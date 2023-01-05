Read full article on original website
“Most Haunted Road In San Antonio”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSSan Antonio, TX
These are the 5 highest rated fried chicken restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
People in San Antonio rally to raise funds for three siblings tragically killed in car crashAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Lab Owners Charged In $107 Million Medicare ScamTaxBuzzLewisville, TX
San Antonio's top ranked pizza restaurant opens second locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
iheart.com
You can win tickets to see The Zombies at the Aztec Theater on March 18th
Listeners to San Antonio's First News can win tickets to see The Zombies when they come to The Aztec Theater for their "Life is a Merry-Go-Round" tour on Saturday night March 18th. Be listening to 1200 WOAI in the 8am hour on Wednesday January 11th through Friday January 13th for...
New hot springs to open soon near San Antonio's Hot Wells ruins
It will feature foot soaking, private bathing, and craft brews.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Things to do in San Antonio this week of January 9, 2023
One of the most talented singers to come out of American Idol, Fantasia is coming to San Antonio! Listen to the season three winner belt out some of her iconic songs. She’s a talent you wouldn’t want to miss. When: Friday, January 13, 2023, 8 pm. Where: Tech...
“Most Haunted Road In San Antonio”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
San Antonio, Texas is a city with a rich history and cultural heritage. It is home to many landmarks, including the Alamo and the San Antonio Missions, which have been designated as World Heritage sites by the United Nations. However, it is also home to some roads that are rumored to be haunted by the ghosts of the city's past. Here are the top five most haunted roads in San Antonio:
San Antonio's Curry Boys BBQ to feature on PBS show 'Planet Barbecue'
It will be released in May.
The Amusement Park in Hidden in the Big City of Seguin, Texas
If you are looking for some amusement park thrills in Sout Texas and don't feel like driving to the big city, you are in luck. Located in Segun, Texas, which has a population of just over 30,000 is ZDT Amusement Park. ZDT's Amusement park is located inside the Seguin city...
Texan finds coatimundi on his porch
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas man walked out to his front porch and was greeted with a rare sighting — a coati, also known as a coatimundi. According to a post by the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the man walked out to his front porch and saw the coati clinging […]
Eyewitnesses record unknown object flying across the sky in San Antonio and Hondo
SAN ANTONIO — While driving her daughter to gymnastics practice on Wednesday evening, Kristen Allen spotted a strange object flying in the sky. She pulled out her phone to record it, capturing the object southbound along Bulverde Road in north San Antonio. The clip was taken just after 5 p.m. as the sun was setting.
The Wicked Wich pop-up gets permanent home on San Antonio's North Side
The home of 'The Beast' will open in Beacon Hill.
KSAT 12
KSAT 12 announces new News Director Mario Orellana
KSAT12′s VP/GM Ashley Parker announced that Mario Orellana has been named News Director. “I’m thrilled to be able to announce that Mario is taking over the reins of our News Department with the departure of our previous News Director Bernice Kearney,” said Parker. Mario started at KSAT12...
New arrival of critically endangered animal announced at San Antonio Zoo
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo is kicking off the new year with a special birth announcement!. The zoo announced Friday that an adorable baby White-Cheeked Gibbon was born at the zoo. The cute new resident will be raised by mom and dad, much like their primate cousins,...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from San Antonio to Los Angeles
This epic road trip takes you from warm San Antonio, past the endless desert landscapes of Texas, New Mexico and Arizona, to world-famous Los Angeles in California. You'll experience postcard-worthy views, endless cultural sites, and world-class entertainment along the way. The 1,390-mile road trip from San Antonio to Los Angeles...
KSAT 12
$5 or less pOpshelf stores expanding in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – POpshelf, a low-cost store chain from Dollar General, is expanding in San Antonio. The retailer, which sells the majority of items at $5 or less, is now open at 1231 Austin Highway, a news release states. The stores sell home decor, health and beauty items, arts...
Ever Wonder What’s At The Bottom of The SA Riverwalk?
The San Antonio Riverwalk is Texas' biggest attraction. The San Antonio Riverwalk is Capt. Husband and I's "weekend go-to." And apparently, we are not alone. It's estimated that over 14 million people visit the Riverwalk annually making the SA Riverwalk the most frequented attraction in Texas!. How many folks fall...
The Search Continues in Texas for the Houston “Good Guy” Gunman
Houston police continue to search for a gentleman who shot and killed a would-be robber inside the Ranchito Taqueria last week. Sometimes the tables turn quickly during a crime, this time it ended the criminal's life, all of which was caught on camera. The now-viral video is tough to watch.
First Look: San Antonio's new Go Fish Market offers extensive wine list, unexpected seafood takes
The new spot, located at 125 W. Grayson Street, will open to the public Thursday.
kgns.tv
Man wanted in San Antonio arrested in Webb County
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) -A man wanted in San Antonio is caught in Webb County. DPS along with the help of Border Patrol were able to arrest Matthew Joshua Laureano, 35, for felon in possession of a firearm. Laureano was previously arrested and charged for aggravated assault with deadly weapon...
seguintoday.com
Seguin and Marion Student-Athletes Showcase Talents at San Antonio All-Star Football Game
(San Antonio) — Two Seguin Matadors and two Marion Bulldogs made it a night to remember at the San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game at the Alamodome on Saturday night. Seguin’s Devin Matthews and Jakob McLeod along with Marion’s Dominic Castellanos and Kross Kelso were among 119 San Antonio area players invited to participate in the 45th anniversary of the game featuring the area’s top seniors playing in their final high school game. All four seniors were a part of Team Gold.
KSAT 12
Preschoolers, teachers can get free, unlimited admission to SeaWorld San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Kids and teachers can get free admission to SeaWorld San Antonio for the 2023 season. Preschool and teacher cards give unlimited access to attractions, rides, and events like the Halloween Spooktacular and SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration, but they have to register by the end of March.
