firm NAI Hiffman, recently broke ground on a new $25 million, 42,000-square-foot medical office building at the northeast corner of LaGrange Road and 171st Street in Orland Park, Illinois. The medical office building is scheduled for completion in 2024.
Plug Your Nose: 5 of the Stinkiest Places in Northern Illinois
Ah, Northern Illinois - an area that is known for its rich history, diverse culture, and unfortunately, some seriously foul odors. From the putrid scent of the Rock River to the nauseating stench of the local landfill, there are plenty of places in the area that will make your nose wrinkle in disgust.
Sunday Brunch: Thassos Greek Restaurant in Clarendon Hills
CHICAGO — Natashia Hilentzaris with Thassos Greek Restaurant in Clarendon Hills joined WGN Weekend Morning news to talk about traditional Greek cuisine. Thassos Greek Restaurant is open Wednesday through Monday and is closed on Tuesdays. You can learn more about the dishes from Sunday Brunch below. Saganki Opa Kefalograviera Greek cheese, rolled in seasoned flour […]
Pastor who founded one of the largest African American churches in the state retires
CHICAGO — The founder of one of the largest African American churches in Illinois gave his final sermon. Rev. James Meeks retired as the pastor of Salem Baptist Church on Sunday. But the former state senator said he isn’t done working for Chicago. Sunday was also the 38th anniversary since Meeks founded the church. “We […]
