Why Russia Is Terrified of This New U.S. Weapons Delivery

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Washington DC to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress Wednesday. The visit is to announce another tranche of aid to his country, but overwhelming focus from American and Russian commentators alike is the announcement that the U.S. will supply PATRIOT air defense missiles to Ukraine.The PATRIOT donation had been rumored for a few weeks, and there is no shortage of speculation about how useful it will be. Reports talking about how it will perform in Ukraine either oversell its capabilities or undersell its value to Ukraine. Proponents argue...
Vladimir Putin Allegedly Being Kept Alive With Western Cancer Medicine As War In Ukraine Rages On

Russian President Vladimir Putin has allegedly been taking dosages of Western cancer treatment drugs to stay alive as his invasion in Ukraine rages on, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin, 70, has been the subject of rumors that surround his alleged deteriorating health condition, as well as heightened paranoia — over potential assassination attempts — due to the Russian military's epic failures on the front line. According to a Russian historian and political analyst, Valery Solovey, the Kremlin leader has heavily relied on Western medicine to keep him alive and in power as his health fails amid the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict....
Sudden Russian Death Syndrome

Here is a list of people you should not currently want to be: a Russian sausage tycoon, a Russian gas-industry executive, the editor in chief of a Russian tabloid, a Russian shipyard director, the head of a Russian ski resort, a Russian aviation official, or a Russian rail magnate. Anyone answering to such a description probably ought not stand near open windows, in almost any country, on almost every continent.
Miss Ukraine commended for ‘badass’ appearance at Miss Universe pageant

Miss Ukraine’s outfit for the Miss Universe pageant’s national costume competition was a “Warrior of Light” ensemble commended worldwide for its symbolism.Viktoria Apanasenko, representing the war-torn country at the Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans on 14 January, revealed a stunning multilayered motif with ornate, oversize blue and yellow wings. The outfit was complete with a weapon [sword] and body armour.An Instagram post on Miss Ukraine’s page said: “The ‘Warrior of Light’ costume symbolises our nation’s fight against darkness. Like Archangel Michael, who defends Ukraine with a sword, it protects us.”It continued: “Viktoriia has a weapon in her hands, her...
Top Russian Authority Threatens Ukraine After Putin Says He's Prepared To Negotiate

While the wild battling goes on in the Ukrainian front lines with no break for the Christmas season, the Kremlin's publicity war is heightening. Two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin professed to be prepared to arrange a peace treaty, saying “it’s not us who refuse talks, it’s them,” one of his top officials said Tuesday that Ukraine must demilitarize or “the Russian army (will) solve the issue.”
Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
Newly released JFK documents point to what the CIA was hiding

Just seven weeks before the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the CIA intercepted a curious phone call to the Soviet Embassy in Mexico. “My name is Oswald,” said the caller, speaking in broken Russian, seeking information about his request for a visa to return to Russia. It was indeed Lee Harvey Oswald, the Marxist misfit soon to be identified as Kennedy’s accused assassin. In this instance, Oswald didn’t get very far. Seeking an update on his visa request, the Soviet official who answered the phone told Oswald he had no update to give and then hung up on him.
