Woman sentenced to three years in state prison for collecting $400,000 in viral GoFundMe scam
A New Jersey woman has been sentenced to three years in state prison for her role in scamming more than $400,000 from GoFundMe donors, by claiming to be collecting money for a homeless man.
A 6-year-old shot a teacher in class. Hear from an 8-year-old student who was down the hall
A 6-year-old boy is in police custody after shooting a teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia. CNN's Poppy Harlow speaks to a father and his 8-year-old son who attends the school, addressing their concerns around safety.
'Russian prisons take it to a whole other level': Daughter of imprisoned Putin opponent
Dasha Navalnaya, daughter of imprisoned Russian politician Alexey Navalny, gives an update to CNN's Fareed Zakaria on her father's condition.
Gun allegedly used by 6-year-old in Virginia school shooting was bought by child’s mother, police say
CNN — The gun allegedly used by a 6-year-old boy to shoot his teacher at a Newport News, Virginia, school was legally purchased by the child’s mother, officials said. The boy took the firearm from his home to school in his backpack Friday, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said Monday.
Bloody knife found in basement of missing Massachusetts mother's home, prosecutors say
Investigators looking into the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman found a bloody knife in the basement of the home she shares with her husband and accused him of misleading police, a prosecutor with the Norfolk District Attorney's office said in court Monday.
7,000 'exhausted and burnt out' NYC nurses walk out
More than 7,000 nurses at two major New York City hospitals walked off the job Monday, arguing immense staffing shortages are causing widespread burnout and hindering their ability to properly care for their patients.
Police chief answers questions after he says 6-year-old shot teacher at school
A 6-year-old boy is in police custody after he shot a teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, Friday afternoon, Police Chief Steve Drew said in a news conference.
Rosewood, Florida, marks 100 years since race massacre. Here's what happened
In the years after World War I, Black people were thriving in the central Florida town of Rosewood when a White mob driven by racial animosity decimated the entire community within days.
Opinion: Hakeem Jeffries gave the speech that Kevin McCarthy should have — but won't
Hakeem Jeffries' speech wasn't just remarkable because of his alphabetical recitation of what Democrats will defend and reject, writes Dean Obeidallah. It was striking because it should have been the speech House Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave, he says.
12-year-old in custody in Oklahoma for fatally stabbing 9-year-old brother while parent slept upstairs, police say
A 12-year-old girl is in custody in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after fatally stabbing her 9-year-old brother, according to police.
Most of California could experience significant flooding this week
Significant widespread flooding is possible across much of California on Monday as more heavy rain hits the state, forecasters say.
Family of 5, including minors, found dead in North Carolina home believed to be a murder-suicide
Three minors and two adults were found dead Saturday morning in a North Carolina home, in what police say they are investigating as a murder-suicide.
Rising MMA star Victoria Lee dies at 18
Victoria Lee, one of the brightest new stars in mixed martial arts (MMA), has died at the age of 18, her sister confirmed.
A 7-year-old girl died after dog attack in Louisiana, dog owner faces charges
A man was arrested and is facing negligent homicide charges after failing to restrain his pit bull terrier, which attacked and killed a 7-year-old girl in Louisiana on Friday, authorities said.
100 years ago, a Black community was destroyed by a White mob
In the years after World War I, Black people were thriving in the central Florida town of Rosewood when a White mob driven by racial animosity decimated the entire community within days. CNN's Nadia Romero looks back 100 years later.
One of Princess Diana's famous dresses is going up for sale
The Princess of Wales wore the aubergine-colored silk velvet ensemble, designed by couturier Victor Edelstein, for both an official royal portrait and a famous editorial shoot just before her death.
Damar Hamlin shows 'signs of improvement' while still in ICU in critical condition, Bills say, after mid-game cardiac arrest
After suffering a cardiac arrest mid-game on Monday, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains sedated on a ventilator as doctors work toward getting him to breathe on his own, according to an update from the player's uncle.
DNA is star witness in Idaho killings
To help identify the suspect in the Idaho student murders, investigators matched DNA found on a knife sheath at the murder site to trash from the suspect's parents' house. "That type of violent, intimate crime, it is virtually impossible not to leave something behind," says Genetic Genealogist CeCe Moore. "Even if you're a criminology Ph.D. student."
What to expect from tonight's wolf moon
January's full moon — popularly knwon as the wolf moon — will light up the sky on Friday. Although considered a micromoon due to the moon's current distance from Earth in orbit, it will still appear bright in the night sky.
The United States celebrates winning inaugural United Cup
The United States celebrated winning the inaugural United Cup Sunday with a comprehensive victory over Italy in the final in Sydney, Australia.
