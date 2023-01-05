ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

DNA is star witness in Idaho killings

To help identify the suspect in the Idaho student murders, investigators matched DNA found on a knife sheath at the murder site to trash from the suspect's parents' house. "That type of violent, intimate crime, it is virtually impossible not to leave something behind," says Genetic Genealogist CeCe Moore. "Even if you're a criminology Ph.D. student."
IDAHO STATE
CNN

What to expect from tonight's wolf moon

January's full moon — popularly knwon as the wolf moon — will light up the sky on Friday. Although considered a micromoon due to the moon's current distance from Earth in orbit, it will still appear bright in the night sky.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy