Tax cuts, abortion on docket for 2023 Virginia legislative session
(The Center Square) – Tax cuts, abortion and education policy are among the range of issues Virginia lawmakers will debate after the 2023 legislative session convenes this week. The 2023 session that convenes Wednesday will likely be a sprint for lawmakers, who will meet for at least 30 days...
Campaign aims to create license plate honoring women in the military
A campaign is underway to create a special Virginia license plate honoring women military veterans. The Virginia Department of Veterans Services said a minimum of 450 pre-applications are needed in order for the proposal to be approved by the Virginia General Assembly in the 2023 session. The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will create the new plate.
InFive: Rosie's update, school investigation expands and a chilly day
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Construction workers and local leaders gathered in Dumfries last week to celebrate the ongoing transformation of a former landfill into Rosie's Gaming Resort, set to open by year's end. 2. School investigation expands. Attorney General Jason Miyares is expanding the...
Remembrance: Preston Caruthers helped build Northern Virginia
Preston Caruthers – a Northern Virginia developer, philanthropist and civic leader – died Jan. 1 at the age of 95. In his memory, the Sun Gazette reprints coverage from November 2007, when Caruthers was presented with the Spirit of Community Award by the Arlington Community Foundation. All references in the article are as of 2007.
Changing of the guard for Northern Virginia realtors group
It will be a case of evolution, not revolution, as the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors’ (NVAR) leadership team for 2023 takes over from those who led it in 2022. Heather Embrey of Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Premier will serve as president of the trade organization for 2023, succeeding Reggie Copeland of C.R. Copeland Real Estate LLC. A ceremony to mark the change was held Dec. 15 at the Fairview Park Marriott.
InFive: Hot chicken comes to Woodbridge, an atomic age home and snow squalls
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken opens its first East Coast eatery in Woodbridge today. Did you see a little snow Sunday night? A wintry mix of precipitation brushed the area around 7 p.m., causing some visibility issues on the roads. Skies will clear today with a high temperature near 49 degrees and wind gusts up to 24 mph. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
Freedom-Woodbridge sweeps top honors on VHSL Class 6 all-state football team
Freedom High School capped off its 15-0, Class 6 state title season by claiming the top honors on the Virginia High School League's all-Class 6 state football team. Jeffrey Overton Jr. was named the offensive player of the year and TJ Bush the defensive player of the year. Darryl Overton was the coach of the year.
AAU summer hoop teammates on opposite sides in holiday tourney
Seven players who were teammates on last summer’s age 17-under AAU Team Prolook boys basketball squad took up different sides for the high-school championship game of the recent George Long Holiday Hoops Tournament. Playing for the Washington-Librety Generals during that Dec. 29 final in the competition at Wakefield High...
