Things to do in San Antonio this week of January 9, 2023

One of the most talented singers to come out of American Idol, Fantasia is coming to San Antonio! Listen to the season three winner belt out some of her iconic songs. She’s a talent you wouldn’t want to miss. When: Friday, January 13, 2023, 8 pm. Where: Tech...
“Most Haunted Road In San Antonio”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

San Antonio, Texas is a city with a rich history and cultural heritage. It is home to many landmarks, including the Alamo and the San Antonio Missions, which have been designated as World Heritage sites by the United Nations. However, it is also home to some roads that are rumored to be haunted by the ghosts of the city's past. Here are the top five most haunted roads in San Antonio:
Texan finds coatimundi on his porch

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas man walked out to his front porch and was greeted with a rare sighting — a coati, also known as a coatimundi. According to a post by the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the man walked out to his front porch and saw the coati clinging […]
KSAT 12 announces new News Director Mario Orellana

KSAT12′s VP/GM Ashley Parker announced that Mario Orellana has been named News Director. “I’m thrilled to be able to announce that Mario is taking over the reins of our News Department with the departure of our previous News Director Bernice Kearney,” said Parker. Mario started at KSAT12...
Road Trip from San Antonio to Los Angeles

This epic road trip takes you from warm San Antonio, past the endless desert landscapes of Texas, New Mexico and Arizona, to world-famous Los Angeles in California. You'll experience postcard-worthy views, endless cultural sites, and world-class entertainment along the way. The 1,390-mile road trip from San Antonio to Los Angeles...
$5 or less pOpshelf stores expanding in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – POpshelf, a low-cost store chain from Dollar General, is expanding in San Antonio. The retailer, which sells the majority of items at $5 or less, is now open at 1231 Austin Highway, a news release states. The stores sell home decor, health and beauty items, arts...
Ever Wonder What’s At The Bottom of The SA Riverwalk?

The San Antonio Riverwalk is Texas' biggest attraction. The San Antonio Riverwalk is Capt. Husband and I's "weekend go-to." And apparently, we are not alone. It's estimated that over 14 million people visit the Riverwalk annually making the SA Riverwalk the most frequented attraction in Texas!. How many folks fall...
Man wanted in San Antonio arrested in Webb County

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) -A man wanted in San Antonio is caught in Webb County. DPS along with the help of Border Patrol were able to arrest Matthew Joshua Laureano, 35, for felon in possession of a firearm. Laureano was previously arrested and charged for aggravated assault with deadly weapon...
Seguin and Marion Student-Athletes Showcase Talents at San Antonio All-Star Football Game

(San Antonio) — Two Seguin Matadors and two Marion Bulldogs made it a night to remember at the San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game at the Alamodome on Saturday night. Seguin’s Devin Matthews and Jakob McLeod along with Marion’s Dominic Castellanos and Kross Kelso were among 119 San Antonio area players invited to participate in the 45th anniversary of the game featuring the area’s top seniors playing in their final high school game. All four seniors were a part of Team Gold.
