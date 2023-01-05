Read full article on original website
Funeral service details for Tyeler Harris announced
The funeral service for Tyeler Harris, the EMT killed just before Christmas while responding to an early morning crash on Interstate 80, is scheduled for Sunday, January 15, in Riverton. The service also will be streamed on a big screen in the theater at the Platte Valley Community Center in Saratoga.
Plans for 264-foot dam above Little Snake River spur conflict
As officials this week outline plans for a 264-foot-high concrete dam proposed for a wooded canyon in the Medicine Bow National Forest, irrigators and critics remain divided over the project’s benefits and impacts. The two sides disagree whether the estimated $80-million structure and accompanying 130-acre reservoir are pork or progress, boon or bane.
Layman updates commissioners on winter storm impacts
Following any big snow storm, the question is always the same whether you’re shoveling your driveway or plowing out a maze of narrow streets packed with cars. Where do you pile up the snow?. The answer became critical this week as the snow kept falling. Two feet of snow...
Discover the Coldest Place in Wyoming (-66 degrees!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Wyoming (-66 degrees!) Situated in the western part of the country, Wyoming is known for its wide-open spaces and rugged terrain. From the rolling hills of the Great Plains to the towering peaks of the Rocky Mountains, the state’s geography is diverse and varied. But no matter where you go in Wyoming, you can experience some seriously chilly temperatures, especially during the winter.
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, January 8, 2023
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise of St. Alban’s Chapel above Centennial, Wyoming was taken by Paul Miller. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file,...
