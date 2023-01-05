Read full article on original website
U.S. Reacts to Vladimir Putin's 'Slip of the Tongue'
The Russian president called his invasion of Ukraine a "war" instead of a "special military operation," which was how the Kremlin previously described it.
Joe Biden Inches Toward War with Iran, Makes Israel Full Military Partner
The U.S. military is refocusing from the "war on terror" to potential combat with the Big Four: China, Russia, North Korea and Iran.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
After seeing satellite imagery, experts say that North Korea's March 'Monster Missile' launch was fake
Screenshot of Hwasong-17 Missile from public YouTube video.Photo byABC NewsbAustralia. Recently, controversy has erupted regarding North Korea and its 'test' of its Hwasong-17 "Monster Missile" this past March. North Korea asserted that they succeeded in launching the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on March 24, 2022. [i]
Why Russia Is Terrified of This New U.S. Weapons Delivery
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Washington DC to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress Wednesday. The visit is to announce another tranche of aid to his country, but overwhelming focus from American and Russian commentators alike is the announcement that the U.S. will supply PATRIOT air defense missiles to Ukraine.The PATRIOT donation had been rumored for a few weeks, and there is no shortage of speculation about how useful it will be. Reports talking about how it will perform in Ukraine either oversell its capabilities or undersell its value to Ukraine. Proponents argue...
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Vladimir Putin Allegedly Being Kept Alive With Western Cancer Medicine As War In Ukraine Rages On
Russian President Vladimir Putin has allegedly been taking dosages of Western cancer treatment drugs to stay alive as his invasion in Ukraine rages on, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin, 70, has been the subject of rumors that surround his alleged deteriorating health condition, as well as heightened paranoia — over potential assassination attempts — due to the Russian military's epic failures on the front line. According to a Russian historian and political analyst, Valery Solovey, the Kremlin leader has heavily relied on Western medicine to keep him alive and in power as his health fails amid the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict....
Russia's infamous Wagner Group is throwing prisoners who 'have nothing to lose' on the frontlines, Ukrainian advisor says
British intel said the notorious paramilitary organization is sending "expendable" troops ahead of its officers, often without support from tanks.
Sudden Russian Death Syndrome
Here is a list of people you should not currently want to be: a Russian sausage tycoon, a Russian gas-industry executive, the editor in chief of a Russian tabloid, a Russian shipyard director, the head of a Russian ski resort, a Russian aviation official, or a Russian rail magnate. Anyone answering to such a description probably ought not stand near open windows, in almost any country, on almost every continent.
Business Insider
A Ukrainian fighter pilot who took a blood-covered selfie after ejecting has been named a Hero of Ukraine
Maj. Vadym Voroshylov snapped a selfie after a night ejection from his MiG-29 Fulcrum. Voroshylov regularly posts photos and videos that provide a unique view of the air war in Ukraine. Recently, he snapped a selfie of his blood-covered face after ejecting over west-central Ukraine. Known by his callsign Karaya,...
A viral Twitter video shows Russians holding alarming graphic photos, begging the US & UK to stop sending weapons to UA
In a recently posted video, Russian student activists banded together,. To protest the US and UK sending weapons to Ukraine's army, demanding an end to the supply of weapons helping Kyiv defend itself from Moscow's invasion."
U.S. Colonel Says Troops Watching Outside Ukraine 'Ready if the Call Comes'
The U.S. has provided Ukraine with $21 billion in military assistance since the war with Russian began, including $1.85 billion in aid this week.
Miss Ukraine commended for ‘badass’ appearance at Miss Universe pageant
Miss Ukraine’s outfit for the Miss Universe pageant’s national costume competition was a “Warrior of Light” ensemble commended worldwide for its symbolism.Viktoria Apanasenko, representing the war-torn country at the Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans on 14 January, revealed a stunning multilayered motif with ornate, oversize blue and yellow wings. The outfit was complete with a weapon [sword] and body armour.An Instagram post on Miss Ukraine’s page said: “The ‘Warrior of Light’ costume symbolises our nation’s fight against darkness. Like Archangel Michael, who defends Ukraine with a sword, it protects us.”It continued: “Viktoriia has a weapon in her hands, her...
Top Russian Authority Threatens Ukraine After Putin Says He's Prepared To Negotiate
While the wild battling goes on in the Ukrainian front lines with no break for the Christmas season, the Kremlin's publicity war is heightening. Two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin professed to be prepared to arrange a peace treaty, saying “it’s not us who refuse talks, it’s them,” one of his top officials said Tuesday that Ukraine must demilitarize or “the Russian army (will) solve the issue.”
Washington Examiner
Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
Trump Is in 'Deep Trouble' and the 'End Is Near': Former GOP Congressman
Carlos Curbelo said the former president's other troubles are enough for him to be done in by, and argued that a criminal referral would help rally his base.
Russia says their troops were killed in a devastating HIMARS strike because some soldiers were using cell phones and gave their location away
The Russian Defense Ministry said the use of cell phones allowed Ukrainian forces to "track and determine the coordinates" of Russian soldiers.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Russia Complains of Ukraine Military's 'Aggressive Behavior'
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin blamed Kyiv for failed peace talks and lamented its "totally aggressive" military conduct.
Newly released JFK documents point to what the CIA was hiding
Just seven weeks before the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the CIA intercepted a curious phone call to the Soviet Embassy in Mexico. “My name is Oswald,” said the caller, speaking in broken Russian, seeking information about his request for a visa to return to Russia. It was indeed Lee Harvey Oswald, the Marxist misfit soon to be identified as Kennedy’s accused assassin. In this instance, Oswald didn’t get very far. Seeking an update on his visa request, the Soviet official who answered the phone told Oswald he had no update to give and then hung up on him.
