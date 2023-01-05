It’s happened many times before. It’s the earth’s normal cycles of warming and cooling for eons.
Facts: Climate has been changing for 4.5 billion years. 5 major Ice Ages and in between those Ice Ages, guess what? Yup, Global Warming. The ice caps have melted and reformed many times. North America has several times been covered in ice. Poles at one time were tropical. We're still actually coming out of the most recent Ice Age, thus the warming trend. Warming, caused by the Greenhouse Effect, is 97% caused by Water Vapor (which forms clouds). Of the remaining 3% only a small portion is CO2. Most of that CO2 is natural (oceanic biological interaction, volcanoes, decaying matter, etc) - very little is 'man made'. Even if we could stop and recall 100% of all man made CO2 since the start of the Industrial Revolution (it's about 0.25% of the Greenhouse Effect) it would have a negligible impact on our changing climate; and we'd be living in caves eating bugs. The global forces are tremendous compared to any part man could possibly play. The money hungry MNM has convinced you otherwise.
So is NYC FINALLY GOING TO FLOOD??? I've been waiting for 25 years and it's still above water...
Related
Earth currently experiencing a sixth mass extinction, according to scientists | 60 Minutes
Global meltdown: Half the glaciers worldwide doomed to melt by 2100, study warns
The ozone layer is on track to recover within decades as harmful chemicals are phased out, scientists report
'A world rapidly warming': The past eight years were the eight warmest on record for planet
Baffling find made on seafloor 100 miles off Maine, NOAA says. ‘What are the odds?’
Bill Gates: 'Our grandchildren will grow up in a world that is dramatically worse off' if we don't fix climate change
Harvard professor tells Joe Rogan all tech devices with lithium batteries come from slave mines
New Evidence Suggests An Earthquake Lasting Weeks to Months Was Triggered By Asteroid Impact That Eradicated Dinosaurs
Millions of Americans have left the country. Where are they going, and why?
People with unhappy childhoods are more likely to exhibit a fear of happiness, multi-national study finds
A Coyote Unexpectedly Killed a Human in 2009. Scientists Now Know Why
Deadly Yellowstone supervolcano could cause a 'nuclear winter' and kill 90,000
Million-year-old skull could hold key to understanding evolution, Chinese experts say
New scientific study prediction for 2030- Earth will experience an alarming sixth mass extinction of millions of species
Mysterious Ancient Circular Structure Discovered In Turkey – Has Zippalanda, The Lost City Of The Hittites Been Found?
Russia Sounds Alarm Over People Drinking Dead Vermin
The discovery of underwater pyramids in Japan
Shaman Predicts Alaska and California Will Become Part of Russia
Virologist Who Funded Wuhan Lab Brazenly Posts Video In Thailand Cave With 2.5 Million Bats After COVID-19 Theories
How Did the U.S. Lose Six Of its Nuclear Weapons?
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 9