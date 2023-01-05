Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy phone owners just got the free Android 13 update
A huge range of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to the elite Android 13 upgrade
This Samsung 75-inch TV is surprisingly cheap today
Some of the best TVs out there come from Samsung, so it’s surprisingly when one drops to a reasonable price. But, with the holidays around the corner, we’ve seen some excellent deals on Samsung TVs, like this 75-inch TU7000, one of the higher-end Samsung TVs. If you’ve been wanting a large Samsung TV, you can pick one up from Samsung and get it for $680, rather than the $800 it usually goes for, which is a nice $120 discount.
Google is sending out mysterious emails warning of a problem with the Google Assistant
Whenever something goes wrong with an app or a service that can potentially affect users, whether that's a security breach, or some other kind of service interruption, we always appreciate when the company involved clearly discloses what's going on to its users. After all, depending on the severity of the issue, they may want to take some steps to keep their data safe. But for as much we appreciate such heads-up warnings, it can be a little frustrating when they're exceptionally light on details. And that's just the kind of situation we're looking at now, as Google raises the alarm about a bug affecting Assistant.
Should you buy the Galaxy S22 series now or wait for Galaxy S23 series?
The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra were announced in March, 2022. The devices look stylish and have all the power most users would want and need. They're excellent devices, but now that we're getting close to the new, more powerful Galaxy S23 series, it's time to ask whether it's still worth buying, or whether you should hold out and wait for the next generation of flagships. That's what we're going to find out in this article, and for the first time, we'll combine all three Galaxy S22 series into a single article.
How to check if someone is snooping on your Android device
It takes a few seconds for someone to compromise your privacy and Security on your Android phone. While you discuss concessions from strangers such as hackers and other cybercriminals, it is sometimes the spying by the people closest to you that is most shocking. Finding out that your phone has been tampered with is also hard to detect when intrusion is infiltrating your private life — and you’ve got a hand to help you spot it.
Millions of Android owners must look for ‘red alert’ right now – it’s very serious
OWNERS of Google Pixel smartphones should never ignore a "red alert" in their settings. Google warns users who are at "critical risk" – and must act immediately. You should regularly check your settings to see if you're at risk. Thankfully it's very easy to do – once you know...
The One App You Should Delete Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life
A brand new year presents brand new opportunities to learn how to become a wiser tech user. If you’ve been dealing with a slow iPhone for as long as you can remember, this is the perfect time to put an end to its sluggish behavior and find out what the root cause of its speed issues are. In some cases, the only thing standing between you and a faster phone is the apps that you are using on a regular basis that consume so many resources. Even though times have changed drastically in the last few years, one constant has remained: this is STILL the one app tech experts say you should delete immediately to speed up your iPhone and improve its battery life.
Sony to replace PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles with new modular PS5 option
It seems that Sony is moving closer to releasing a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console with a detachable disk drive, nearly three months after the rumour first emerged. For context, the rumour originated with Tom Henderson, an industry insider who correctly predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months before Sony announced the controller. While the alleged change is not the introduction of PS5 Pro or Slim models, it should mark a more significant refresh of the PS5 series than the AMD Oberon Plus revisions that arrived earlier this year. With the PlayStation 6 rumoured for 2028, the PS5 with a detachable disk drive could serve as a mid-cycle refresh too.
Millions of Netflix users warned they’ll have to pay extra if caught doing popular trick ‘next year’
NETFLIX has been threatening for a while to end password sharing and it looks like the crackdown will properly start as soon as next year. It's thought more than 100million users watch the popular streaming service with an account that doesn't belong to them. And after a tough year of...
T-Mobile is now giving free money even to non-T-Mobile customers: here's how you can win
You know what we haven't had in quite some time? A T-Mobile promotion. We're obviously joking, as the "Un-carrier" followed up its multiple unrivaled Black Friday device and service deals this year with yet another free-phone-with-any-trade-in offer, hot streaming gift, and killer Home Internet discount (for life) in just the last week or so.
People Are Canceling Tesla Orders Because They're So Disgusted With Elon Musk
It's not just Tesla investors who are at their wit's end with CEO Elon Musk, who has been making a huge mess of his Twitter takeover. Even the company's customers are becoming wary of association with the embattled billionaire, as CNET reports, by opting for a competitor or canceling their orders.
How to get Wi-Fi for free anywhere in the world
Human lives have become immensely dependent on the internet. Everything, from working to shopping, can be done with a strong internet connection. When at home, you can subscribe to a good internet service provider to ensure an uninterrupted connection, but what do you do when you’re out?
How to Tell if Your Phone Has Been Hacked?
If you see suspicious things happening on your phone, like a new app you didn’t install or charges on your bill that don’t make sense, it’s possible that it’s been hacked. Some of the most common methods hackers can use to hack your phone are:. Phishing:...
Mind-Blowing Inventions at CES 2023 Offer a Glimpse of the Future
At CES 2023, many electronics companies are showing off the latest and greatest products you can buy this year -- like ultralight laptops, giant wireless OLED TVs and dashboard cameras for your car. But the really fun stuff is the futuristic tech that's still under development. The convention is loaded...
Delete this popular task manager app right away if you're an Android User
Experts are recommending to delete the Todo Day Manager app, where scammers can gain access to private messages, information through two-step verification codes.
This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake
A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
AT&T has a deal that you can't refuse for the iPhone 14 Plus with no trade-in required
On paper, the Apple iPhone 14 Plus sounds like a smartphone owner's dream device. It has a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a fast A15 Bionic chipset (even if it is last year's component), and the largest battery ever installed on an iPhone at 4325mAh. And tagged at $899.99 and up, it is cheaper than the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max which starts at $1,099.
Netflix ends password sharing: Axe will fall at start of 2023 and hit 100m viewers
It will reportedly only allow those who live in the same household to share an account. Sources say the company may off a plan that charges a few extra bucks a month to add an additional household.
You Can Safely Disable or Uninstall These Pre-Installed Apps on Samsung Phones
Removing apps you know you are not going to use is one of the first things you should do when setting up a new Android phone. This is especially true for Galaxy devices since they come with so many pre-installed Samsung apps.
How to Turn Your TV Into a Smart TV
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. No matter the age of your television it's still possible to bring it into the modern age, and for all the functionality you'll enjoy, it doesn't need to cost very much. Smart TV is another way to say "streaming TV" and compatible devices offer dozens of streaming services from free (the Roku Channel) all the way through to premium cable replacements (YouTube TV).
