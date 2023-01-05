Read full article on original website
Related
'Russian prisons take it to a whole other level': Daughter of imprisoned Putin opponent
Dasha Navalnaya, daughter of imprisoned Russian politician Alexey Navalny, gives an update to CNN's Fareed Zakaria on her father's condition.
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin facing ‘catastrophe,’ pro-Kremlin analyst warns
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s army is facing a catastrophic Catch-22 dilemma in Ukraine where attacking or retreating would result in further military losses, an eminent pro-Kremlin war analyst reportedly cautioned this week. Putin’s war strategy has led to the current military impasse, Igor Stretlkov, a former FSB colonel and...
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
msn.com
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN anchor and former White House Correspondent, announced on Friday that she will be leaving the network after 20 years to "explore new opportunities" and to focus on her family. “After 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to...
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Russia is holding back on using its most advanced fighter jets over Ukraine because it's scared they'll get shot down, UK intel says
Russia's holding back because of worries about "reputational damage" if the combat jets are shot down over Ukraine, the British defense ministry said.
Six journalists detained over footage that shows South Sudan president seemingly wetting himself
Six journalists in South Sudan have been detained over the circulation of footage showing President Salva Kiir appearing to wet himself at an official event, the national journalists union said on Saturday.
Former Trump aide suggests McCarthy may have agreed to back Trump 2024 bid in exchange for Speaker support
On CNN's State of the Union, Democratic Rep. Colin Allred, Former Pence Chief of Staff Marc Short, CNN Political Commentator Karen Finney and Former Trump Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews join Jake Tapper to discuss Rep. Kevin McCarthy's drawn-out speakership fight and President Trump's potential influence on Republican members of the House.
War game suggests Chinese invasion of Taiwan would fail at a huge cost to US, Chinese and Taiwanese militaries
A Chinese invasion of Taiwan in 2026 would result in thousands of casualties among Chinese, United States, Taiwanese and Japanese forces, and it would be unlikely to result in a victory for Beijing, according to a prominent independent Washington think tank, which conducted war game simulations of a possible conflict that is preoccupying military and political leaders in Asia and Washington.
Opinion: Trump's immigration policy was a fiasco. Why hasn't Biden fixed it yet?
As President Joe Biden arrived Sunday in El Paso, Texas, one question continues to trouble me and others who closely follow the issue: Why hasn't Biden made a decisive, 180-degree turn away from Trump's reprehensible policies?
Biden document revelations are a gift for Trump and deepen Garland's nightmare
Republicans seized on revelations that several classified documents from Joe Biden's time as vice president were found in his former private office to create cover for former President Donald Trump's hoarding of secret records.
Hear why Biden's border visit is receiving bipartisan criticism
President Joe Biden visited the US-Mexico border on Sunday for the first time as president, but he did not appear to see or meet with migrants. CNN correspondent Rosa Flores reports.
What Brazil lost after Bolsonaro supporters rioted in Brasilia goes beyond the destroyed buildings and relics
Brazil's flag has a phrase etched in the middle of its blue, star-studded globe: "Order and Progress." The same flag was omnipresent as supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the nation's capital, some donning it like a cape as they attacked government buildings.
Russian artillery fire down nearly 75%, US officials say, in latest sign of struggles for Moscow
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its 11th month, US and Ukrainian officials tell CNN that Russia's artillery fire is down dramatically from its wartime high, in some places by as much as 75 percent.
US has made 'substantive' change in weaponry provided to Ukraine, officials say
There has been a "substantive" change in the type of weaponry the US and its allies are providing to Ukraine to meet Kyiv's requests for firepower, two senior US officials tells CNN.
The most chilling warning for Americans from Brazil's version of January 6
On the face of it, the mob storming of government buildings in Brazil in support of a defeated ex-president making false claims of electoral fraud looks like a copycat assault on democracy inspired by the US Capitol insurrection.
Brazilian President Lula criticizes police for protesters' breach of government buildings
Brazil's President Luiz Inácio "Lula" da Silva has joined a growing chorus of accusations against the country's security forces, as questions mounted on how protesters were able to breach government buildings and wreak havoc inside over the weekend.
Déjà coup: How election lies sparked the violent attack on Brazil's government
Election lies lead to election violence.
First on CNN: Biden administration prepares more measures to curb border crossings, keep migrants from journeying to the US
The Biden administration will roll out additional measures during Tuesday's North American Leaders' Summit in a desperate bid to keep migrants from journeying to the US southern border.
China stops issuing short-term visas for South Koreans in retaliation for travel restrictions
Chinese authorities have stopped issuing short-term visas to South Korean citizens in the first country's retaliation against Covid entry restrictions on arrivals from China.
CNN
1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0