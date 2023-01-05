ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watauga County, NC

North Carolina county wants state Supreme Court to pass on tax dispute

By By Victor Skinner | The Center Square contributor
 4 days ago

(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Supreme Court should stay out of the "messy, local political squabble" over taxes in Watauga County, the county and three of its towns argued in a court filing this week.

Watauga County, and the towns of Seven Devils, Blowing Rock and Beech Mountain filed a response Tuesday to the town of Boone's request for the Supreme Court to review how the county distributes local sales taxes, countering claims the system is illegal.

North Carolina gives counties two options for distributing local sales tax revenue: A per capita method based on population, or an ad valorem method based on local tax values. The lawsuit centers on claims Watauga County's decision to switch from the former to the latter in 2013 is illegal because it involved agreements for Beech Mountain, Blowing Rock, and Seven Devils to return a portion of increased revenues to the county.

Boone argues the arrangement constitutes an illegal "kickback scheme" that costs the town $2 million a year.

"The reality, however, as the complaint reveals, is that this case amounts to a local political debate going back 35 years," attorneys for Watauga County wrote in Tuesday's filing .

The county contends that officials with Beech Mountain and Blowing Rock unsuccessfully attempted several times to change local sales tax distribution to the ad valorem method between 1987 and 2013, when commissioners finally agreed to the switch to help local fire districts, which do not receive sales tax allocations under the per capita method but do receive taxes from the ad valorem method.

"Frustrated that its 25-year streak as the political winner had come to an end, Boone began 'regularly appeal(ing)' to Watauga County to change the method back to per capita," according to the county's filing.

The response filing cited plaintiffs' acknowledgement in trial court the issue is "a messy, local political squabble and has been for a long time," and argued it should be settled by voters, rather than the courts.

"To be sure, 'local political squabbles' — in particular, 'messy' ones — are meant to be resolved at the ballot box, not in a courtroom," according to the county. "When Boone failed in its attempts at political persuasion, however, it left its ballot-box remedy behind, and, instead, sought to foist this 'messy, local political squabble' on the judicial branch."

The defendants also argued in Tuesday's filing that Boone changed legal tactics during the course of the case by shifting to attack the agreements between the county and towns it argued in trial court were "not the gist of what's at issue."

"After representing to the trial court that the Plaintiffs 'don't allege that Blowing Rock, Seven Devils, or Beech Mountain did not have authority to enter into the agreements, or the resolutions, that they did with the County,' the Plaintiffs then proceeded to argue to the Court of Appeals — as they do in their petition — that these same resolutions are the very linchpin of the case, contending that these resolutions 'resulted in creation of a hybrid distribution scheme,'" the filing read.

A three-judge state Court of Appeals panel unanimously ruled in November Boone does not have legal standing to challenge Watauga County's sales tax system, and the Supreme Court is under no obligation to hear the case on appeal.

