Columbus firefighter retires after nearly three decades
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) has announced the retirement of Battalion Chief Jeff Cain, a 28-year CFD veteran. He joined the department in 1994. During his career, Battalion Chief Cain rose through the ranks; earning officer promotions to Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain before being promoted to Battalion Chief in 2019. During his career, Cain obtained certifications as an Emergency Medical Technician, Hazardous Materials Technician, Rope Rescue Technician, Vehicle and Machinery Extrication Technician, and Fire Officer I.
Court docs: Bloomington couple paid teen babysitter with drugs
A Bloomington couple faces charges after police say they provided meth and heroin to a teenager in exchange for her watching their children.
Central Indiana business leader Paul Estridge Jr. dies at 65
INDIANAPOLIS — One of central Indiana’s most-prolific homebuilders has died at 65. On Sunday, representatives for the Estridge family said Paul Estridge Jr. died at Methodist Hospital with his family by his side. The Indianapolis Business Journal said Estridge’s companies have built nearly 9,000 homes in central Indiana since 1967. He was forced to close […]
Milan man arrested after serious crash in Ripley County
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. — A Milan man was arrested after a serious crash in Ripley County on Saturday. An Indiana State Police investigation found Justin Palmer, 25, of Milan, was headed east on State Road 48 just before 10 p.m. when his GMC Acadia entered in the path of a Chevrolet Avalanche going south on […]
Southern Indiana man who had stroke on cruise dies before making it home
A southern Indiana man that suffered a stroke while on vacation, leaving him trapped for days in Mexico, has died. Ray Rice was the longtime owner of the country music radio station I-105.3 in Scottsburg. Rice was on a cruise with his girlfriend earlier last week when he became infected...
Man charged with death of Bloomington woman walking dogs in OWI crash
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — More than six months after a fatal crash that killed a Bloomington woman walking her dogs, the driver involved has been charged in connection to her death. Investigators said Caleb Washburn, 33, tested positive for opioids when taken into custody immediately following the June 10, 2022 crash that killed Stacy Lamb, […]
Suspect Arrested for Bloomington Stabbing
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police have released more information on a stabbing in Bloomington on New Years Eve. Police say that on S. College Avenue, a man was walking to a bar around 10:00p.m. He came across another person, the suspect, and asked them if he could touch the suspect’s hair, to which he said no.
Police: Man stabbed for touching person’s hair without permission
Police say a man was stabbed for touching someone's hair without permission.
Police: Cousins charged in southern Indiana murder detailed their plans in text
MADISON, Ind. — A few miles from downtown Madison, and on a rural county road, the parking lot of a southern Indiana business became a crime scene in the final days of 2022. When a man was shot and killed on the morning of Dec. 29, those responding feared a workplace shooting at Madison Precision Products.
Black librarian discusses why convention was pulled from Indy
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A member of the National Conference of African American Librarians is blaming the Indianapolis Public Library’s Board of Trustees for its decision to cancel a conference scheduled for this summer in Indianapolis. “They’re supposed to be serving in the public interest, and it doesn’t seem...
Sheriff: Man shot woman multiple times before killing himself in Avon home
AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office shared new details Sunday about a man and woman who were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Avon on Saturday. The woman was identified as 65-year-old Dianne Cook and the man was identified as 61-year-old Barri Cook. The Cooks had been legally divorced since 2019, but were known to have continued living together in the same home, according to the sheriff's spokesperson, Cpt. Amanda Goings.
2 detained after standoff in Martinsville
Police were called to a home in the 300 block of East Morgan Street after someone reported that a person at the residence was being held against their will.
Murder-suicide investigation underway in Hendricks County
UPDATE: On Sunday police identified the two deceased people as 65-year-old Dianne Cook and 61-year-old Barri Cook, both of Avon. The Cooks, police said, had been legally divorced since 2019 but continued living together in the same residence. A preliminary investigation indicates that there was an altercation in the home that led Barri to shoot […]
Monroe County road rage arrest turns up guns, drugs
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of pointing a rifle during an alleged road rage incident Sunday evening. Deputies found and arrested 24-year-old Rhyan Shepard near the intersection of North Walnut Street and the State Road 45/46 Bypass on the north side of Bloomington.
Man arrested in Anderson robbery, beating
ANDERSON, Indiana — The Madison County Sheriff's Department arrested a man in Indianapolis allegedly connected to a robbery and beating in Anderson. According to police, the victim met a man at a gas station that he had been talking to on social media. Once back at the victim's house, another man arrived and the victim was beaten and robbed at gunpoint.
Police pursuit ends in fiery crash on Indy’s southeast side Saturday
A man was arrested after leading police on a pursuit that resulted in a fiery crash on Indy’s southeast side Saturday.
16-year-old driver in Friday Carmel crash dies
Carmel police have confirmed that the 16-year-old boy who crashed into a building on Friday, passed away Sunday morning.
Brookville Town Council terminates two police officers’ employment
— Two police officers are out of a job after Brookville Town Council voted to terminate the employment of Chief Terry Mitchum and Lt. Ryan Geiser. The firings come as a result of last July’s Motion to Suppress hearing on obtained evidence that led to the arrests of a former Brookville Town Council candidate and another resident.
Police Log: January 9, 2022
12:40 a.m. Benjamin Burgoon, 25, Bedford, criminal trespass. 4:00 p.m. Michael Gates, 49, Oolitic, wanted on a warrant for a petition to revoke. 11:30 p.m. Jerod Wilcoxen, 48, Mitchell, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI endangerment, OWI with a blood-alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater. Arrests – January 6...
IMPD again seeks help finding missing person
41-year-old Georgette Collins is described as 5’7" tall and 112 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.
