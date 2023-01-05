ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia Offers Her Mom Sweet Support During Treatment

By Sydni Ellis
 4 days ago
If there was any doubt if Serena Williams ’ daughter Olympia was a mommy’s girl, the Olympian’s latest post clears the air. Williams revealed that her 5-year-old daughter, who she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian , comes with her to her “treatments,” and it’s the most heart-warming thing.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion wrote on Instagram today, “Whenever I get treatment @olympiaohanian wants to be there too. So cute 💞.”

She also shared three pictures from her treatment, which looks like some sort of massage. In it, Williams is lying on a table, while Olympia snuggles up tight with her mom. The little girl is dressed in pink — with two scrunchies on her wrist! — with her eyes closed tight. She is offering sweet support (and possibly napping), and it’s so precious.

Mindy Kaling commented, “My fave pic of both of you!” and we can’t help but agree. The love between the mother and daughter is just so evident here.

“🥹🥹,” wrote Brooklyn Decker.

One person commented, “She’s giving her healing powers energy to Mama. 😍” So sweet!

Some people, however, left the most judgy responses in the comment section. One person wrote, “No ways! Why these kids gotta be everywhere… like they literally aren’t happy unless they’re UNDER your skin 😫😫😂.”

“Not cute at all,” another said. “Kids need to learn and respect boundaries. Your me time is a boundary to be respected. It helps your child to know this and learn to respect it than to allow the blurring.”

Someone else responded to defend her. “I don’t disagree but it depends on the person,” they wrote. “I am guessing SW gets plenty of ‘me’ time. There is a very hands on dad here and aunties, grandmother, etc. I have a feeling she gets plenty of ‘me time.”

“🤦‍♂️the hating women in the comments,” another wrote. “It’s giving, mothers jealous of their daughters and sabotage their relationships. Serena posted this as a feel good moment, brining, between her and the daughter. Yet, we have people with a lack of tact. Social media, such a great toool when utilize properly, but on the flip side, you give a bunch of nobodies, a false sense of entitlement and brass. 🤐”

I mean, seriously. Why do you care if Williams brings her daughter to get a massage with her? You don’t have to — but there’s no reason to hate on someone else for spending sweet bonding time with their child.

Olympia is Williams’ m i ni-me , and her biggest fan. She couldn’t be cuter!

Before you go, check out these celebrity kiddos who love sports .
Comments / 20

Mary Vieira
2d ago

Treatment for what? She looks like she’s getting a body massage. A five year older has no clue what’s going on she only knows that her mom is lying on a table while someone works on her. These celebrities always have to have their children exposed to make them look good.

Reply(1)
2
IT PUTS THE NEEDLE IN IT'S SKIN!!
4d ago

Wow!! Someone's been hitting the feed bag! 😳

Reply
13
