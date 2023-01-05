ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HelloBeautiful

Bresha Webb Looked Stunning In A Custom Bridal Shower Dress That Favored Her Mother’s Wedding Gown

By Samjah Iman
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19NguY_0k4kYiMc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EbTbd_0k4kYiMc00

Source: Rich Polk / Getty

Bresha Webb recently celebrated her upcoming nuptials with a beautiful bridal shower. The HelloBeautiful cover star alum wore a custom dress that resembled her mother’s 1982 wedding gown.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bresha Webb (@breshawebb)

Bresha Webb is fashionably gearing up for her wedding day by slaying her bridal shower. The “Run the World” actress posted a touching video on her Instagram showcasing highlights of her recent bridal shower, which looked like a joyful event. Webb was all smiles as she pranced around in a custom bridal shower dress constructed by fashion atelier Balde . The garb was jaw-dropping and clad in purpose. It honored Webb’s parent’s anniversary and was a spinoff of her mother’s 1982 wedding gown.

The bridal shower frock featured intricate lace detailing and floral embroidery at the top of the dress, similar to Webb’s mother’s wedding gown. A sweetheart neckline covered her bosom, and the dress hit right at her thighs. The lace collar tied in the back and gave way to white buttons trickling down Web’s spine. The bride-to-be completed the dress with white strappy sandals, diamond studs, and her engagement ring. She wore her hair in a high ponytail with tresses framing her face.

Bresha’s Is A Vintage Fashion Fanatic

We are not surprised that Webb had the idea to recreate her mother’s wedding gown. In her HelloBeautiful feature story, she admitted that vintage shopping in New York City thrift stores was one of the highlights of her teen life. “My friends and I would give ourselves a Sex and the City day,” she joyfully remembered. “We would go to New York City for lunch, go shopping and then hop back on that Chinatown bus and go back to Baltimore.”

If Webb’s bridal shower dress looks like this, we can’t wait to see the wedding gown!

DON’T MISS…

Bresha Webb: Running The World With Her Sisters At Her Side

Comments / 3

Related
bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss Shares a Peek at Her Gorgeous, Gold-Decked Christmas Tree

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member had a stunning tree in her home for Christmas this year. In recent Instagram posts, Kandi Burruss’ eldest daughter, Riley Burruss, shared a look inside The Real Housewives of Atlanta family’s Christmas celebration at home. Although Riley’s photos and videos were focused on the group’s delicious food and festive outfits, we also couldn’t take our eyes off the stunning Christmas tree in the background.
Page Six

Kim Kardashian roasted for ‘ridiculous’ outfit at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party

That’s not hot. Kim Kardashian seemed to miss the sartorial memo at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party over the weekend, showing up wearing a cropped concert T-shirt and studded black leather pants while everyone else in attendance appeared to be sporting festive looks in red and green. The Skims founder, who seemed to have come straight from nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah, stuck out like a sore thumb next to the “Simple Life” star, who wore a red lace Self-Portrait dress and silver crystal-encrusted Miu Miu high heels. Sister Nicky Hilton coordinated in a floral Oscar de la Renta mini in holiday hues, while...
E! News

Proof Kim Kardashian and Her 4 Kids Were Shining Bright This Christmas

Watch: North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows. Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the magic of the holiday season. As for the proof, look no further than the Kardashians star's latest family photo shared to Instagram Dec. 26. In the Christmas pic, taken by @pierresnaps, Kim is seen posing beside all four of her kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, (whose dad is Kanye West).
TENNESSEE STATE
Footwear News

Ciara & Russell Wilson’s Daughter Sienna Soars in Adult High Heels for Grownup Makeover She Styled Herself From Mom’s Closet

Ciara posted an adorable picture of her and Russell Wilson’s daughter Sienna Wilson to Instagram yesterday. The post saw Sienna dressed up in an outfit she styled all by herself from her mother’s closet. The look included chic outerwear, a designer handbag and sleek heels. The caption on the image read, “To cute!! Si Si styled herself!! I love this. Now where she thinks she’s going.” Dressed to impress, the 5-year-old wore a purple polka dot tee that she styled underneath a gray knit sweater. Adding layers on layers, Sienna donned a sharp black leather jacket featuring edgy silver hardware. On bottom, Sienna...
The Independent

Prince Harry received ‘cold-blooded’ Christmas present from Princess Margaret

Prince Harry recalls his relationship with his late great aunt, Princess Margaret, in his new memoir Spare.The Duke of Sussex’s tell-all memoir that details family feuds, adolescent rebellion and the inner workings of the royal family, has officially released today (10 January), after being leaked five days prior.In it, Harry discusses his relationship with his great aunt, Princess Margeret, Queen Elizabeth II’s sister who died in 2002.Recalling his early memories of “Aunt Margo”, Prince Harry explains that he felt “nothing for her, except a bit of pity and a lot of jumpiness”.“She could kill a houseplant with one scowl,”...
urbanbellemag.com

Tamar Braxton Has More to Say After Calling Out RHOA Star & Her Husband

Kandi Burruss made some controversial accusations about Carlos King. Tamar Braxton is no stranger to grabbing people’s attention with her social media actions. And although she walked away from reality television because she thought it had become too negative, life away from “Braxton Family Values” hasn’t made life drama free for Tamar. She’s still having a lot of ups and downs in her friendships. Months ago, it was alleged that she is no longer on good terms with NeNe Leakes. Despite defending NeNe against backlash surrounding her current romance, it was alleged that NeNe double-crossed Tamar. And she allegedly did so by trying to hook up her girlfriend with a man she already hooked Tamar up with. Although Tamar didn’t confirm the gossip, she didn’t deny it on Twitter. So some of her fans think it’s some truth to the rumor.
AOL Corp

‘RHOA’ Alum Porsha Williams’ Wedding Ring Details Revealed

Bling watch! Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia exchanged rings twice in two lavish wedding ceremonies in November — and the pieces in question were designed by Atlanta’s most sought-after jeweler, Ronnie Agami. ‘RHOA’ Stars: Where Are They Now?. According to the Universal Diamonds president, the Real Housewives...
shefinds

3 Timeless, Short Haircuts That Are Perfect For Women Over 40–They Take Years Off Your Look!

Admit it: you are craving a major hair change. Maybe you’ve been styling your hair the same exact way for years. Or perhaps you can’t imagine living without your long hair (but want to freshen it up and give shorter hair a spin). Whatever your reason, a shorter haircut can breathe new life into your look. And if your beauty goals include a glow-up after a certain age, many hair stylists say shorter hair is perfect for highlighting features like your bone structure and jawline and for making the most out of thinning hair. Cindy Marcus, a hairstylist with more than 17 years’ experience who is the editor-in-chief of Latest-Hairstyles.com, recommends three timeless, short haircuts that are especially perfect for women over 40.
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy’s Twin Daughters Gifted Range Rovers On Their Sweet 16: Video

Sean Combs has been on serious daddy duty lately. Being the child of one of the world’s biggest celebrities comes with no shortage of downfalls – a lack of privacy and pressure to follow in your parent’s footsteps among them. However, it also comes with plenty of perks, such as luxurious new vehicles at just 16 years old. Such is the case for Diddy’s daughters, anyway.
Page Six

Diddy surprises twin daughters with Range Rovers for their 16th birthday

A sweet 16 indeed. Sean “Diddy” Combs surprised his twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila Combs, with Range Rovers ahead of their joint 16th birthday. The teenagers – whom Diddy shared with his late ex, model Kim Porter – were seen screaming out with joy when they were presented with the luxurious rides in videos posted to social media over the weekend. Footage shows the “Bad Boys for Life” rapper walking his daughters to their new rides. Both D’Lila and Jessie, who were wearing matching white and pink ensembles for the occasion, looked overwhelmed and emotional over the lavish present. Both women hugged their...
bravotv.com

Larsa Pippen Celebrated New Year’s Eve with a Ruffled Bustier Gown and Marcus Jordan

The Real Housewives of Miami cast member rang in 2023 with a sizzling outfit and a very special date. When it comes to dressing up for the holidays, Larsa Pippen knows how to make a statement. The Real Housewives of Miami cast member did just that to celebrate New Year’s Eve over the weekend, rocking a gorgeous black lace bustier dress for the occasion.
Black Enterprise

T.I. and Tiny Harris Take Toy Company To Court For Making Toys in OMG Girlz Likeness

The courtrooms are full of hip-hop’s elite these days. Next up is T.I. and Tiny. The couple is preparing to go to trial in the intellectual property suit versus toymaker MGA Entertainment on behalf of the former girl rap group OMG Girlz. The lawsuit claims the toy company ripped off the likeness of the girl group for their L.O.L Surprise dolls after accusations made by T.I.’s stepdaughter, Zonnique Pullins, in April 2022.
People

Diddy Shares First Look at His Newborn Daughter Love in Christmas Family Photo

Diddy announced the arrival of his daughter, Love Sean Combs, via Twitter on Dec. 10 Sean "Diddy" Combs' youngest daughter completed their Christmas family photo shoot. The hip-hop mogul, 53, shared photos with his children, minus his son Justin Dior, posing in matching pajama onesies on Sunday. The proud dad sweetly held his newborn, daughter Love, in his arm while surrounded by kids, Quincy, 31, King, 24, Chance, 16, and twins, D'Lila Star and Jessie James, both 16. "Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE ❤️" he...
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy