Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Iowa Native Made History In Recent Blockbuster
One of the most highly anticipated movies of last year featured an Iowa native at its very heart. Not only did this actress from the Hawkeye State quickly become a fan favorite, but she ended up making history as well. Iowa has no shortage of representation in some of your...
Iowa Man Shocked After Getting $3,000 Water Bill
We all get a little shaken up when bills arrive. Energy costs fluctuate from season to season causing your gas and electric bills to occasionally spike. But one bill that is usually pretty consistent is your water bill. Sure it may go up or down a few dollars here and there, based on water usage. But one Iowa man was stunned when he got his December water bill...for $3,000.
Is It Legal To Use Human Remains As Compost In Iowa?
There are people who are looking into alternative burial options for when they kick the bucket. This one that we're about to dive into is actually not completely legal in many states. The state of New York just legalized something called natural organic reduction. It's more commonly called "human composting."
Need A Job? Iowa Has Two Of The Best Cities In America To Find One
2023 might be the year you decide to make a major change to your career. Maybe you want a fresh start somewhere new or you're hoping to make some big career advancement. Maybe you just want to find a new job because you're sick of your current one. Whatever the reason may be, I have great news for you. Iowa has 2 of the best cities in America to find jobs.
Missing 3 Year Old Iowa Child Has Been Found Safe
Fallon Wells is a 3-year-old girl from western Iowa and on December, 30th she was reported missing. According to KCRG, the Ringgold County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Fallon. It was originally reported that law enforcement officials in western Iowa...
Iowa Family Plans Therapy Stables After Son’s Death
If you have ever lost a family member, you know that the pain it never brings truly goes away. You just learn to live with it. One Iowa family is taking the grief they feel every day to help others who are struggling. Jed Riesselman passed away after a farm...
Airbnb Policy Change Is For The Best, For Hosts In Iowa
Staying at an Airbnb can be a really fun way to visit a place you've never been before or to have a weekend getaway. They can be less expensive for longer stays or large groups, and you normally deal with a lot fewer people than you would in a bigger hotel. As unique as staying at an Airbnb can be, one Iowa, Airbnb host, had started to feel a bit of an impact on how many customers she was booking until changes occurred to Airbnb's policy.
Fewer and Fewer Farmers Are Sticking With Iowa’s Hemp Program
In 2020, farmers in Iowa were given the opportunity to grow industrial hemp again after a 70-year hiatus… but it hasn’t been making as much headway as people thought it would. According to Lane Kozel with the Iowa Department of Agriculture, the number of hemp growers in the...
This NYC Restaurant Has An Interesting Iowa Connection
A trip to the Big Apple ended with me sitting in a little known film spot that has a pretty cool link to the Hawkeye State. A few days before New Year's, I made a trip into New York City. My alma mater, Syracuse University was playing in the Bad Boy Mower's Pinstripe Bowl in Yankee Stadium. They ended up losing to the Minnesota Gophers, but that's a devastating story for another time...
5 Tips For Iowans To Help Keep Their New Year’s Resolutions
It's that time of the year for a very popular saying to start showing up on your social media feeds. You'll probably read the hashtag "new year, new me" more than a few times in the upcoming weeks, as you scroll through Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok. As much as resolutions might seem dumb, I just want to remind you that a lot of people have been able to change their lives for the better around this time of the year.
John Deere’s Latest Tech Can Reduce Iowa Farmer’s Fertilizer Bills
In a world where farm labor is becoming harder to come across and the population continues to grow, farmers have started looking towards automation to help fill in those gaps. In the last year, we have seen this shift in focus more and more, especially with John Deere. Back at...
Not 1 But 2 Iowa Marching Bands Get International Attention [WATCH]
It was an exciting holiday season for two sets of high school bands. Any former band kid will tell you that it takes hard work and a whole lot of perseverance to succeed in a marching band setting. This hard work can pay off with amazing opportunities and trips of a lifetime.
K92.3
Waterloo, IA
7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
K92.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k923.fm/
Comments / 0